Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,996
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 08:35:30 pm
Quote from: Victor on Yesterday at 08:14:26 pm
Much tho I love Xabi I do worry that all the focus seems to be on him like its a given that hell be offered the job 
That's because it IS a given he will be offered the job. He's the "standout" candidate, a word Klopp used when gushing over him recently. He just scores so highly on pretty much every metric, compared to the competition.

The only question is if he'll accept it. FSG's dogged pursuit of Edwards is a good sign they'll be very persuasive even if there's a small chance he stays at Leverkusen out of some misplaced loyalty. I'd say it's around 80% likely he'll be Liverpool manager in June.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
He's taken a mid-table team in Germany to the brink of the title without a single loss so far, he's not exactly being talked about because he used to play for us.


How many good seasons has Alonso had as a manager?
Logged

Victor

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
  • Daa Dah Daaaaaaaaaa
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 08:41:06 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:28:26 pm
He's taken a mid-table team in Germany to the brink of the title without a single loss so far, he's not exactly being talked about because he used to play for us.

And thats great  but its not even 1 full season,  and while that he used to play for us isnt the only reason were looking at him it feels like the reason hes been made the favourite
Logged
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,159
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 08:41:59 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm

How many good seasons has Alonso had as a manager?

All of them? ;)
Logged

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,999
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 09:01:08 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm

How many good seasons has Alonso had as a manager?

He got Sociedad B promoted to Segunda B for the first time in 50 years, took Leverkusen from relegation candidates to almost qualifying for the CL and is going to win their first ever Bundesliga. His win % was 40 at Sociedad and is 65% at Leverkusen
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,420
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 09:02:20 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:01:08 pm
He got Sociedad B promoted to Segunda B for the first time in 50 years, took Leverkusen from relegation candidates to almost qualifying for the CL and is going to win their first ever Bundesliga. His win % was 40 at Sociedad and is 65% at Leverkusen

Apart from that though. ;)
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Penfold78

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5086 on: Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm
Hes no flash in the pan then. You know, like Salah?  ::)
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5087 on: Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Levekusen 2-0 down to 10 man Qarabagh. Who's next on the list?
Logged

nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5088 on: Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
The sporting manager. Oh wait
Logged

Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,420
  • JFT 97
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5089 on: Yesterday at 09:31:08 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Levekusen 2-0 down to 10 man Qarabagh. Who's next on the list?

Pingpong has just made it 1-2. They may be rallying.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,658
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5090 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 pm
Xabi, you're on fraud watch my son.
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5091 on: Yesterday at 09:42:37 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 09:29:53 pm
The sporting manager. Oh wait

Let's see if either of them can deal with adversity, then we have our man.
Logged

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5092 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm
Well thats Xabi off the list.
What about Linders?
Logged

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5093 on: Yesterday at 09:49:34 pm
Amorim out
De Zerbi out
Alonso?
Logged

JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5094 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm
Alonso in
Logged

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5095 on: Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
YOURE HIRED
Logged

slotmachine

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5096 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 pm
Moyes in!!! :D :D
Logged

meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5097 on: Yesterday at 09:55:12 pm
I wonder if at the final whistle of the Final versus Leverkusen if Jurgen walks on to the field and hands Alonso the keys.
Logged

FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,503
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5098 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm
If that's not an audition to be the next Liverpool manager I don't know what is  ;D
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5099 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
Well based on Simeone getting mentioned because he won last night I guess that means Amorim is now shite and Alonso is number one then. Just as I thought  ;D
Logged

DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 246
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5100 on: Yesterday at 10:06:09 pm
Wow, Alonso had created some mentality monsters of his own...

Hopefully they go unbeaten until their very last game of the season.
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5101 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Alonso has proven he can turn things around after a shit period now, so the only question left is how he gets to training. Hopefully it's by bus, or we'll have to start the search all over again.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,807
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5102 on: Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
Well based on Simeone getting mentioned because he won last night I guess that means Amorim is now shite and Alonso is number one then. Just as I thought  ;D
Alonso was also shite until the 93rd minute.  ;)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,996
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5103 on: Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Alonso has proven he can turn things around after a shit period now, so the only question left is how he gets to training. Hopefully it's by bus, or we'll have to start the search all over again.

Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,807
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5104 on: Yesterday at 10:21:53 pm
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Alonso has proven he can turn things around after a shit period now, so the only question left is how he gets to training. Hopefully it's by bus, or we'll have to start the search all over again.
The real question is if he travels in by car, will he park in Jürgen's spec?
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5105 on: Yesterday at 10:25:11 pm
Too little too late Xabi, its Simeones
Logged

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,297
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5106 on: Yesterday at 10:27:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:20:06 pm
Alonso was also shite until the 93rd minute.  ;)

That's only what the doubters thought  ;D
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,861
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5107 on: Yesterday at 10:31:29 pm
Quote from: Penfold78 on Yesterday at 08:37:35 pm

How many good seasons has Alonso had as a manager?

all of them
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5108 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 pm
Xabi even had that manc bastard Anthony Taylor conspiring against him tonight and still got the job done.
Logged

Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 424
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5109 on: Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
Seriously if Alonso doesnt win the treble he has done a terrible job ;D Hes also had to deal with Boniface being injured which is a big blow yet they still look good for a domestic double at the very least.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

nerdster4

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5110 on: Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm
Well based on Simeone getting mentioned because he won last night I guess that means Amorim is now shite and Alonso is number one then. Just as I thought  ;D

And the two la Ligas
And the Europa
And the CL deep runs
And the elite manager thing
Logged

Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5111 on: Yesterday at 10:55:03 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:21:14 pm



That is better than a skateboard to be fair.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5112 on: Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
And the two la Ligas
And the Europa
And the CL deep runs
And the elite manager thing

Are you his wife?


He has been a very successful manager yes. He also plays shite football and is a total c*nt. Should we consider Mourinho?
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5113 on: Yesterday at 11:49:08 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:54:59 pm
And the two la Ligas
And the Europa
And the CL deep runs
And the elite manager thing

Cool. No thanks
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,609
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5114 on: Yesterday at 11:50:53 pm
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 10:54:54 pm
Seriously if Alonso doesnt win the treble he has done a terrible job ;D Hes also had to deal with Boniface being injured which is a big blow yet they still look good for a domestic double at the very least.
Jurgen stands in his way, what a final that would be
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,247
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5115 on: Today at 03:15:33 am
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 06:32:43 pm
At this point I'm kind of hoping for us to pull a completely unheralded name out of a hat. Xabi is obviously a 50-50 proposition at best, and our competition for Amorim would be extremely high. Any of the other 'shortlist' choices are going to be a huge disappointment regardless of their actual potential. A "who the hell is that?" signing would at least be interesting!

(But please let it be Xabi or Amorim.)
someone pls update the list to include Roger Rabbit.
Logged

cipher

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • Southport & Toronto
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5116 on: Today at 05:05:07 am
Some crazy names I'm hearing in here.  Next they'll be linking us with Duncan Ferguson.  It's Alonso by far in first and then a small group after that if Alonso doesn't work out.
Logged
Raúl barely had a kick. The nearest he got to greatness was when he shook Gerrard by the hand.   Times - Mar 10,2009.
