Liverpool wont be looking for a new manager who is stylistically and tactically identical to Klopp. There will be a need for some overlap in football principles and style though.



That doesnt necessarily mean getting in someone who plays 4-3-3. Probably means someone who has footballing principles that can transition this squad smoothly and continue to fight for the biggest trophies without much adaption.



The other aspect of this is that footballing principle are more important than formation. Within reason, different formations can be adapted with the same principles at their core. Klopp went from being a 4-2-3-1 manager to a 4-3-3 manager at Liverpool. His core principles around counter press etc. didnt change.





We should bear that in mind when thinking about new managers. Their style of play probably wont change much but hows its implemented may do. Just because a manager plays 5 at the back at his current club it doesnt mean they would necessarily at Liverpool. Different squad, different strengths, different challenges and style of play in different leagues would dictate adaption of formation.



De Zerbi, Alonso, Nagglesmann, Amorim - its easy to see overlap in their style of play with Klopps. Even if they all nominally play different formations.





Simeone, Emery - the overlap with Klopp is less. Significantly so.





Id be amazed if we moved to a completely different style of play. Our squad is good enough to win now so actively choosing to transition to a very different style of football would probably be counter productive in the short and long term.