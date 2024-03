It smacks of an inferiority complex.



They know they’re not getting Xabi, it’s just a desperate attempt to undermine and destabilise Leverkusen. Pathetic.



If I were Xabi I'd be taking notes which would inform my eventual decision.In his shoes, would I really be looking to join a club who is looking to destabilise my current title bid? It shows a lack of class. I know both clubs are fighting it out for the title at the moment, but if they are looking to lure him to them, maybe they'd have been better off showing some class and doing their fighting on the pitch.