Much tho I love Xabi I do worry that all the focus seems to be on him like its a given that hell be offered the job
He's taken a mid-table team in Germany to the brink of the title without a single loss so far, he's not exactly being talked about because he used to play for us.
How many good seasons has Alonso had as a manager?
He got Sociedad B promoted to Segunda B for the first time in 50 years, took Leverkusen from relegation candidates to almost qualifying for the CL and is going to win their first ever Bundesliga. His win % was 40 at Sociedad and is 65% at Leverkusen
Levekusen 2-0 down to 10 man Qarabagh. Who's next on the list?
The sporting manager. Oh wait
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Well based on Simeone getting mentioned because he won last night I guess that means Amorim is now shite and Alonso is number one then. Just as I thought
Alonso has proven he can turn things around after a shit period now, so the only question left is how he gets to training. Hopefully it's by bus, or we'll have to start the search all over again.
Alonso was also shite until the 93rd minute.
And the two la LigasAnd the Europa And the CL deep runs And the elite manager thing
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Seriously if Alonso doesnt win the treble he has done a terrible job Hes also had to deal with Boniface being injured which is a big blow yet they still look good for a domestic double at the very least.
At this point I'm kind of hoping for us to pull a completely unheralded name out of a hat. Xabi is obviously a 50-50 proposition at best, and our competition for Amorim would be extremely high. Any of the other 'shortlist' choices are going to be a huge disappointment regardless of their actual potential. A "who the hell is that?" signing would at least be interesting!(But please let it be Xabi or Amorim.)
