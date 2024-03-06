« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm
Can't beleive Killer called me out like that.  ;D

I said Naglesmann would be a good alternative if we don;t get Alonso or Amorim. He's my 3rd choice and that's provided he's grown up a bit. If he has then his next clubs are getting a standout manager of the next two decades atleast.

The standard is sadly as such that he is probably the 3rd best option despite there being a lot of serious questions about his managerial skills and personal standing.

We are going from a highly promising young former legend in Alonso, to a promising young manager with questions over his experience considering it is in a much smaller league in Amorim, to Nagelsmann, to probably then a tactically naive midtable manager in De Zerbi
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm
Well IMO those comments are just blatant self-preservation in case he decides not to accept the - let's face it - inevitable offer that FSG will make him. Nobody actually wants De Zerbi or Nagelsmann in the Anfield hotseat.

As a backup option, I think there's a legitimate argument for Amorim to tick some if not all of the boxes we'd ordinarily look at, but we'll also have strong competition for his signature (Barcelona, Chelsea...yes I know but still), and yes the others are highly questionable and deeply uninspiring. When a legendary manager leaves likes this, more than ever, we need a figure that will both cauterise the feelings of loss among the fanbase (and dressing room) and galvanise us to possibly even greater heights. It can't be some chancer we take a punt on like in 2012.

Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.

I find it hard to believe he would pick Bayern over us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Personally think we're in trouble if we don't appoint Alonso.

The other candidates are underwhelming. We should be regularly in the top 4 but I wouldn't expect us to overperform like we have with the likes of Amorim or Nagelsmann.

I'd feel pretty safe with Alonso and would expect title challenges under him. Not a guarantee but my instinct tells me we would be fine.

Amorim is an unknown in a sense, he could be anything between a huge success to a massive failure and anything in between.

Nagelsmann I fear would be somewhat transitional, lasting 3 years and leaving at the end of his contract at best

All other names options so far would be pretty bad appointments I imagine
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
The standard is sadly as such that he is probably the 3rd best option despite there being a lot of serious questions about his managerial skills and personal standing.

We are going from a highly promising young former legend in Alonso, to a promising young manager with questions over his experience considering it is in a much smaller league in Amorim, to Nagelsmann, to probably then a tactically naive midtable manager in De Zerbi
De Zerbi is great tactically. His personality might not be some people's cup of tie but he's top notch in the tactical department.

His style would suit better players. Would Guardiola be naive if he tried his style of play at a smaller club? There's a reason why big clubs like Barcelona and United (LOL) are after De Zerbi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
De Zerbi is great tactically. His personality might not be some people's cup of tie but he's top notch in the tactical department.

His style would suit better players. Would Guardiola be naive if he tried his style of play at a smaller club?

Why does his team play in such a way that they can't seem to win or hold on to any sort of results. I understand they are a smaller club, but some of the results show a level of tactical inflexibility which is highly concerning for us

His Brighton side look more like a Rodgers type side, with a style they play opposition and circumstances be damned. Which isn't how Klopp or even Guardiola plays (although Guardiola mostly has a perfectly machine team paid with blood money so his one system usually is only needed). You play that way and you end up like Ange's Spurs, good when it works and frustrating and ineffective when it doesn't, ultimately in a top 4 race rather than a title race

For all the comments of how he is impressive his Brighton side are looking dodgy as fuck this year. Maybe it is trying to juggle Europa as well as league, but then again that shows a level of managerial immaturity in itself, especially when you see us going on all fronts.

De Zerbi does not inspire confidence IMHO, and I can't see us achieving much more than top 4 under him

It's also maybe not the best argument to say United and Barca are interested - he has interest from two teams currently going through some of the biggest falls from grace in modern football, mainly due to their own incompetent running of the clubs
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:57 am
Why does his team play in such a way that they can't seem to win or hold on to any sort of results.

His Brighton side look more like a Rodgers type side, with a style they play opposition and circumstances be damned. Which isn't how Klopp or even Guardiola plays (although Guardiola mostly has a perfectly machine team paid with blood money so his one system usually is only needed)

For all the comments of how he is impressive his Brighton side are looking dodgy as fuck this year. Maybe it is trying to juggle Europa as well as league, but then again that shows a level of managerial immaturity in itself, especially when you see us going on all fronts.

De Zerbi does not inspire confidence IMHO, and I can't see us achieving much more than top 4 under him

It's also maybe not the best argument to say United and Barca are interested - he has interest from two teams currently going through some of the biggest falls from grace in modern football, mainly due to their own incompetent running of the clubs
I'm not saying we should go fir him. I just think he's underrated tactically. His squad is thin and they have the Europa League to contend with.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:17 am
I'm not saying we should go fir him. I just think he's underrated tactically. His squad is thin and they have the Europa League to contend with.

I fear it is a case of being easy to be seemingly impressive tactically because you can play an impressive attacking game with no fear of a loss of a draw throwing anything off. You can be as expressive and experimental as you want as there is minimal risk of falling.

Maybe I am just worried after Rodgers of these midtable types that seem to have a philosophy of one style of play, because that does not win you trophy's these days.

If it is just a thin squad and Europa as I said that's a big worry for me because squad management is so vital to us. We already have stupid levels of injuries if we have someone who doesn't know how to balance a squad we'll have catastrophic injury issues
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Where is this Jason Burt article?
Can someone point me to it?

I simply refuse to believe that Alonso is going to go to a team who he is trying to topple and may well displace as the Bundesliga champions. I mean whats the point in that? Surely the challenge was was far more appealing with what hes doing right now.

Im not saying hes coming to Liverpool. I just dont really buy the logic of going to Bayern when youve been trying overtake them for 2 seasons with Leverkusen.

Nobody knew shite about Klopp going, and now all these reporters claiming so and so is ahead in the race as if they have a direct line to Alonso.

Im just chill about the situation.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.
Dithering? Bayern making a move? Xabi won't even begin to consider his next move until the Bundesliga title is confirmed and their participation in the EL reaches a conclusion. It's not first come first served. I think you need to breathe slowly and repeatedly into a brown paper bag.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I dont think its that mad a thought hed go to Bayern, even if it makes little sense to many as hed never top winning the league and cup with Leverkusen - domestically. But thats the thing - its domestic. At Bayern hed compete for the CL every year and won't lose star players.  At Leverkusen he wont . Sure, the team may mostly stay together next season (which is maybe why theres a chance hell stay too), but not long term. Nothing will change the fact Leverkusen are still quite a small club (and I dont mean that as an insult). They play at a 30k capacity stadium, in a city with a population of 150k. Theyll never compete financially with Bayern (or indeed a fair few other clubs in the league). Theyll never keep a core of stars, theyll always move onto teams where theyll get paid far more and play CL every year.

 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:55:15 pm
I don't really feel it myself but think there's also a part of it that should Xabi decide not to become the next LFC manager, it'll burst a few notions people have about him.

As an ex-player, he's quite rightly held up as some sort of midfield icon, a world class footballer almost universally adored by our fanbase. Much more than any other ex-Istanbul Rafa-era player. Sure we love Jerzy, Vladi and even Djimi, but Alonso is on another level (even if he did fluff that penalty at first attempt, spiking millions of blood pressures in the process). The "you can stick your Gareth Barry up your arse" chants was as close to mutiny as we get for any manager* (*not named Hodgson). And so when he eventually moved to Madrid and then finally Bayern, even right up to 2017, we all held out a faint hope he would have a final season or two back in a red No.14 shirt before retiring.

It's hardly been unrequited love either, he's openly talked about "dreaming" of managing us, of Liverpool feeling like home unlike Madrid, meeting his wife in the city, his son Jon born a Scouser and raised supporting us. It's only due to a scheduling conflict (pressing matter of a certain Bundesliga title to secure as Invincibles, an unheralded achievement for a club like Leverkusen, not to mention rivalling us for the Europa League), that he won't be pulling on that Liverpool Legends shirt once again vs Ajax later this month.

So if he turns his back on all of that this summer and the opportunity of a lifetime, then it's natural we'll feel disappointed, rejected, even gaslit, that it was all bullshit. He didn't really love us back. We'll feel like United fans do about the Madeira lad, who used and repeatedly abused them. Nobody wants that. Not after 20 years of admiration.

It's a totally understandable sentiment, and thankfully one that easily reconciles itself if you let it. All of that dreaming, expectation, and adoration is precisely why he wouldn't want to come here if he doesn't feel ready. The much harder to take heartbreak would be him coming here and then leaving for Real as soon as they come calling. There would be no rationalizing away that "I guess it was them all along" feeling.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Jason Burt,
 CHIEF FOOTBALL CORRESPONDENT
6 March 2024  7:58pm
 Bayern Munich have stolen march on Liverpool to hire Xabi Alonso as next manager
Bayern Munich are ahead of Liverpool in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new head coach.

Sources have suggested that Bayern are now increasingly confident they have the advantage in hiring Alonso should he decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Leverkusen have refused to comment on claims that they have granted permission for Alonso to hold talks with Bayern. However, preliminary discussions are already understood to have taken place with the 42-year-olds representatives.

While Bayern are in the lead it certainly does not mean Liverpool are no longer in the race although their search for Jurgen Klopps successor is complicated by the fact they are also in the process of appointing a new sporting director.

Bayern have, meanwhile, acted swiftly to steal a march on Liverpool and try and persuade Alonso to take over from Thomas Tuchel when he leaves the club at the end of this campaign. The Spaniard, a former Bayern as well as Liverpool midfielder, has been targeted as their number one choice and is the unanimous candidate from the clubs hierarchy.

The speculation over Alonsos future has, understandably, caused irritation at Leverkusen who are 10 points clear of Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga and are unbeaten in what has been an extraordinary campaign for them. They have never won the German title in their 120-year history.

Intriguingly sources have suggested that it is still by no means certain that Alonso, who is contracted until June 2026, will leave this summer. His original plan was to stay and lead Leverkusen into the Champions League and he is determined to remain focussed on the club this season.

Liverpool have identified Nagelsmann and Amorim as alternatives
Logically the lure of Bayern or Liverpool might be too great but Alonso has carefully mapped out his career and has turned down jobs in the past and is in no rush.

Liverpool, of course, have been aware of Bayerns interest and not least that it has been clear for some time that it was likely Tuchel would not carry on beyond this campaign.

As previously revealed by Telegraph Sport the Premier League club have identified Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim as alternatives should they be unable to persuade Alonso to join them.

Amorim, 39, has two more years on his deal with Sporting Lisbon but there is an expectation that he may well move at the end of this season and is keen on managing in the Premier League. The Portuguese is regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in Europe.

Nagelsmann, still only 36, is out of contract with the German football federation after this summers European Championships, although he would not be available following Germanys involvement in the tournament ending. He will want to return to club management at some stage.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.

I find it hard to believe he would pick Bayern over us.

So, let me get this straight: because you, a Liverpool fan, find it hard to understand why Xabi would want to manage another club of similar size, in a country hes currently living in, in a league hes comfortable in, 18 months into his top level career, it must be somebodys fault?

Its mental how anti-FSG stuff starts based almost entirely on rumours. The English press have reported Alonso is our number one choice. Elements of the German press have reported weve contacted his agent. If Xabi wants to come here (and thats essentially what it comes down to), he will, he wont go to Bayern over us because they made their move first or anything like that. Hell have an agent dealing with his future, weighing up the options and hell probably sit down and make a decision in a time that suits Xabi.

Were trying to restructure our club, its pivotal we get this right before appointing a manager. Fans can bemoan how long its taken given we knew when Jurgen and Jorg would be leaving, theyre fair arguments, but name me one fan that knows how long it takes to carry that process out? What if were waiting for the right person rather than rushing to make the appointment? What if some of the people were appointing already have jobs and have notices/gardening leave to serve?

Were all in the same boat, we all want Xabi to come here but Im not convinced a few rumours in the heavily Bayern-weighted German press should be reason to get the pitchforks out and head to Boston, again. Xabi knows we have a vacancy, he knows hed at least get an interview for the job and be the preferred candidate, we cant moan if he doesnt feel hes ready for it or might not want that for himself or his family at this point in his career.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Naive question: why would Liverpool need to wait to appoint a sporting director before commencing talks with Alonso? I would hope that the duties the sporting director normally fulfills have been distributed within club, so there's an idea already of what transfer budgets might be, and so on. Unless there's a major case of bureaucratic mismanagement in LFC, I would expect that if Bayern are stepping up talks with Alonso, LFC would reach out as well and officially (to Alonso's reps, not to the media) declare interest, if they haven't done so already.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm
Can't beleive Killer called me out like that.  ;D

I said Naglesmann would be a good alternative if we don;t get Alonso or Amorim. He's my 3rd choice and that's provided he's grown up a bit. If he has then his next clubs are getting a standout manager of the next two decades atleast.

Lets check what music he is listening to. If its Sum 41, we can tell him to fuck off.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm
Can't beleive Killer called me out like that.  ;D

I said Naglesmann would be a good alternative if we don;t get Alonso or Amorim. He's my 3rd choice and that's provided he's grown up a bit. If he has then his next clubs are getting a standout manager of the next two decades atleast.

Please dont print this and out this on your pinboard but I agree with you.

Nagelsmann is a quality manager, he had his quirks but hes an incredibly clever guy who I think would totally buy into this club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I don't think we should have an Alonso or bust attitude. The person replacing Klopp will have a hard enough job as it is so if that person is not Alonso he will he on a hiding to nothing.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 06:42:46 am
Naive question: why would Liverpool need to wait to appoint a sporting director before commencing talks with Alonso? I would hope that the duties the sporting director normally fulfills have been distributed within club, so there's an idea already of what transfer budgets might be, and so on. Unless there's a major case of bureaucratic mismanagement in LFC, I would expect that if Bayern are stepping up talks with Alonso, LFC would reach out as well and officially (to Alonso's reps, not to the media) declare interest, if they haven't done so already.

Generally speaking, a SD is responsible for the medium/long term strategy of the club. This is one of the people the manager will work most closely with and would need to be aligned on how they want to shape the club and playing squad. Look at Moyes and Steidten at West Ham, for example, Moyes has pretty much always had full control on transfers, theyve brought Steidten in and theres been talk of unrest and clashes pretty much ever since. Whilst its not always the rule, its been pretty well documented that appointing the SD before the manager and allowing him to pick the manager, or at least lead the interview process, is the right way of doing it, that way the manager agrees to the structure and isnt having to adjust to something, or someone, he wasnt aware of at the time of agreeing to join.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:05:50 am
I don't think we should have an Alonso or bust attitude. The person replacing Klopp will have a hard enough job as it is so if that person is not Alonso he will he on a hiding to nothing.
and if Klopp has a last season that breaks records, and the new guy underperforms, a lot of rats will come out of the woodwork.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:12:20 am
Generally speaking, a SD is responsible for the medium/long term strategy of the club. This is one of the people the manager will work most closely with and would need to be aligned on how they want to shape the club and playing squad. Look at Moyes and Steidten at West Ham, for example, Moyes has pretty much always had full control on transfers, theyve brought Steidten in and theres been talk of unrest and clashes pretty much ever since. Whilst its not always the rule, its been pretty well documented that appointing the SD before the manager and allowing him to pick the manager, or at least lead the interview process, is the right way of doing it, that way the manager agrees to the structure and isnt having to adjust to something, or someone, he wasnt aware of at the time of agreeing to join.

Agreed. Any potential manager is going to want to meet the person he's answering to. While the time lapse since Ward resigned may seem negligent, the mitigation is that there were probably a number of potential candidates who were not attracted to the post because of Klopp's power and influence, and that of his backroom staff. (Gakpo supposed to be a Ljinders's signing, for example). Then, they got the bombshell that Klopp was resigning, the multi-club model got the thumbs-up - they are dealing with a different scenario.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 04:18:06 am
Jason Burt,
 CHIEF FOOTBALL CORRESPONDENT
6 March 2024  7:58pm
 Bayern Munich have stolen march on Liverpool to hire Xabi Alonso as next manager
Bayern Munich are ahead of Liverpool in the race to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new head coach.

Sources have suggested that Bayern are now increasingly confident they have the advantage in hiring Alonso should he decide to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

Leverkusen have refused to comment on claims that they have granted permission for Alonso to hold talks with Bayern. However, preliminary discussions are already understood to have taken place with the 42-year-olds representatives.
Laughable prose, but also the sheer fucking arrogance of it, briefing it like that after an embarrassing season. Who's THEIR alternative I wonder?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:12:20 am
Generally speaking, a SD is responsible for the medium/long term strategy of the club. This is one of the people the manager will work most closely with and would need to be aligned on how they want to shape the club and playing squad. Look at Moyes and Steidten at West Ham, for example, Moyes has pretty much always had full control on transfers, theyve brought Steidten in and theres been talk of unrest and clashes pretty much ever since. Whilst its not always the rule, its been pretty well documented that appointing the SD before the manager and allowing him to pick the manager, or at least lead the interview process, is the right way of doing it, that way the manager agrees to the structure and isnt having to adjust to something, or someone, he wasnt aware of at the time of agreeing to join.
I wouldn't be using Gollum and Steidten as a case study. The timing is immaterial, as that's a generational gap and a half. The arrogant dinosaur Moyes famously refused to work with Ferguson's United backroom, insisting he bring his own sycophants, thus Evertonising them in the process. He'll never be happy with an equal or inferior status to someone no older than one of his ginger spawn.

The "whole SD first" thing is a bit of red herring IMO. As is the return of the Nerd-In-Chief, talk of which seems to have evaporated.
