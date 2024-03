I know we’re all desperate for little nuggets regarding the new manager. Mel Reddy touched on it on TAW’s reaction special.



She basically said in a nutshell it only suits one party for this to be played out in public and that’s Bayern. We do our best to work quietly in the background to be as respectful to Alonso and Leverkusen, and Alonso obviously wants to no distractions to his season.



Think we need to ignore all the bluster from Bayern’s almost daily briefings to the German media and be as patient as we can be. Feels like the pieces are starting to come together.