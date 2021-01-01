« previous next »
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: ValiantInstance
Perhaps I should put it another way, he's the only appointment I can picture where the spectre of Klopp doesn't loom over him. He doesn't just have the tactical nous, he has a calm demeanour and knows the right things to say, which will be exactly the level-headed approach we need after an emotional end to the season. There will also be no bedding in period where he has to learn to 'get the club' and build a rapport with the fans.

I'm by no means saying he would be a guaranteed success, but if any other manager except Pep walks through the door in July then I am expecting a big transition season, maybe two.
Gerrard was the same after he beat Celtic to the league but over time it became clear that wasnt ready for the job.

He won a title Celtic win every year and he had Rangers doing well in Europe. So we can't be so sure  about managers that have had 1 fantastic season. Whoever we get will be a question mark for different reasons but we want someone for the long term and the more established ones tend to change jobs every 2-3 years.
killer-heels

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
This is definitely true - Bayern is a safer move. But I think we need to put ourselves in the shoes of elite sportsmen (which Xabi was) and elite coaches (which Xabi may be) - do they opt for what is safe or do they lean into the challenge?

I also find the comparisons some have made to United post Fergie and Arsenal post Wenger to be weak. Ferguson had left behind an ageing squad, but more importantly Moyes just isn't a manager for that level - it was never going to work. And I don't think Emery's problem was coming after Wenger - after all, the Arsenal fans mostly wanted rid of Wenger. And in his first season, Emery actually improved on Arsenal's league position.

What I would say is that we really need to sort things out behind the scenes. Any coach will want to feel that there is a structure in place to help them succeed. Bayern have that with Eberl and Freund now in place. I think there was some talk of us wanting the structure sorted this month and that makes sense because I imagine the upcoming international break will be quite important in terms of talks with Alonso's camp.

I am a bit more sceptical of structure talk though. Of course a structure does help when you move from manager to manager, but a structure at the club doesnt do much when results start to turn. Even last season there were some briefings, albeit small, about some issues behind the scenes and talk about the manager and coach having too much power.

You look at all the clubs who lost top managers and before that in many examples there wasnt talk of things being dysfunctional behind the scenes. That changed once results started to turn.
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Ginieus
The issue for Alonso is can he fill those massive boots of Klopp? Bayern is a safer bet for him, poor season with potentially no trophies- he can only go on and become a success there. The pressure on the Liverpool role will be immense- even more so if we win more trophies come end of the season.
No one can fill Klopp's boots. It's as simple as that. The man is unique. A complete one-off. Any manager who thinks they can fill his boots, lacks judgement and humility. Thing is though, we don't need someone to try to fill those boots. We need a manager to be his own man. We need someone secure with who he is and secure in his own footballing philosophy.

Also, do we really want or need a manager who prioritises a potentially safer bet? Personally, I want a manager who relishes a challenge and is as comfortable as can be with pressure. Klopp is a very resilient man, yet this League and all that goes with it has burnt him out. So, I'd rather the guy who prefers the potentially easier challenge to go elsewhere. We don't really need him, whoever he is.

Jürgen didn't come to Anfield because it would be an easy ride. He knew full well that it wouldn't be. That's the kind of man we need to replace him too. That man will have to want to take on face the challenge and the pressure. If not, he's not for this Club.


Avens

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar
Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.

I find it hard to believe he would pick Bayern over us.

Making an offer now may well do more harm than good. I'm sure the feelers have been put out there, but actually making an official approach when Xabi has important business to finish in his current role may well piss him off. Patiently letting him finish his season, whilst making it clear to him that we're ready to talk when he is, is probably the best way of dealing with a potentially delicate situation.
ValiantInstance

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool
Gerrard was the same after he beat Celtic to the league but over time it became clear that wasnt ready for the job.

He won a title Celtic win every year and he had Rangers doing well in Europe. So we can't be so sure  about managers that have had 1 fantastic season. Whoever we get will be a question mark for different reasons but we want someone for the long term and the more established ones tend to change jobs every 2-3 years.
Completely different kettle of fish. I found what Gerrard was doing at Rangers fairly impressive, but at the end of the day if you can attract some aging prem players and get a couple of young stars on loan from the top 6 you can cruise that league.

His personal decisions after have been atrocious too. He was on a hiding to nothing at Villa and has now torpedoed his career by going to Ettyfakky.
Son of Spion

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
This is definitely true - Bayern is a safer move. But I think we need to put ourselves in the shoes of elite sportsmen (which Xabi was) and elite coaches (which Xabi may be) - do they opt for what is safe or do they lean into the challenge?....

This is similar to where I was going in my other post. Growth comes from working outside your comfort zone. Not so far out of it that you become overwhelmed, but out far enough to challenge you and keep pushing you. The safe bet is not always the best one for you if you are looking to really develop and grow. Real winners embrace the challenge, not avoid it. A prime example being Jürgen Klopp. None of his jobs were safe bets. They all offered real challenge. Yet look at what Jürgen has developed into. Never a Chequebook Charlie. For me, the best manager in world football, and a human being of outstanding quality.
rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Son of Spion
No one can fill Klopp's boots. It's as simple as that. The man is unique. A complete one-off. Any manager who thinks they can fill his boots, lacks judgement and humility. Thing is though, we don't need someone to try to fill those boots. We need a manager to be his own man. We need someone secure with who he is and secure in his own footballing philosophy.

Also, do we really want or need a manager who prioritises a potentially safer bet? Personally, I want a manager who relishes a challenge and is as comfortable as can be with pressure. Klopp is a very resilient man, yet this League and all that goes with it has burnt him out. So, I'd rather the guy who prefers the potentially easier challenge to go elsewhere. We don't really need him, whoever he is.

Jürgen didn't come to Anfield because it would be an easy ride. He knew full well that it wouldn't be. That's the kind of man we need to replace him too. That man will have to want to take on face the challenge and the pressure. If not, he's not for this Club.




Nailed it. This job is perfect for any manager with ambition to do something meaningful. The Bundesliga gets largely ignored until Dortmund or Leverkusen challenge, surely Bayern is where you go when you want no challenge?
Redley

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Not being funny but this all just screams of the Bayern media machine in Germany. Xabi moved to Real and then Bayern as a player, so he's hardly got a history of being worried about following a big name. It just doesn't really ring true. And someone who does clearly have an affinity with the club essentially going 'Yeah I do want to manage you at some point, but ideally you'll get someone in who isn't as good as Klopp next and then we'll see where you are in maybe 3/4 years when there's not such big shoes to fill'? Nah, just seems like Bayern media nonsense.
Qston

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Son of Spion
No one can fill Klopp's boots. It's as simple as that. The man is unique. A complete one-off. Any manager who thinks they can fill his boots, lacks judgement and humility. Thing is though, we don't need someone to try to fill those boots. We need a manager to be his own man. We need someone secure with who he is and secure in his own footballing philosophy.

Also, do we really want or need a manager who prioritises a potentially safer bet? Personally, I want a manager who relishes a challenge and is as comfortable as can be with pressure. Klopp is a very resilient man, yet this League and all that goes with it has burnt him out. So, I'd rather the guy who prefers the potentially easier challenge to go elsewhere. We don't really need him, whoever he is.

Jürgen didn't come to Anfield because it would be an easy ride. He knew full well that it wouldn't be. That's the kind of man we need to replace him too. That man will have to want to take on face the challenge and the pressure. If not, he's not for this Club.

Spot on. Quite a while ago I posted that whoever takes the job has the confidence to take it in the first place. If they don`t believe they can make a good job of it then they are not for us anyway.
stoa

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: robertobaggio37
Whatever will be, will be.

Gerrard?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The worry is just that Alonso seems to be the best of a rather weak managerial market

Near enough all our options are either unproven or coming off some not great few years in the case of Nagelsmann.

It shouldn't be Alonso or bust, but let's be real the other options don't inspire much confidence. After Alonso the next most hopeful option is Amorim who by in large has such hope because people don't actually know his limitations if he has any. He feels currently as if he is on a similar level as Ten Hag before he joined United - exciting but unknown, and you can't really tell how good he will actually be until he comes in.

After that the pickings get a fair bit slimmer between someone needing a second chance at the top and people with no real experience or success but promise.

For all our best managerial appointments in the last 30 years it has been with clear candidates who have history of success and where the obvious choices, where as our more shaky appointments have been more akin to the field we have at the moment.
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: ValiantInstance
Completely different kettle of fish. I found what Gerrard was doing at Rangers fairly impressive, but at the end of the day if you can attract some aging prem players and get a couple of young stars on loan from the top 6 you can cruise that league.

His personal decisions after have been atrocious too. He was on a hiding to nothing at Villa and has now torpedoed his career by going to Ettyfakky.
It wasn't just their domestic form. However, it's difficult to win when Celtic win it every year (normal service resumed after he left). His team also reached the Europa League final. He did a great job there.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool
It wasn't just their domestic form. However, it's difficult to win when Celtic win it every year (normal service resumed after he left). His team also reached the Europa League final. He did a great job there.

Tbf the furthest in the got with them was last 16. Van Bronckhorst got them to the final after joining in November of the 21/22 season.

Now how much that's down to Gerrard making that team, Van Bronckhorst, or just sheer luck, only the universe knows. They did beat some very good teams on the way mind
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
Tbf the furthest in the got with them was last 16. Van Bronckhorst got them to the final after joining in November of the 21/22 season.

Now how much that's down to Gerrard making that team, Van Bronckhorst, or just sheer luck, only the universe knows. They did beat some very good teams on the way mind
It was his team and they started off their European campaign very well. They also looked like they'd retain the title. Afterwards,  they regressed when the new guy had the chance to put his stamp on things.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool
It was his team and they started off their European campaign very well. They also looked like they'd retain the title. Afterwards,  they regressed when the new guy had the chance to put his stamp on things.

Again to be pedantic but they didn't start it that well, they got knocked out of CL qualifiers by Malmo, and in Europa under Gerrard that year they had 2 losses to Lyon and Sparta, two draws (to Bromby and Alashkert in Europa qualifying), and two wins (again to Bromby and Alashkert in Europa qualifying)

I think it's fair to say it was Gerrard's team but they hardly had a great start to the competition under him

Tbf that whole Europa run was by in large dictated by the fact that Rangers were hard to beat at Ibrox - lost one game there against Lyon, drew against Dortmund (had a great win away from home), and then won the rest despite losing the away legs
rob1966

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool
It was his team and they started off their European campaign very well. They also looked like they'd retain the title. Afterwards,  they regressed when the new guy had the chance to put his stamp on things.

Counts for nothing - Rafa won the CL with "Geds team", Ged was never getting out of the group that year. Klopp got to the Europa final with "Brendans team" - same thing.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome
The worry is just that Alonso seems to be the best of a rather weak managerial market

The market mainly looks weak because of who we're trying to replace.

The main names being touted in connection with the job are all genuine managerial talents. We need to be realistic. That doesn't mean settling for mediocrity, just accepting that Klopp is unique and irreplaceable.
Sinyoro

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I think Nagelsmann has always been at the top.

The emergence of Alonso and Amorim may have led to a rethink but I wouldn't be surprised if we go for Nagelsmann.
ValiantInstance

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Regardless, I think it's fairly obvious that 'Neverkusen' blowing away the juggernaut who've won the league every year since the London Olympics is on a different scale of achievement to winning the Scottish Premiership. Raheem Sterling's whole professional career he's only seen Bayern winning the Bundesliga.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: smutchin
The market mainly looks weak because of who we're trying to replace.

The main names being touted in connection with the job are all genuine managerial talents. We need to be realistic. That doesn't mean settling for mediocrity, just accepting that Klopp is unique and irreplaceable.

See I don't think it is just because of Klopp.

I think back to Rafa being appointed and the market had him, the guy who toppled the La Liga power balance at Valencia, and Mourinho the guy who won the CL with Porto. The options were there.

When we got Klopp both him and Ancelotti were on the market and obvious choices for a top side.

Right now there is Alonso who appears to be doing what Rafa did (although only one season) and after that is someone doing well in Portugal and playing good football but so far not really going beyond that (like a Mourinho did in 2004), someone who has a history of falling flat at his last big job (maybe down to him, maybe down to politics, but I don't think his Germany is looking that great either), and someone who's doing good is to be 9th and in Europa for a smaller club.

Even away from the idea of replacing Klopp, the caliber we are after compared to our most successful modern managers is not there
Bread

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: smutchin
The market mainly looks weak because of who we're trying to replace.

I agree with this. If we transport ourselves (and our potential candidates) back to 2015, pretend Klopp doesn't exist and we need a manager to replace Brendan, then the likes of Xabi, Amorim and Nagelsmann suddenly look a lot more appealing. The market wasn't exactly great in 2015 either to be fair; at the time it felt like Klopp was the #1 target, Ancelotti was also in the running and everyone else felt like a bust.

Klopp is the best manager in the world, so the idea of ANYONE coming into his position is going to feel uncomfortable. It's going to be a downgrade in the short term however you want to slice it, but with Xabi and Amorim in particular, the club are going to have to bank on getting someone in who can potentially be the best manager in the world of their generation.
