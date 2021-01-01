This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).
Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.
I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).
Agree with everything here, this post is it in a nutshell and why guys like Simeone are a complete non starter.
Imagine telling the kids to play Simeone style football? It would be detrimental to their development, kids need to play expressive and open football to develop, not a style of football that stunts their development. That's fine for players in their prime but not for a youngster.
We need to think holistically about this and a manager who's style of play offers a gateway for our youth is a must. Moneyball style transfers might be one thing to outsmart rivals but the youth academy is just as, if not more, important. Providing the foundations and identity that a winning team needs, ours should be the pinnacle of English football.
A Simeone style manager would torch that to the ground. Any recommendations for him is incredibly shortsighted.