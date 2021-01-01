« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

diegoLFC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.
Original

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 11:25:14 pm
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.

Comes across as a bit of a helmet though
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

When the officials did us out of the first leg through buying into their cheating, before we absolutely battered them at Anfield until Adrian decided they should win?
diegoLFC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 11:37:03 pm
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 11:26:16 pm
Comes across as a bit of a helmet though
In what sense? I think hes very practical, you have to remember hes still very young. Maybe a bit naive in his speech or in his theories but he is definitely capable.
G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 11:37:09 pm
I cant see past Xabi Alonso.

But if it isnt him, Nagelsmann is definitely worth a look. I agree that he comes across with a bit of arrogance, so we will know everything there is to know there. If he has learned from his chastening exit at Bayern it might make him a better man for it, even if it was unfair.

One of the unwritten rules about the Liverpool manager is humility. We want a man of real substance, but not a showman.
diegoLFC7

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 11:39:11 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?
The way hes bottled some of his finals is worrying. He also relies heavily on passion and having players play out of their skin rather than actual tactics. Too wild for a club like Liverpool.
G Richards

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm
Strong no to Simeone from me!

On the plus side, he has made Atletico competitive and arguably punching above their weight for some years now (though they have spent a lot). He has a steely desire to win, and probably comes out on top in a knife fight with most managers 😂

On the downside, the football is cagey and snide, and I cant help but think that is a reflection of the man. I dont see an exciting team. And as for the man himself, (unfairly as I dont know him and Im just going by the impression I get) he will venture deep into the dark arts to achieve his objective.

It doesnt seem a good fit, but he has done well at Atletico and I want to be fair to make sure that is said.
Lochgelly Violet

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 11:54:48 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).

Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.

I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 11:58:17 pm
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

He plays shit on a stick football, boring as fuck.
MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5009 on: Today at 12:10:52 am
Simeone is an Everton manager at a higher level.
mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5010 on: Today at 12:13:45 am
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 11:54:48 pm
This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).

Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.

I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).

Agree with everything here, this post is it in a nutshell and why guys like Simeone are a complete non starter.

Imagine telling the kids to play Simeone style football? It would be detrimental to their development, kids need to play expressive and open football to develop, not a style of football that stunts their development. That's fine for players in their prime but not for a youngster.

We need to think holistically about this and a manager who's style of play offers a gateway for our youth is a must. Moneyball style transfers might be one thing to outsmart rivals but the youth academy is just as, if not more, important. Providing the foundations and identity that a winning team needs, ours should be the pinnacle of English football.

A Simeone style manager would torch that to the ground. Any recommendations for him is incredibly shortsighted.
RedSince86

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5011 on: Today at 12:49:53 am
Simeone is never managing us.

1. He's on £29 million a year. Yes £29 million according to L'Equipe.

https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol/news/highest-paid-soccer-managers-in-2023-diego-simeone-tops-list

2. He doesn't speak good English.

3. His football style is just not the Liverpool way.

4. He harbours ambitions to manage in Italy, Inter is definitely his dream job.
Lochgelly Violet

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5012 on: Today at 12:52:41 am
Completely changing the style of play at the academy would be a real "pears for your heirs" situation. It would be many years before the first graduates of that style came through. So you're best setting up today for an identity you're confident you'll still have in a decade.

So your man at the top is responsible for the whole identity of the football setup. Then you recruit around the identity.

Interestingly, I'd say we organically evolved a modern playing identity over the last 20 years.

In the 90s, after we fell we tried clinging on to a pass and move identity but I don't think we knew what that meant any more. Just put it on the ground and pass it about.

Ged moved us to a more counter-attacking setup which evolved through Rafa. Brendan played mostly on the counter but started to play a more possession based style at home. Which was all set up pretty nicely for Jurgen.

Addendum: to see how NOT to do it try switching styles from Martinez to Koeman to Big Sam to Silva to Carlo Fantastico to Rafa to Lampard (whatever the fuck that was) to Dyche and see what foul fucking fruit THAT begets.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:26 am by Lochgelly Violet »
cptrios

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5013 on: Today at 01:01:37 am
I wouldn't mind Lijnders, but given the situation as it is, the optics would be very tricky to manage. No matter what the reasoning was behind him leaving with Klopp, it would very much look like we ruled him out as not good enough then came crawling back to him when all of our top choices fell through. Heavy desperation vibes. That might not actually be true - he might, for example, have been offered the manager's seat elsewhere we'd then have to compete with that club for his signature - but it would certainly seem that way. And that would not exactly create an atmosphere conducive to success.
PaleBlueDot

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5014 on: Today at 01:42:53 am
I can see the shouts for a manager with similar style (Julian Nagelsmann) but I genuinely think a complete change in playstyle is best for this club. Yes Xabi would be much closer to Pep than Klopp in a venn diagram but I don't want to be playing Klopp's way with anyone other than Klopp. I just don't trust anyone else to deliver it to the highest level. The nature of what the tactics demand goes beyond footballing skill and into the realms of the manager being able to sell it with charisma and passion to pull it off. Sure some managers can give us a lite version but I wouldn't want it.

We have the players capable of playing a more dominant style of football (on the ball). I for one am looking forward to it. I await Xabi's return.
LiverBirdKop

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5015 on: Today at 02:09:08 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?
He's a complete piece of shit just like when he was a player? Never for LFC, what a joke
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5016 on: Today at 02:21:17 am
Simeone is a very good manager, however hes not made for us, not just because of his style of football but the antics he clearly coaches into his players is not something Id ever want to see from oour players and manager
wemmick

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #5017 on: Today at 03:15:44 am
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 01:42:53 am
I can see the shouts for a manager with similar style (Julian Nagelsmann) but I genuinely think a complete change in playstyle is best for this club. Yes Xabi would be much closer to Pep than Klopp in a venn diagram but I don't want to be playing Klopp's way with anyone other than Klopp. I just don't trust anyone else to deliver it to the highest level. The nature of what the tactics demand goes beyond footballing skill and into the realms of the manager being able to sell it with charisma and passion to pull it off. Sure some managers can give us a lite version but I wouldn't want it.

We have the players capable of playing a more dominant style of football (on the ball). I for one am looking forward to it. I await Xabi's return.
Xabi has done something interesting combining Pep's possession patterns with Rafa's counter-attacking. I agree about needing a different playstyle, but the Istanbul generations will feel some nostalgia if the club appoints Xabi. I started watching more Leverkusen matches after he was first linked with us, and I've been having serious flashbacks of 08/09. Very similar patterns of counter-attacking play--just beautiful, fast, one-touch passing through the lines. I think the younger generation who missed the Rafa years will enjoy it. Rafa's counter-attacking was electric.
