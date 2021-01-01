« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:42:52 pm
Can't beleive Killer called me out like that.  ;D

I said Naglesmann would be a good alternative if we don;t get Alonso or Amorim. He's my 3rd choice and that's provided he's grown up a bit. If he has then his next clubs are getting a standout manager of the next two decades atleast.

The standard is sadly as such that he is probably the 3rd best option despite there being a lot of serious questions about his managerial skills and personal standing.

We are going from a highly promising young former legend in Alonso, to a promising young manager with questions over his experience considering it is in a much smaller league in Amorim, to Nagelsmann, to probably then a tactically naive midtable manager in De Zerbi
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:52:02 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:26:24 pm
Well IMO those comments are just blatant self-preservation in case he decides not to accept the - let's face it - inevitable offer that FSG will make him. Nobody actually wants De Zerbi or Nagelsmann in the Anfield hotseat.

As a backup option, I think there's a legitimate argument for Amorim to tick some if not all of the boxes we'd ordinarily look at, but we'll also have strong competition for his signature (Barcelona, Chelsea...yes I know but still), and yes the others are highly questionable and deeply uninspiring. When a legendary manager leaves likes this, more than ever, we need a figure that will both cauterise the feelings of loss among the fanbase (and dressing room) and galvanise us to possibly even greater heights. It can't be some chancer we take a punt on like in 2012.

Have we made an offer? Don't underestimate the possibility of FSG having a mare here. Few journos have stated we are waiting to appoint a sporting director before starting our manager search.

So while we're dithering about looking for a director, you have Bayern making a move. It could simply be a case of FSG not making a move yet and being left behind.

I find it hard to believe he would pick Bayern over us.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:54:47 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 11:48:24 pm
Personally think we're in trouble if we don't appoint Alonso.

The other candidates are underwhelming. We should be regularly in the top 4 but I wouldn't expect us to overperform like we have with the likes of Amorim or Nagelsmann.

I'd feel pretty safe with Alonso and would expect title challenges under him. Not a guarantee but my instinct tells me we would be fine.

Amorim is an unknown in a sense, he could be anything between a huge success to a massive failure and anything in between.

Nagelsmann I fear would be somewhat transitional, lasting 3 years and leaving at the end of his contract at best

All other names options so far would be pretty bad appointments I imagine
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm
The standard is sadly as such that he is probably the 3rd best option despite there being a lot of serious questions about his managerial skills and personal standing.

We are going from a highly promising young former legend in Alonso, to a promising young manager with questions over his experience considering it is in a much smaller league in Amorim, to Nagelsmann, to probably then a tactically naive midtable manager in De Zerbi
De Zerbi is great tactically. His personality might not be some people's cup of tie but he's top notch in the tactical department.

His style would suit better players. Would Guardiola be naive if he tried his style of play at a smaller club? There's a reason why big clubs like Barcelona and United (LOL) are after De Zerbi.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:03:57 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:57:32 pm
De Zerbi is great tactically. His personality might not be some people's cup of tie but he's top notch in the tactical department.

His style would suit better players. Would Guardiola be naive if he tried his style of play at a smaller club?

Why does his team play in such a way that they can't seem to win or hold on to any sort of results. I understand they are a smaller club, but some of the results show a level of tactical inflexibility which is highly concerning for us

His Brighton side look more like a Rodgers type side, with a style they play opposition and circumstances be damned. Which isn't how Klopp or even Guardiola plays (although Guardiola mostly has a perfectly machine team paid with blood money so his one system usually is only needed). You play that way and you end up like Ange's Spurs, good when it works and frustrating and ineffective when it doesn't, ultimately in a top 4 race rather than a title race

For all the comments of how he is impressive his Brighton side are looking dodgy as fuck this year. Maybe it is trying to juggle Europa as well as league, but then again that shows a level of managerial immaturity in itself, especially when you see us going on all fronts.

De Zerbi does not inspire confidence IMHO, and I can't see us achieving much more than top 4 under him

It's also maybe not the best argument to say United and Barca are interested - he has interest from two teams currently going through some of the biggest falls from grace in modern football, mainly due to their own incompetent running of the clubs
MonsLibpool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:11:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:03:57 am
Why does his team play in such a way that they can't seem to win or hold on to any sort of results.

His Brighton side look more like a Rodgers type side, with a style they play opposition and circumstances be damned. Which isn't how Klopp or even Guardiola plays (although Guardiola mostly has a perfectly machine team paid with blood money so his one system usually is only needed)

For all the comments of how he is impressive his Brighton side are looking dodgy as fuck this year. Maybe it is trying to juggle Europa as well as league, but then again that shows a level of managerial immaturity in itself, especially when you see us going on all fronts.

De Zerbi does not inspire confidence IMHO, and I can't see us achieving much more than top 4 under him

It's also maybe not the best argument to say United and Barca are interested - he has interest from two teams currently going through some of the biggest falls from grace in modern football, mainly due to their own incompetent running of the clubs
I'm not saying we should go fir him. I just think he's underrated tactically. His squad is thin and they have the Europa League to contend with.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:22:08 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:17 am
I'm not saying we should go fir him. I just think he's underrated tactically. His squad is thin and they have the Europa League to contend with.

I fear it is a case of being easy to be seemingly impressive tactically because you can play an impressive attacking game with no fear of a loss of a draw throwing anything off. You can be as expressive and experimental as you want as there is minimal risk of falling.

Maybe I am just worried after Rodgers of these midtable types that seem to have a philosophy of one style of play, because that does not win you trophy's these days.

If it is just a thin squad and Europa as I said that's a big worry for me because squad management is so vital to us. We already have stupid levels of injuries if we have someone who doesn't know how to balance a squad we'll have catastrophic injury issues
