meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5040 on: Today at 10:56:08 am
Nogelsmann, more like.
Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5041 on: Today at 11:10:34 am
Nagelsmann is the firm 3rd choice for me. Out of the realistic/linked names, my preference would look something like this:

1. Xabi
2. Amorim
3. Nagelsmann
4. Inzaghi
5. Emery
6. Ange
7. De Zerbi
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:39:35 am
Has anyone suggested Pep Lindjers? He may want the job after all.






In seriousness - we've reached a point where the pro and con arguments for most of the reasonable choices has been done to death.


I think we have even seen some posters make the same arguments later in the thread because they forgot they posted earlier. :D


We have to of course keep discussing - but there is no real new insight coming.


Of course when someone like Simeone is suggested - I do like reading why such a scumbag might be a good fit for us.
Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5043 on: Today at 12:09:20 pm
No Simeone please, same for Nagelsmann. Simeone just isn't a fit for us and Nagelsmann seems to find issues everywhere and he seems to have a real chip on his shoulder.



Mister Flip Flop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5044 on: Today at 12:20:33 pm
Simeone would be a no for me. Love his passion but beyond getting 110% out of his players his style of football is puke inducing. Also i can imagine PGMOL targeting him even more than Klopp due to his passion.

Let's be honest here, we are all going to be gutted if it's not Alonso.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5045 on: Today at 01:10:50 pm
It's a bad idea to get too invested in Alonso. That's not to say I don't think we have a good chance of getting him, I do, but I think the focus on him over alternatives is as much down to him being a former player and the potentially one off season Leverkusen are having, rather than him being the absolutely stand out candidate like Klopp was. There are other great candidates out there, both Amorim and Nagelsmann apparently have better metrics than Alonso (partly down to Alonso being so new to management) for example.

nerdster4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5046 on: Today at 01:17:31 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:29:20 am
Knew some clown would post this as soon as they won last night. Leave him there for christ sake, he shouldn't be anywhere near Liverpool.

I posted him about him on this thread weeks ago and last night before they won

nerdster4

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5047 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm
Nagelsmann is well out of his depth as a candidate

Cant set a defence up


Same with de zerbi

Remember how proven klopp was before he took over
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5048 on: Today at 01:50:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Simeone has never been linked to the job you fucktards, why are you still talking about him?
I think to prove there is a distinction between 'chat' and 'informed speculation.'
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5049 on: Today at 01:57:43 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 01:18:47 pm
Nagelsmann is well out of his depth as a candidate

Cant set a defence up


Same with de zerbi

Remember how proven klopp was before he took over

Nagelsman has only been suggested by Samie and he has seduced you all into considering him. Top seduction work by him, luckily he hasnt had that effect on some.
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5050 on: Today at 02:22:56 pm
The Simeone talk seems to be gathering pace, no smoke without fire.
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5051 on: Today at 02:29:36 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 10:53:39 am
Fucking Nagelsmann now?



I swear he's paying a whole cabal on here to support him. Cannot fathom the support for him. His CV doesn't stack up as impressive, and the man loves himself. He'd be Brendan Part II.

I also hear that he's 'young' can improve; management isn't like playing, you've either got it or not. Much of it dependent on your man management abilities and Nagalsmann has zilch. Leopard can't change its spots. He's similar to Tuchel, a complete binfire of a personality.

If it's a no from Alonso, it's Amorims.
Black Bull Nova

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5052 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:50:43 pm
I think to prove there is a distinction between 'chat' and 'informed speculation.'


This is chat and uninformed bollocks sometimes


Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5053 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm
Our Sporting Director and Manager are fighting...

Jean Girard

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5054 on: Today at 02:55:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:36:24 pm
Our Sporting Director and Manager are fighting...



Ah, the old Navy way... first groin to tear - loses!
afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5055 on: Today at 02:56:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:57:43 pm
Nagelsman has only been suggested by Samie and he has seduced you all into considering him. Top seduction work by him, luckily he hasnt had that effect on some.

Has Nagelsman been linked to the job? Or is Samie a fucktard?
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5056 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Has Nagelsman been linked to the job? Or is Samie a fucktard?

Do you even need to ask? Yes.
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5057 on: Today at 03:52:26 pm
There have been some statistical manager comparisons that have included Nagelsmann's name and put him high on the list but no concrete links that I'm aware of.
[new username under construction]

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5058 on: Today at 03:57:07 pm
Isn't Nagelsman the buttmunch who turned up on a Skateboard?
William Regal

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5059 on: Today at 03:58:39 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 11:10:34 am
Nagelsmann is the firm 3rd choice for me. Out of the realistic/linked names, my preference would look something like this:

1. Xabi
2. Amorim
3. Nagelsmann
4. Inzaghi
5. Emery
6. Ange
7. De Zerbi

I've missed any talk about Amorim and dont know much about him, can anyone briefly summarise (or point to a previous post) as to what makes him a candidate please?
afc tukrish

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5060 on: Today at 04:10:15 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:29:12 pm
Do you even need to ask? Yes.

 :D
Brain Potter

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5061 on: Today at 04:17:02 pm
I recall reading these pages in 2004 when Houllier lost his job, and people debating whether Alan Curbishley should get the job. Dark times.
BobPaisley3

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5062 on: Today at 04:17:54 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:17:02 pm
I recall reading these pages in 2004 when Houllier lost his job, and people debating whether Alan Curbishley should get the job. Dark times.
Madness that he was overlooked.
newterp

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5063 on: Today at 04:18:12 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:17:02 pm
I recall reading these pages in 2004 when Houllier lost his job, and people debating whether Alan Curbishley should get the job. Dark times.

Almost as dark as the few weirdos that said Roy Hodgson was a good choice. Almost. 
dutchkop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5064 on: Today at 04:29:11 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:58:39 pm
I've missed any talk about Amorim and dont know much about him, can anyone briefly summarise (or point to a previous post) as to what makes him a candidate please?

maybe google him first
Schmidt

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5065 on: Today at 04:39:20 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:58:39 pm
I've missed any talk about Amorim and dont know much about him, can anyone briefly summarise (or point to a previous post) as to what makes him a candidate please?

https://www.givemesport.com/jurgen-klopp-ideal-liverpool-replacement-data-analysts/

Here's some nerd shit to mull over, it's all you need these days.
1918

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5066 on: Today at 04:41:22 pm
Nagelsman does give me German Brendan vibes. The skateboard thing is true. I realize I am old and sometimes grouchy, but still.

Nagelsman also was likely leaking stories to his journalist girlfriend which may have been the real reason he was fired. No thanks.

I will be disappointed if it isnt Xabi. There are no guarantees but if in a post Klopp world the response is Edwards/Hughes/Xabi, I dont think it could have been handled any better.
Jookie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5067 on: Today at 04:49:03 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 03:58:39 pm
I've missed any talk about Amorim and dont know much about him, can anyone briefly summarise (or point to a previous post) as to what makes him a candidate please?

Young, handsome and successful.

Managing Sporting after coming in for a massive fee (10M) and with limited experience must have been challenging. Even more so since he was primarily a Benfica player.

Dont think joining Liverpool and not being Xabi Alonso would faze him. Still a big leap from managing Sporting to Liverpool through. Same for most of the other candidates also.
Oskar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5068 on: Today at 04:52:19 pm
Think its going to be Alonso or Amorim, Id be happy with either as the new manager.



Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5069 on: Today at 04:55:57 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:56:54 pm
Has Nagelsman been linked to the job? Or is Samie a fucktard?

I believe both are true.
