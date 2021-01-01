De Zerbi is great tactically. His personality might not be some people's cup of tie but he's top notch in the tactical department.



His style would suit better players. Would Guardiola be naive if he tried his style of play at a smaller club?



Why does his team play in such a way that they can't seem to win or hold on to any sort of results. I understand they are a smaller club, but some of the results show a level of tactical inflexibility which is highly concerning for usHis Brighton side look more like a Rodgers type side, with a style they play opposition and circumstances be damned. Which isn't how Klopp or even Guardiola plays (although Guardiola mostly has a perfectly machine team paid with blood money so his one system usually is only needed). You play that way and you end up like Ange's Spurs, good when it works and frustrating and ineffective when it doesn't, ultimately in a top 4 race rather than a title raceFor all the comments of how he is impressive his Brighton side are looking dodgy as fuck this year. Maybe it is trying to juggle Europa as well as league, but then again that shows a level of managerial immaturity in itself, especially when you see us going on all fronts.De Zerbi does not inspire confidence IMHO, and I can't see us achieving much more than top 4 under himIt's also maybe not the best argument to say United and Barca are interested - he has interest from two teams currently going through some of the biggest falls from grace in modern football, mainly due to their own incompetent running of the clubs