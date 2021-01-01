The under estimation of Simeone on here is unreal



Remember our Cl league double header against them when we were invincible in 2020?



This is EXACTLY why we need someone at the helm making decisions and why the Edwards news is encouraging (multi-club thing apart which I hate).Simeone has a completely different style of play to us. So we'd need to bring in some players to help transition into his style. Then we'd need to set up the academy to play the Simeone way. Then (presumably) we'd need to change youth recruitment to look for payers who would fit the Simeone mould. And if it all went wrong and we had to sack him we'd then be left with a mismatched squad for the next guy, who would need players of his own. Before you know it, you're in a situation like Everton (remember when they were trying for Dyche or Bielsa - two absolute opposites), or United where you have a chimeric nightmare of a squad assembled for 5 managers with 5 different visions.I would be utterly, utterly amazed if we went for Simeone and that has nothing to do with his quality as a manager. The guy we go for will play a pressing, attacking game. That's how we're set up and as a well run club we'll go for a degree of continuity (within reason).