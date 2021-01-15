I don't really feel it myself but think there's also a part of it that should Xabi decide not to become the next LFC manager, it'll burst a few notions people have about him.
As an ex-player, he's quite rightly held up as some sort of midfield icon, a world class footballer almost universally adored by our fanbase. Much more than any other ex-Istanbul Rafa-era player. Sure we love Jerzy, Vladi and even Djimi, but Alonso is on another level (even if he did fluff that penalty at first attempt, spiking millions of blood pressures in the process). The "you can stick your Gareth Barry up your arse" chants was as close to mutiny as we get for any manager* (*not named Hodgson). And so when he eventually moved to Madrid and then finally Bayern, even right up to 2017, we all held out a faint hope he would have a final season or two back in a red No.14 shirt before retiring.
It's hardly been unrequited love either, he's openly talked about "dreaming" of managing us, of Liverpool feeling like home unlike Madrid, meeting his wife in the city, his son Jon born a Scouser and raised supporting us. It's only due to a scheduling conflict (pressing matter of a certain Bundesliga title to secure as Invincibles, an unheralded achievement for a club like Leverkusen, not to mention rivalling us for the Europa League), that he won't be pulling on that Liverpool Legends shirt once again vs Ajax later this month.
So if he turns his back on all of that this summer and the opportunity of a lifetime, then it's natural we'll feel disappointed, rejected, even gaslit, that it was all bullshit. He didn't really love us back. We'll feel like United fans do about the Madeira lad, who used and repeatedly abused them. Nobody wants that. Not after 20 years of admiration.