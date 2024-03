De Zerbi doesnt have the temperament to take this job.



It was just an example. I don't watch other teams enough to know who's a good manager.That said, both are certainly not "world class" if that's parameter that people are using.Alonso is on course to win the league but that could have been Brendan Rodgers here. Would Rodgers have been "world class" if he won the league but followed it up with the same results? For me, no.We'll be going for potential in that department.