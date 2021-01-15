Fair enough with Mainz. But we face the toughest league in Europe with the toughest competition. Thats a level that only the best have made us properly competitive in and its only when Guardiola leaves does that become more of an achievable feat.



I think if Man City don't eventually get punished for their cheating, then yeah, it's hard to see any manager making us consistently competitive with them in the foreseeable future, unfortunately, unless we pick the next managerial wunderkind. Klopp is the best manager in the world and despite that we've still fallen short all but one season against them.City have now established an infrastructure and system that allows them to rake in legitimate/apparently legitimate revenues and keep up the ridiculous spending (and have 'ambassador deals'/likely off-the-books wages that put them to the front of the queue with most players) that we can't match. Newcastle are copying their model and will get there too in the next few years unless there's a sufficient disincentive.Hopefully Guardiola will leave at the end of his contract and City bungle the replacement, but where would he go? He needs to have a club with disproportionate advantages, who can buy him whatever he needs, and can be competitive for prestigious trophies that fit his ego. I thought Juventus would be the next step but their well has run dry, and I can't see him stepping down to Ligue 1. So unless he wants to be an international coach (and his maniacal intensity/micro-management doesn't seem to lend itself to that), it's tough to see why he would give up his cushy gig unless he just gets bored.Of course, the beauty of football is that you never know - we could hire Ranieri and he repeats his title-winning magic once again. But it does sometimes get a bit depressing - as you can tell from this morose late night post - when thinking about how fine our margin for error is and how much steeper the climb will be with sportswashing competitors distorting the playing field.