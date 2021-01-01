« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 205806 times)

Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 09:32:00 am
Perhaps I should put it another way, he's the only appointment I can picture where the spectre of Klopp doesn't loom over him. He doesn't just have the tactical nous, he has a calm demeanour and knows the right things to say, which will be exactly the level-headed approach we need after an emotional end to the season. There will also be no bedding in period where he has to learn to 'get the club' and build a rapport with the fans.

I'm by no means saying he would be a guaranteed success, but if any other manager except Pep walks through the door in July then I am expecting a big transition season, maybe two.
Gerrard was the same after he beat Celtic to the league but over time it became clear that wasnt ready for the job.

He won a title Celtic win every year and he had Rangers doing well in Europe. So we can't be so sure  about managers that have had 1 fantastic season. Whoever we get will be a question mark for different reasons but we want someone for the long term and the more established ones tend to change jobs every 2-3 years.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:24:27 am
This is definitely true - Bayern is a safer move. But I think we need to put ourselves in the shoes of elite sportsmen (which Xabi was) and elite coaches (which Xabi may be) - do they opt for what is safe or do they lean into the challenge?

I also find the comparisons some have made to United post Fergie and Arsenal post Wenger to be weak. Ferguson had left behind an ageing squad, but more importantly Moyes just isn't a manager for that level - it was never going to work. And I don't think Emery's problem was coming after Wenger - after all, the Arsenal fans mostly wanted rid of Wenger. And in his first season, Emery actually improved on Arsenal's league position.

What I would say is that we really need to sort things out behind the scenes. Any coach will want to feel that there is a structure in place to help them succeed. Bayern have that with Eberl and Freund now in place. I think there was some talk of us wanting the structure sorted this month and that makes sense because I imagine the upcoming international break will be quite important in terms of talks with Alonso's camp.

I am a bit more sceptical of structure talk though. Of course a structure does help when you move from manager to manager, but a structure at the club doesnt do much when results start to turn. Even last season there were some briefings, albeit small, about some issues behind the scenes and talk about the manager and coach having too much power.

You look at all the clubs who lost top managers and before that in many examples there wasnt talk of things being dysfunctional behind the scenes. That changed once results started to turn.
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 08:49:54 am
The issue for Alonso is can he fill those massive boots of Klopp? Bayern is a safer bet for him, poor season with potentially no trophies- he can only go on and become a success there. The pressure on the Liverpool role will be immense- even more so if we win more trophies come end of the season.
No one can fill Klopp's boots. It's as simple as that. The man is unique. A complete one-off. Any manager who thinks they can fill his boots, lacks judgement and humility. Thing is though, we don't need someone to try to fill those boots. We need a manager to be his own man. We need someone secure with who he is and secure in his own footballing philosophy.

Also, do we really want or need a manager who prioritises a potentially safer bet? Personally, I want a manager who relishes a challenge and is as comfortable as can be with pressure. Klopp is a very resilient man, yet this League and all that goes with it has burnt him out. So, I'd rather the guy who prefers the potentially easier challenge to go elsewhere. We don't really need him, whoever he is.

Jürgen didn't come to Anfield because it would be an easy ride. He knew full well that it wouldn't be. That's the kind of man we need to replace him too. That man will have to want to take on face the challenge and the pressure. If not, he's not for this Club.


Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.

I find it hard to believe he would pick Bayern over us.

Making an offer now may well do more harm than good. I'm sure the feelers have been put out there, but actually making an official approach when Xabi has important business to finish in his current role may well piss him off. Patiently letting him finish his season, whilst making it clear to him that we're ready to talk when he is, is probably the best way of dealing with a potentially delicate situation.
