It's a bad idea to get too invested in Alonso. That's not to say I don't think we have a good chance of getting him, I do, but I think the focus on him over alternatives is as much down to him being a former player and the potentially one off season Leverkusen are having, rather than him being the absolutely stand out candidate like Klopp was. There are other great candidates out there, both Amorim and Nagelsmann apparently have better metrics than Alonso (partly down to Alonso being so new to management) for example.



