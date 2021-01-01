« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.

Comes across as a bit of a helmet though
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

When the officials did us out of the first leg through buying into their cheating, before we absolutely battered them at Anfield until Adrian decided they should win?
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Comes across as a bit of a helmet though
In what sense? I think hes very practical, you have to remember hes still very young. Maybe a bit naive in his speech or in his theories but he is definitely capable.
I cant see past Xabi Alonso.

But if it isnt him, Nagelsmann is definitely worth a look. I agree that he comes across with a bit of arrogance, so we will know everything there is to know there. If he has learned from his chastening exit at Bayern it might make him a better man for it, even if it was unfair.

One of the unwritten rules about the Liverpool manager is humility. We want a man of real substance, but not a showman.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?
The way hes bottled some of his finals is worrying. He also relies heavily on passion and having players play out of their skin rather than actual tactics. Too wild for a club like Liverpool.
Strong no to Simeone from me!

On the plus side, he has made Atletico competitive and arguably punching above their weight for some years now (though they have spent a lot). He has a steely desire to win, and probably comes out on top in a knife fight with most managers 😂

On the downside, the football is cagey and snide, and I cant help but think that is a reflection of the man. I dont see an exciting team. And as for the man himself, (unfairly as I dont know him and Im just going by the impression I get) he will venture deep into the dark arts to achieve his objective.

It doesnt seem a good fit, but he has done well at Atletico and I want to be fair to make sure that is said.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).

Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.

I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

He plays shit on a stick football, boring as fuck.
Simeone is an Everton manager at a higher level.
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 11:54:48 pm
This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).

Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.

I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).

Agree with everything here, this post is it in a nutshell and why guys like Simeone are a complete non starter.

Imagine telling the kids to play Simeone style football? It would be detrimental to their development, kids need to play expressive and open football to develop, not a style of football that stunts their development. That's fine for players in their prime but not for a youngster.

We need to think holistically about this and a manager who's style of play offers a gateway for our youth is a must. Moneyball style transfers might be one thing to outsmart rivals but the youth academy is just as, if not more, important. Providing the foundations and identity that a winning team needs, ours should be the pinnacle of English football.

A Simeone style manager would torch that to the ground. Any recommendations for him is incredibly shortsighted.
Simeone is never managing us.

1. He's on £29 million a year. Yes £29 million according to L'Equipe.

https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol/news/highest-paid-soccer-managers-in-2023-diego-simeone-tops-list

2. He doesn't speak good English.

3. His football style is just not the Liverpool way.

4. He harbours ambitions to manage in Italy, Inter is definitely his dream job.
Completely changing the style of play at the academy would be a real "pears for your heirs" situation. It would be many years before the first graduates of that style came through. So you're best setting up today for an identity you're confident you'll still have in a decade.

So your man at the top is responsible for the whole identity of the football setup. Then you recruit around the identity.

Interestingly, I'd say we organically evolved a modern playing identity over the last 20 years.

In the 90s, after we fell we tried clinging on to a pass and move identity but I don't think we knew what that meant any more. Just put it on the ground and pass it about.

Ged moved us to a more counter-attacking setup which evolved through Rafa. Brendan played mostly on the counter but started to play a more possession based style at home. Which was all set up pretty nicely for Jurgen.

Addendum: to see how NOT to do it try switching styles from Martinez to Koeman to Big Sam to Silva to Carlo Fantastico to Rafa to Lampard (whatever the fuck that was) to Dyche and see what foul fucking fruit THAT begets.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:26 am by Lochgelly Violet »
I wouldn't mind Lijnders, but given the situation as it is, the optics would be very tricky to manage. No matter what the reasoning was behind him leaving with Klopp, it would very much look like we ruled him out as not good enough then came crawling back to him when all of our top choices fell through. Heavy desperation vibes. That might not actually be true - he might, for example, have been offered the manager's seat elsewhere we'd then have to compete with that club for his signature - but it would certainly seem that way. And that would not exactly create an atmosphere conducive to success.
I can see the shouts for a manager with similar style (Julian Nagelsmann) but I genuinely think a complete change in playstyle is best for this club. Yes Xabi would be much closer to Pep than Klopp in a venn diagram but I don't want to be playing Klopp's way with anyone other than Klopp. I just don't trust anyone else to deliver it to the highest level. The nature of what the tactics demand goes beyond footballing skill and into the realms of the manager being able to sell it with charisma and passion to pull it off. Sure some managers can give us a lite version but I wouldn't want it.

We have the players capable of playing a more dominant style of football (on the ball). I for one am looking forward to it. I await Xabi's return.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?
He's a complete piece of shit just like when he was a player? Never for LFC, what a joke
Simeone is a very good manager, however hes not made for us, not just because of his style of football but the antics he clearly coaches into his players is not something Id ever want to see from oour players and manager
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:42:53 am
I can see the shouts for a manager with similar style (Julian Nagelsmann) but I genuinely think a complete change in playstyle is best for this club. Yes Xabi would be much closer to Pep than Klopp in a venn diagram but I don't want to be playing Klopp's way with anyone other than Klopp. I just don't trust anyone else to deliver it to the highest level. The nature of what the tactics demand goes beyond footballing skill and into the realms of the manager being able to sell it with charisma and passion to pull it off. Sure some managers can give us a lite version but I wouldn't want it.

We have the players capable of playing a more dominant style of football (on the ball). I for one am looking forward to it. I await Xabi's return.
Xabi has done something interesting combining Pep's possession patterns with Rafa's counter-attacking. I agree about needing a different playstyle, but the Istanbul generations will feel some nostalgia if the club appoints Xabi. I started watching more Leverkusen matches after he was first linked with us, and I've been having serious flashbacks of 08/09. Very similar patterns of counter-attacking play--just beautiful, fast, one-touch passing through the lines. I think the younger generation who missed the Rafa years will enjoy it. Rafa's counter-attacking was electric.
If it isn't Alonso (for whatever reason) then it's got to Amorim. In some respects he may actually be the better option given his style of play is more similar to ours than the possession-based football of Alonso which may make for a smoother transition.
I think the calls for Amorin are entirely logical but the risk would be that his name simply does not stir the emotions in the way Xabi does. We are a club whose players have a symbiotic relationship, in effect, with its supporters. You can't underestimate how much our will becomes their will. And whoever takes over is going to be dealing with tired players who've given their all for the last-Klopp season, perhaps ending on a high and wondering if it ever gets as good again or ending disappointed and in need of an injection of excitement. Smooth transitions are not only predicated on playing style.
interview in English with Nagelsman comes across as likeable


https://youtu.be/M4RLvSy5xDY?si=fI4R30eBw7rf1-2E
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.
good post. Nagelsman is good but i do think starting late after the Euro's would be an issue
I would rather Alonso

But relying on passion and bottling some finals is an accusation that can be levelled at us

Simeone is far more proven than Alonso , Amorim or de zerbi

But I think Alonso is a better fit

Again , I think the under estimation of simeone on here is crazy

He has to fight Madrid and barca for most of his trophies and he has won loads

Our recent record against Madrid is abysmal in comparison

Every manager will require tweaks in squads and academies

Alonso football and formations are different to klopp

And we play very direct football at times
We are not going to go for Simeone
There's no under estimation of Simeone, he's a top manager but the complete opposite of the kind of person and style of football we want at the club. It is not just about getting a 'winner' in, else we'd have gone for Mourinho years ago.

The main issue for Amorin will be his lack of experience in the top leagues and handling big players and this club. At least with Xabi there is a vast playing experience as well as the past 18months to fall back on.

Amorin would be perfect had he been come in 2015 following Rodgers, but now he is following a true legend, a larger than life character, and will have to live with comparisons for at leat 18months until he can put his own stamp on the team.
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
In what sense? I think hes very practical, you have to remember hes still very young. Maybe a bit naive in his speech or in his theories but he is definitely capable.

Well in exactly that. Brash and arrogant, suck up to Pep like crazy and tried to emulate him. Also the drama around Bayern and his exit there is perhaps a red flag.

Also he has somewhat stagnated, although still young.

If he comes in he needs to grow up, personally and professionally. If he does that he may be one of the best in the world, if he doesn't he's about Spurs level as a manager
Simeone can fuck right off.
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 12:49:53 am
Simeone is never managing us.

1. He's on £29 million a year. Yes £29 million according to L'Equipe.

https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol/news/highest-paid-soccer-managers-in-2023-diego-simeone-tops-list

2. He doesn't speak good English.

3. His football style is just not the Liverpool way.

4. He harbours ambitions to manage in Italy, Inter is definitely his dream job.


Plus he stitched David Beckham up.....I mean thats enough for me alone
It just wouldn't make sense giving Simeone the job. We need someone similar in style to Klopp, otherwise we would need wholesale changes to the type of squad we have just now. And that would cost a lot of money.

Plus, Simeone is a dick.
Knew some clown would post this as soon as they won last night. Leave him there for christ sake, he shouldn't be anywhere near Liverpool.
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 08:29:15 am
interview in English with Nagelsman comes across as likeable


https://youtu.be/M4RLvSy5xDY?si=fI4R30eBw7rf1-2E

He will mature and I believe that his ceiling is much higher than most of these upcoming managers.

Liverpool wont be looking for a new manager who is stylistically and tactically identical to Klopp. There will be a need for some overlap in football principles and style though.

That doesnt necessarily mean getting in someone who plays 4-3-3. Probably means someone who has footballing principles that can transition this squad smoothly and continue to fight for the biggest trophies without much adaption.

The other aspect of this is that footballing principle are more important than formation. Within reason, different formations can be adapted with the same principles at their core. Klopp went from being a 4-2-3-1 manager to a 4-3-3 manager at Liverpool. His core principles around counter press etc. didnt change.


We should bear that in mind when thinking about new managers. Their style of play probably wont change much but hows its implemented may do. Just because a manager plays 5 at the back at his current club it doesnt mean they would necessarily at Liverpool. Different squad, different strengths, different challenges and style of play in different leagues would dictate adaption of formation.

De Zerbi, Alonso, Nagglesmann, Amorim - its easy to see overlap in their style of play with Klopps. Even if they all nominally play different formations.


Simeone, Emery - the overlap with Klopp is less. Significantly so.


Id be amazed if we moved to a completely different style of play. Our squad is good enough to win now so actively choosing to transition to a very different style of football would probably be counter productive in the short and long term.
I don't want Simeone but he's the only one who can match the overachievement that Klopp had with Dortmund. 2 CL finals, 2 league titles in a 2-team league.
Simeones a great coach, I'm sure he could work out a style with our current squad. He's done a fantastic job there, and it'd definitely be a case of 'he's a proper twat but now he's our twat...love him'. But it won't happen for obvious reasons. He'd be great though.
I legit would be happy with Alonso, Nagelsmann or Amorim.
Wouldnt Nagelsmann cost a fee? Apparently hes still under contract with Bayern until 2026. Theres an agreement in place with the German FA so he can coach the national team. And, didnt Bayern pay aboot £25 mil to sign him?
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 09:53:13 am
Wouldnt Nagelsmann cost a fee? Apparently hes still under contract with Bayern until 2026. Theres an agreement in place with the German FA so he can coach the national team. And, didnt Bayern pay aboot £25 mil to sign him?
Bayern paid 20m for him but that's their loss/responsibility after terminating his contract.

Not for me, I think he's a bit emperor's new clothes. Let him rebuild his dented reputation elsewhere if he can. You don't get to bomb out of Bayern, get a temporary consolation Euros gig with the "worst in generations" Die Mannschaft, and then somehow fall into the Anfield job.
I don't think we need to be looking at someone who has an identical style to Klopp, football is constantly evolving and so many teams in this league press now that it potentially makes sense to look at how we react to that rather than doubling down.

I'm curious how Xabi's Leverkusen compare to Klopp's Liverpool in terms of sprints, distance covered, etc. A less intense style of play could prove to be a huge advantage if it's paired with good press evasion, allowing more resting on the ball and potentially reducing injury risk.
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 09:18:13 am
Plus he stitched David Beckham up.....I mean thats enough for me alone

.... to have him as manager? Yeah for sure  ;D Fucking over that spoilt brat was priceless.
Fucking Nagelsmann now?

