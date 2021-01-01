« previous next »
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.
Would not hate Julian Nagelsmann as our manager. Similar style to Klopp, and was sacked by the psychotic Oliver Kahn while he was fighting for the league and had Bayern in the quarter finals of the champions league. Literally went undefeated in the UCL that year winning 8 out of 8 against the likes of PSG, Inter and Barcelona. Did the double over PSG, Inter and Barcelona conceding 0 goals to all of them!

Julian Nagelsmann is 36 and has plenty of energy to manage at a big club again. Is obviously highly regarded in Germany and has experience managing a massive club.

If not Alonso it has to be Julian.

Comes across as a bit of a helmet though
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?

When the officials did us out of the first leg through buying into their cheating, before we absolutely battered them at Anfield until Adrian decided they should win?
In what sense? I think hes very practical, you have to remember hes still very young. Maybe a bit naive in his speech or in his theories but he is definitely capable.
I cant see past Xabi Alonso.

But if it isnt him, Nagelsmann is definitely worth a look. I agree that he comes across with a bit of arrogance, so we will know everything there is to know there. If he has learned from his chastening exit at Bayern it might make him a better man for it, even if it was unfair.

One of the unwritten rules about the Liverpool manager is humility. We want a man of real substance, but not a showman.
The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal

The way hes bottled some of his finals is worrying. He also relies heavily on passion and having players play out of their skin rather than actual tactics. Too wild for a club like Liverpool.
Strong no to Simeone from me!

On the plus side, he has made Atletico competitive and arguably punching above their weight for some years now (though they have spent a lot). He has a steely desire to win, and probably comes out on top in a knife fight with most managers 😂

On the downside, the football is cagey and snide, and I cant help but think that is a reflection of the man. I dont see an exciting team. And as for the man himself, (unfairly as I dont know him and Im just going by the impression I get) he will venture deep into the dark arts to achieve his objective.

It doesnt seem a good fit, but he has done well at Atletico and I want to be fair to make sure that is said.
This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).

Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.

I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).
He plays shit on a stick football, boring as fuck.
Simeone is an Everton manager at a higher level.
Agree with everything here, this post is it in a nutshell and why guys like Simeone are a complete non starter.

Imagine telling the kids to play Simeone style football? It would be detrimental to their development, kids need to play expressive and open football to develop, not a style of football that stunts their development. That's fine for players in their prime but not for a youngster.

We need to think holistically about this and a manager who's style of play offers a gateway for our youth is a must. Moneyball style transfers might be one thing to outsmart rivals but the youth academy is just as, if not more, important. Providing the foundations and identity that a winning team needs, ours should be the pinnacle of English football.

A Simeone style manager would torch that to the ground. Any recommendations for him is incredibly shortsighted.
