killer-heels

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:18:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:14:11 pm
We can't say for now. Someone else can come in and even win more than he's won. Here, good managers and players become "world class".

That said, if "world class" means "proven" then most of the "world class" managers are poor fits- Mourinho, Conte, Tuchel, etc.

The squad the next manager is inheriting is very good (see how well we've coped with injuries) and he'll have significant funds to add to it.

If you look at Alonso or De Zerbi, their style can translate well to better players and they can build a dominant team. I wouldn't class either of those two as "world class".

De Zerbi doesnt have the temperament to take this job.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:19:27 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:16:49 pm
The new manager will probably get more money to spend than Klopp would have to make up the deficit



We dont know that and anyway it still doesnt make up the deficit.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:22:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:18:47 pm
De Zerbi doesnt have the temperament to take this job.
It was just an example. I don't watch other teams enough to know who's a good manager.

That said, both are certainly not "world class" if that's parameter that people are using.

Alonso is on course to win the league but that could have been Brendan Rodgers here. Would Rodgers have been "world class" if he won the league but followed it up with the same results? For me, no.

We'll be going for potential in that department.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:26:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:17 pm
It was just an example. I don't watch other teams enough to know who's a good manager.

That said, both are certainly not "world class" if that's parameter that people are using.

Alonso is on course to win the league but that could have been Brendan Rodgers here. Would Rodgers have been "world class" if he won the league but followed it up with the same results? For me, no.

We'll be going for potential in that department.

Klopp is beyond World class level. He is just special. Nobody is as good and its no wonder people are allegedly shitting it following him. He has put us back at the top, nobody else could have.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,770
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:26:27 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:28 pm
Klopp is better than good. We are not getting one as good next season.

We all thought that when Shanks retired. The next one wasn't too shabby in the end ;)
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:28:12 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:09:28 pm
Klopp is better than good. We are not getting one as good next season.

This is true. But what's important to remember is Klopp is effectively saying that he wouldn't be as good next season.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:29:00 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:26:11 pm
Klopp is beyond World class level. He is just special. Nobody is as good and its no wonder people are allegedly shitting it following him. He has put us back at the top, nobody else could have.
He has laid a good foundation for the next manager though. Whatever good thing the new guy does will reflect well on him.

Football doesn't make sense. Like I said, the new manager can come in and win more not because he's better but because Jurgen left the club in a much better shape that the situation when he came.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:31:45 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:29:00 pm
He has laid a good foundation for the next manager though. Whatever good thing the new guy does will reflect well on him.

Football doesn't make sense. Like I said, the new manager can come in and win more not because he's better but because Jurgen left the club in a much better shape that the situation when he came.

Yeah, like Shanks he is leaving us in a better state than when he came, just a shame that we hadn't already upgraded the stands and Melwood before he came, can only dream about what he'd have done with a bigger budget.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:32:22 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:28:12 pm
This is true. But what's important to remember is Klopp is effectively saying that he wouldn't be as good next season.

Well thats his reason for leaving, if he stayed then that would be his decision to do that and he would be as good.

Either way as Dortmund and Mainz will testify, things are never the same when he leaves.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:34:30 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:31:45 pm
Yeah, like Shanks he is leaving us in a better state than when he came, just a shame that we hadn't already upgraded the stands and Melwood before he came, can only dream about what he'd have done with a bigger budget.

We will see with the whole bigger budget thing. Their is no evidence to suggest we change our spending levels just because another manager comes in.

Ultimately I feel the strategy will be the same which is to sign players that are of a certain age and have good underlying numbers, at a price.
WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:38:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:34:30 pm
We will see with the whole bigger budget thing. Their is no evidence to suggest we change our spending levels just because another manager comes in.

Ultimately I feel the strategy will be the same which is to sign players that are of a certain age and have good underlying numbers, at a price.

I'm giving them another benefit of the doubt.  ;D
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:39:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:34:30 pm
We will see with the whole bigger budget thing. Their is no evidence to suggest we change our spending levels just because another manager comes in.

Ultimately I feel the strategy will be the same which is to sign players that are of a certain age and have good underlying numbers, at a price.
It doesn't mean we'll spend big. I've always said that we have the money if we think a deal is worth it. Having the funds just gives us more options.

If you inherit a good squad then you don't  need many signings anyway but the flexibility that a strong financial position gives is important too.

Genuinely,  we're one of the richest and the most marketable clubs in the world with the 3rd largest club stadium in England. That's thanks to Jurgen and FSG too.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:45:13 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:39:03 pm
It doesn't mean we'll spend big. I've always said that we have the money if we think a deal is worth it. Having the funds just gives us more options.

If you inherit a good squad then you don't  need many signings anyway but the flexibility that a strong financial position gives is important too.

Genuinely,  we're one of the richest and the most marketable clubs in the world with the 3rd largest club stadium in England. That's thanks to Jurgen and FSG too.

The squad is very good. But its best players are Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk and Salah and two of those are pretty much in the latter end of their careers. You say we dont need many players but all it takes is a couple of them to drop off and its hard to replace over a season.

Also how many of our players perform to this level after Klopp? Thats a main part of his ability, making the team better than the sum of its parts. I am not sure somebody else is getting the level out of Endo for example.

As for the clubs size, that means nothing. City are not as relentless under anyone else but Guardiola, United have been shite since Ferguson, Arsenal have taken almost 2 decades to challenge after Wenger.

Its going to be a huge challenge following Klopp for any manager. He is unique and nobody comes close.
MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:50:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:45:13 pm
The squad is very good. But its best players are Alisson, Trent, Van Dijk and Salah and two of those are pretty much in the latter end of their careers. You say we dont need many players but all it takes is a couple of them to drop off and its hard to replace over a season.

Also how many of our players perform to this level after Klopp? Thats a main part of his ability, making the team better than the sum of its parts. I am not sure somebody else is getting the level out of Endo for example.

As for the clubs size, that means nothing. City are not as relentless under anyone else but Guardiola, United have been shite since Ferguson, Arsenal have taken almost 2 decades to challenge after Wenger.

Its going to be a huge challenge following Klopp for any manager. He is unique and nobody comes close.
For the big players, the money is there to replace them and we need to be strategic and get replacements in early. For example, Mo shouldn't be starting 38 league next season.

For the players, they are very good but the new manager's system will elevate the team. That's why we'll prioritise getting someone whose team is greater than the sum of its parts.

United were shite because they spent aimlessly without a structure.  That doesn't sound like us.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:53:24 pm by MonsLibpool »
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 09:51:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:32:22 pm
Well thats his reason for leaving, if he stayed then that would be his decision to do that and he would be as good.

Either way as Dortmund and Mainz will testify, things are never the same when he leaves.

Everyone is going to miss the man terribly. But to take your Mainz example, the season after Klopp left they got promoted and they've been in the Bundesliga ever since, had some v impressive top half finishes and even qualified for Europe.

Broadly agree on Dortmund but there's been some bad decisions along the way in terms of coaches. We could obviously end up in a similar boat, but it's not guaranteed.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,133
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:02:07 pm
yeah the Mainz one is very different, they have been more than fine. Hell always be their biggest ever legend like, and beloved by the fans and city, but from a coaching standpoint, its different, hed only been a coach for 7 and a bit years when he left, there was no guarantee hed make it in the big time as it where!

For Liverpool, whoever takes over has one heck of a squad to work with, that is a rarity in football really!

I actually think that come the summer, as much as Kloppo will be missed, there will be a huge sense of excitement because of the squad hes leaving behind. Sure, the club need to get the appointment right, but he doesnt need to fill Kloppos unifiable shoes. He just needs to be strong minded and ready to stamp his authority on the club quickly. 
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:06:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:51:30 pm
Everyone is going to miss the man terribly. But to take your Mainz example, the season after Klopp left they got promoted and they've been in the Bundesliga ever since, had some v impressive top half finishes and even qualified for Europe.

Broadly agree on Dortmund but there's been some bad decisions along the way in terms of coaches. We could obviously end up in a similar boat, but it's not guaranteed.

Fair enough with Mainz. But we face the toughest league in Europe with the toughest competition. Thats a level that only the best have made us properly competitive in and its only when Guardiola leaves does that become more of an achievable feat.


 
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:08:42 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:50:26 pm
For the big players, the money is there to replace them and we need to be strategic and get replacements in early. For example, Mo shouldn't be starting 38 league next season.

For the players, they are very good but the new manager's system will elevate the team. That's why we'll prioritise getting someone whose team is greater than the sum of its parts.

United were shite because they spent aimlessly without a structure.  That doesn't sound like us.

You hope the new manager elevates the side. Not everyone can do it. No manager is winning the league cup with the side we put out against Chelsea and particularly that in extra time.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,770
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:11:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:02:07 pm
yeah the Mainz one is very different, they have been more than fine. Hell always be their biggest ever legend like, and beloved by the fans and city, but from a coaching standpoint, its different, hed only been a coach for 7 and a bit years when he left, there was no guarantee hed make it in the big time as it where!

For Liverpool, whoever takes over has one heck of a squad to work with, that is a rarity in football really!

I actually think that come the summer, as much as Kloppo will be missed, there will be a huge sense of excitement because of the squad hes leaving behind. Sure, the club need to get the appointment right, but he doesnt need to fill Kloppos unifiable shoes. He just needs to be strong minded and ready to stamp his authority on the club quickly. 

I'm already at this stage, the future looks so bright.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,913
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:11:36 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:02:43 pm
He has done amazingly well and once he wins the league he will have established himself as one of the most in demand managers. But its crazy how much people have invested in him being the only option.
He's not the only option, he's just by far the best one judging on all the key parameters. There's a reason he's way out front as the favourite, so it's only natural to be invested in him. This isn't a Bellingham situation. It's far more important than that.

You just haven't come to terms with Klopp leaving and can't even contemplate a successor, never mind one that might actually bring sustained success with a different approach, just like Paisley did.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

jason42

  • .....aka jason23
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
  • THE REAL TRUTH- "Liverpool fans were not to blame"
Today at 10:14:12 pm
« Reply #4780 on: Today at 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:50:26 pm
For the big players, the money is there to replace them and we need to be strategic and get replacements in early. For example, Mo shouldn't be starting 38 league next season.

For the players, they are very good but the new manager's system will elevate the team. That's why we'll prioritise getting someone whose team is greater than the sum of its parts.

United were shite because they spent aimlessly without a structure.  That doesn't sound like us.
Why shouldn't Mo start all the League games next season? If he is fit and still playing well - he starts.
Quote from: macca888 link=topic=276522
Came to this thread a bit late, but from what I've read, the real relationship trouble is not between you and your girl, but between you and a small box of Tampax. You obviously need something more substantial in your life like a huge Costco sized box of jam rags, seeing as you're such a massive fucking quim

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,913
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:14:27 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:11:12 pm
I'm already at this stage, the future looks so bright.
Me too Rob, but we have to accept that for many others, there's a real fear of change and a dread of the unknown.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,274
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:15:13 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:11:36 pm
He's not the only option, he's just by far the best one judging on all the key parameters. There's a reason he's way out front as the favourite, so it's only natural to be invested in him. This isn't a Bellingham situation. It's far more important than that.

You just haven't come to terms with Klopp leaving and can't even contemplate a successor, never mind one that might actually bring sustained success with a different approach, just like Paisley did.

There is a strong argument that Alonso is an amazing and unique manager because what he is likely to achieve now is pretty special. But I have seen comments now saying oh we will be fine with Amorim or De Zerbi or even Nagelsman (ok, only Samie) and thats stretching to say the least. Its questionable whether they are successful in their own right, let alone following Klopp.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,770
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:18:01 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:14:27 pm
Me too Rob, but we have to accept that for many others, there's a real fear of change and a dread of the unknown.

Deffo. There is a worry for a lot that we will go to shit again. I don't have that worry, as, unlike the Mancs, we have a plan in place and are on a solid footing. To me it's more like the Shanks to Bob changes or the Bob to Joe to Kenny, club in a very healthy state and a good squad, rather than Kenny to Souness.

This group though, its a special crop of players.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:18:15 pm
Quote from: jason42 on Today at 10:14:12 pm
Why shouldn't Mo start all the League games next season? If he is fit and still playing well - he starts.
His minutes need to be managed as he gets older and there's no way he's sitting out CL games yet playing 3 games a week affects him. We should get a decent rotation option for him.

It was easier for us to manage legs this season because we can rest him for the odd Europa League game. With CL football, ideally you'd want your best players to play every league game and CL game but Virg and Mo aren't at that stage anymore.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:58 pm by MonsLibpool »
Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:19:19 pm
I'm not arguing that Klopp is irreplaceable, but due to City and their cheating, he may only end up with one title. So, while his replacement certainly won't be a superior manager, they could find themselves in a better situation if Pep is not at City much longer and they are finally punished for FFP.

Therefore, while Klopp may be the greatest manager we see in our lifetimes, it will most likely be easier to win the league in the coming years because it certainly won't be another 8 years of Pep and his cheating City at their absolute peak, racking up 95-100 points to compete with.

Thus, we really need to get everything spot on and take advantage of what may be a transitional era in the Premier League, where it is up for grabs.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:24:52 pm by Vegeta »
150 IQ never wrong.

Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,039
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:26:00 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:14:27 pm
Me too Rob, but we have to accept that for many others, there's a real fear of change and a dread of the unknown.
that's based on what happened after Ferguson left and partly after Kenny too. I think us under a new manager is just as likely to follow the Shanks to Bob way than Kenny to Souness
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,913
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:26:24 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:15:13 pm
There is a strong argument that Alonso is an amazing and unique manager because what he is likely to achieve now is pretty special. But I have seen comments now saying oh we will be fine with Amorim or De Zerbi or even Nagelsman (ok, only Samie) and thats stretching to say the least. Its questionable whether they are successful in their own right, let alone following Klopp.
Well IMO those comments are just blatant self-preservation in case he decides not to accept the - let's face it - inevitable offer that FSG will make him. Nobody actually wants De Zerbi or Nagelsmann in the Anfield hotseat.

As a backup option, I think there's a legitimate argument for Amorim to tick some if not all of the boxes we'd ordinarily look at, but we'll also have strong competition for his signature (Barcelona, Chelsea...yes I know but still), and yes the others are highly questionable and deeply uninspiring. When a legendary manager leaves likes this, more than ever, we need a figure that will both cauterise the feelings of loss among the fanbase (and dressing room) and galvanise us to possibly even greater heights. It can't be some chancer we take a punt on like in 2012.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:30 pm by rossipersempre »
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,333
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:14:27 pm
Me too Rob, but we have to accept that for many others, there's a real fear of change and a dread of the unknown.
When hes been gone two weeks and theyre still pumping out goodbye social media Im past sick of it.  Football it the here, the now and what is to come.  Thats why its exciting.

When Klopp is gone, hes gone, we move on and look forward to something else.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

RedDeadRejection

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:44:02 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:57:22 pm
Shankly -> Retired
Paisley -> Retired
Fagan -> Retired
Dalglish -> Quit
Moran (temp)
Souness -> Fired
Evans -> Retired
Houllier -> Fired
Benitez -> Fired
Hodgson -> Fired
Dalglish -> Fired
Rodgers -> Fired
Klopp -> Quit
rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,913
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:55:15 pm
I don't really feel it myself but think there's also a part of it that should Xabi decide not to become the next LFC manager, it'll burst a few notions people have about him.

As an ex-player, he's quite rightly held up as some sort of midfield icon, a world class footballer almost universally adored by our fanbase. Much more than any other ex-Istanbul Rafa-era player. Sure we love Jerzy, Vladi and even Djimi, but Alonso is on another level (even if he did fluff that penalty at first attempt, spiking millions of blood pressures in the process). The "you can stick your Gareth Barry up your arse" chants was as close to mutiny as we get for any manager* (*not named Hodgson). And so when he eventually moved to Madrid and then finally Bayern, even right up to 2017, we all held out a faint hope he would have a final season or two back in a red No.14 shirt before retiring.

It's hardly been unrequited love either, he's openly talked about "dreaming" of managing us, of Liverpool feeling like home unlike Madrid, meeting his wife in the city, his son Jon born a Scouser and raised supporting us. It's only due to a scheduling conflict (pressing matter of a certain Bundesliga title to secure as Invincibles, an unheralded achievement for a club like Leverkusen, not to mention rivalling us for the Europa League), that he won't be pulling on that Liverpool Legends shirt once again vs Ajax later this month.

So if he turns his back on all of that this summer and the opportunity of a lifetime, then it's natural we'll feel disappointed, rejected, even gaslit, that it was all bullshit. He didn't really love us back. We'll feel like United fans do about the Madeira lad, who used and repeatedly abused them. Nobody wants that. Not after 20 years of admiration.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,890
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:58:49 pm
Let's not act like it would be completely ridiculous for Xabi to choose Bayern over us. There are all of the obvious logistical reasons: no moving to another country, a league he already knows, etc. But the main reason Bayern seems like a bad choice to us - the insane expectations the club places on its manager - isn't quite so grim as it looks. Because everybody knows about those insane expectations, it doesn't appear that being sacked from Bayern is all that bad for a managerial career. And given the status of Bayern within the Bundesliga, you could argue that he's got a much better chance of 'on paper' success than he would here. It's not an unattractive choice.

Ignoring our involvement entirely, the only reason you'd think he would say no to them is the shit taste it would leave in the mouths of the Leverkusen supporters. In fact, if he'd never played for Bayern, I expect he'd have told them to fuck off already with all of this disruptive dicking around in the media. In the end, I think it's 32-32-36 us-Bayern-stay at Leverkusen. And I kind of hope he stays.
DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 10:59:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:06:52 pm
Fair enough with Mainz. But we face the toughest league in Europe with the toughest competition. Thats a level that only the best have made us properly competitive in and its only when Guardiola leaves does that become more of an achievable feat.

I think if Man City don't eventually get punished for their cheating, then yeah, it's hard to see any manager making us consistently competitive with them in the foreseeable future, unfortunately, unless we pick the next managerial wunderkind. Klopp is the best manager in the world and despite that we've still fallen short all but one season against them.

City have now established an infrastructure and system that allows them to rake in legitimate/apparently legitimate revenues and keep up the ridiculous spending (and have 'ambassador deals'/likely off-the-books wages that put them to the front of the queue with most players) that we can't match. Newcastle are copying their model and will get there too in the next few years unless there's a sufficient disincentive.

Hopefully Guardiola will leave at the end of his contract and City bungle the replacement, but where would he go? He needs to have a club with disproportionate advantages, who can buy him whatever he needs, and can be competitive for prestigious trophies that fit his ego. I thought Juventus would be the next step but their well has run dry, and I can't see him stepping down to Ligue 1. So unless he wants to be an international coach (and his maniacal intensity/micro-management doesn't seem to lend itself to that), it's tough to see why he would give up his cushy gig unless he just gets bored.

Of course, the beauty of football is that you never know - we could hire Ranieri and he repeats his title-winning magic once again. But it does sometimes get a bit depressing - as you can tell from this morose late night post - when thinking about how fine our margin for error is and how much steeper the climb will be with sportswashing competitors distorting the playing field.
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,350
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 11:00:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:08:16 pm
Documentary is only for  Klopp's final months and started in December.

Ah okay thank you Sam 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right
