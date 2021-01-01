The issue for Alonso is can he fill those massive boots of Klopp? Bayern is a safer bet for him, poor season with potentially no trophies- he can only go on and become a success there. The pressure on the Liverpool role will be immense- even more so if we win more trophies come end of the season.



No one can fill Klopp's boots. It's as simple as that. The man is unique. A complete one-off. Any manager who thinks they can fill his boots, lacks judgement and humility. Thing is though, we don't need someone to try to fill those boots. We need a manager to be his own man. We need someone secure with who he is and secure in his own footballing philosophy.Also, do we really want or need a manager who prioritises a potentially safer bet? Personally, I want a manager who relishes a challenge and is as comfortable as can be with pressure. Klopp is a very resilient man, yet this League and all that goes with it has burnt him out. So, I'd rather the guy who prefers the potentially easier challenge to go elsewhere. We don't really need him, whoever he is.Jürgen didn't come to Anfield because it would be an easy ride. He knew full well that it wouldn't be. That's the kind of man we need to replace him too. That man will have to want to take on face the challenge and the pressure. If not, he's not for this Club.