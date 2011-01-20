« previous next »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:50:52 pm
I can see some arguments for Bayern over Liverpool, but not that it would be an easier job with more room for mistakes.  Just look at the number of managers they have tried lately.
At Bayern, winning the league is the bare minimum for an acceptable season, like a top4 for us, and only a CL trophy would be seen as over performance. And their player recruitment is shit. So its set up to fail for the manager.


He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm

He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.

I think that's irrelevant personally. We're not a club that expects the title every season, winning it this season in some ways might take the pressure off as the appetite of the fanbase would be satiated by the recent win.
People need to chill. There's some big, big clubs who are going to be interested in the same names this summer and speculation will happen accordingly.
Quote from: BCCC on Yesterday at 03:00:07 pm
All this following Klopp is an impossible job is bollocks. No other clubs mentioned are in as strong a position as Liverpool in terms of stability both on and off the pitch. When a big name manager leaves a club the place is usually in a fucking mess with the last incumbent squeezing every last drop to further their own legacy i.e. Ferguson.

Yeah it's very weird logic, ewwww no don't want this amazing, young squad stacked in every area with decent owners and the most patient fans in Europe and presumably a hefty transfer budget, yucckkkk, what manager would want that?! Anyone scared to follow Klopp is a massive lucky escape for us, not that i for one second believe it's a thing anyway.


Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:04:36 pm



Spain do have the "Beckham law" that allows some reduction in taxes, but I think is only applicable to foreigners so Xabi wouldn't benefit.


And that Germany church tax is semi-optional, as it is only for those who want to be part of an organised religion.   
It's relatively simple* to declare yourself not part of a church and so no longer liable for the tax.



*For German bureaucracy, at least
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 02:48:04 pm
Leverkusen are getting rightly pissed off with all the rumours surrounding Xabi and I can't say I blame them. According to them, no one has approached them about their manager and I hope that's the case. They have a title to win.
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:16:22 pm
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

Sure - but that doesn't sell papers/generate clicks
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:16:22 pm
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:01:16 pm

He's created a problem by making a side better than Bayern. Maybe if we don't win the PL this year (and let's face it, who would have thought we'd be top right now) it would make it easier. What a horrible choice.
They have won 11 seasons in row before this one, while we have one title in over 30 years. They have fans that have never experienced not winning the title.
 Of course they will have much higher expectations.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 03:16:22 pm
You'd think that anyone wanting to do this properly would have had a quiet word with the agent to ascertain if there would be interest and then backed respectfully out of the door until the title is won.

That would be the smart thing to do rather than discussing it in public while they fight on. I am pretty sure they will make whoever gets him  pay through the nose for him.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:55 pm
Xabi goes to Bayern, Amorin goes to Chelsea, De Zerbi goes to United. No-one else wants the job because of the Klopp shadow.


Liverpool interview Potter and Hodgson




I'm having a cup half empty day, always think the worst then anything else in life is a bonus, especially when the pressed fueled click bait rumours start getting you wound up.




Chill mate. Sky Germany and Bayern are the same as Sky here and Man Utd - both full of shit.

Xabi dreams of managing us.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Quote from: MBL? on March  3, 2024, 08:07:51 pm
Not enough Xabi talk in here.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ayivhplxuwM</a>
:D

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:11:13 pm
Has anyone looked at Alonso's career and ever thought he said to himself 'Nah, I don't think I'm confident enough to make the next move to X?'

Fucker was born with the self-assurance that comes from being (a) being really good at football and (b) being really handsome. 

Do you think his career might have been otherwise if (b) had not been true?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:28:29 pm
Miguel Delaney - who's a total guesser when it comes to moves, really - says that Barcelona want to talk to Amorim about their manager's job.

That's about as much of a scoop as "Big Premier League clubs interested in Musiala." Of course Barca want to talk to Amorim. Why wouldn't they? It's no secret that the competition for top managers is going to be high this year, with us, Barca, Bayern, and pretty likely United and Chelsea all in the mix. I think we're genuinely the most appealing out of any of those clubs in their current state, at least for any manager whose first priorities aren't money or, I dunno, weather. But you wouldn't really blame anyone too much for choosing Barca or Bayern over us. Chelsea, though...I suppose if you were looking to be positive about that choice, you might say "Well, that shows his extreme confidence in his own abilities."
There's been this general assumption in the media that if Xabi were to turn Liverpool down this summer he could wait his time for the job to come up again where he wouldn't have to follow Klopp. I think most of us agree following Klopp would not put Alonso off joining us, but I think assuming that he'll remain top of our manager wishlist past this summer is a total fallacy. For one, we don't cycle through managers like most other clubs. It could be another 6-10 years before the job comes open again. Secondly, let's be honest, as a fanbase if someone openly turns us down—we never ever forget it. The good news is that Xabi knows the club's history and its commitment to managers well enough to know that this job in all likelihood won't be open again for some time and that the relationship between us and himself wouldn't be the same if he were to go anywhere else now.
I'll just put it out there that I, for one, won't harbor any sort of ill will towards Xabi if he opted to reject a move to Liverpool in favour of a move elsewhere (within reason i.e not United or Chelsea) or to stay at Leverkusen. The man has his own proclivities in regards to what he wants out of his managerial career, and he'll be heavily weighing up the pros and cons of every potential scenario this summer. And whatever his chooses to do, I'll respect his decision-making process, even if I don't necessarily agree that what he does is the correct choice.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:06:25 pm
Yeah it's very weird logic, ewwww no don't want this amazing, young squad stacked in every area with decent owners and the most patient fans in Europe and presumably a hefty transfer budget, yucckkkk, what manager would want that?! Anyone scared to follow Klopp is a massive lucky escape for us, not that i for one second believe it's a thing anyway.
Agree, I dont think that argument makes any sense either.
I mean he could choose Bayern anyway, based on money, transfer budget, weather, free weisswurst and bretzel for life, what do I know.
Bayern is a huge club too. But I dont think he would choose Bayern to get an easier job or to avoid following Klopp
All this stuff is based on rumours.

We will survive whether we get Alonso or not.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Agree, I dont think that argument makes any sense either.
I mean he could choose Bayern anyway, based on money, transfer budget, weather, free weisswurst and bretzel for life, what do I know.
Bayern is a huge club too. But I dont think he would choose Bayern to get an easier job or to avoid following Klopp

I mean if you're a manager who's looking to have amazing experiences and create a legacy this is the club, but the elephant in the room is us being consistently outspent by at least 4 or 5 clubs in our own league let alone Europe wide. This job is a challenge. A character like Klopp relishes that challenge, but even someone like Rafa who I have the utmost respect for was pretty vocal about the disparity in resources.

Both Xabi and Amorim seem to be boxing clever atm which will be very appealing to fsg, but making the move to a bigger club and still having "similar" limitations won't be for everyone. I guess the good news is that FSG's model is well documented so a new manager will be coming in with their eyes open... and Xabi loves us.
Is Alonso the best thing since sliced bread?

There's no need to get carried away by rumours at this stage. Most of them are empty anyway. Jurgen is still here and we still have trophies to win.

Let's not put Xabi on a Caicedo-like pedestal. He can do well here, so can another manager. And the new guy can be himself and still do well. For example, Rafa and Jurgen have very different personalities.

Whoever is coming in will have a good squad and money to spend (FFP) and I'm sure we'll hire a good manager. That's it
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Is Alonso the best thing since sliced bread?

There's no need to get carried away by rumours at this stage. Most of them are empty anyway. Jurgen is still here and we still have trophies to win.

Let's not put Xabi on a Caicedo-like pedestal. He can do well here, so can another manager. And the new guy can be himself and still do well. For example, Rafa and Jurgen have very different personalities.

Whoever is coming in will have a good squad and money to spend (FFP) and I'm sure we'll hire a good manager. That's it

Alonso makes loads of sense but he might not want to come here.

If not, we will have an alternative.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Couple of unsubstantiated reports saying his Leverkusen contract - due to run until summer 2026 - means if Xabi moves on this summer, it'll cost his new employers anywhere between 13m and 21m, eclipsing the record 20m fee Bayern paid RBL for Nagelsmann. I think Boehly paid £22m for Potter but that included all his coaches and backroom team.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Couple of unsubstantiated reports saying his Leverkusen contract - due to run until summer 2026 - means if Xabi moves on this summer, it'll cost his new employers anywhere between 13m and 21m, eclipsing the record 20m fee Bayern paid RBL for Nagelsmann. I think Boehly paid £22m for Potter but that included all his coaches and backroom team.

Thats a lot!
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:21:30 pm
We offer Potter the job. We leak that Potter is the new manager, but he turns us down. We panic and offer Darren Potter the job instead as we had the nameplates already made for the offices.

Darren Potter leads us to the treble in this first season.

I think we could all cope with this.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:20:46 pm
Thats a lot!

Only about a tenth of what we bid for Caicedo though. The manager is ultimately the most important person at the club.

We'll also save a lot on Klopp's salary and won't be paying him up in compensation like clubs changing managers usually do.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:29:34 pm
Only about a tenth of what we bid for Caicedo though. The manager is ultimately the most important person at the club.

We'll also save a lot on Klopp's salary and won't be paying him up in compensation like clubs changing managers usually do.
A fifth, but agree with the rest. You'd imagine they'd offer Xabi around 10m salary, or two-thirds what Jurgen takes home now given his success, think he started on 7m.
Xabi can't be so stupid as to not realise the pressure Bayern are curretly putting him and his current team through with all this specualtion of him.  It's not like we're getting Joyce and Jimbo Pearce to talk about Xabi coming here on a daily basis.
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 08:00:20 pm
I mean if you're a manager who's looking to have amazing experiences and create a legacy this is the club, but the elephant in the room is us being consistently outspent by at least 4 or 5 clubs in our own league let alone Europe wide. This job is a challenge. A character like Klopp relishes that challenge, but even someone like Rafa who I have the utmost respect for was pretty vocal about the disparity in resources.

Both Xabi and Amorim seem to be boxing clever atm which will be very appealing to fsg, but making the move to a bigger club and still having "similar" limitations won't be for everyone. I guess the good news is that FSG's model is well documented so a new manager will be coming in with their eyes open... and Xabi loves us.

FFP could finally have some teeth, meaning we become more attractive if it holds.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:40:20 pm
Xabi can't be so stupid as to not realise the pressure Bayern are curretly putting him and his current team through with all this specualtion of him.  It's not like we're getting Joyce and Jimbo Pearce to talk about Xabi coming here on a daily basis.
Quite. I guess they're either too desperate or stupid to see how counter-productive it will prove. Even aside from the annoyance, there's also a massive 'ick' factor, like Woodward trying to sell the "adult Disneyland" to Klopp.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:16:14 pm
Couple of unsubstantiated reports saying his Leverkusen contract - due to run until summer 2026 - means if Xabi moves on this summer, it'll cost his new employers anywhere between 13m and 21m, eclipsing the record 20m fee Bayern paid RBL for Nagelsmann. I think Boehly paid £22m for Potter but that included all his coaches and backroom team.

That in of itself doesn't make sense, how is 13-21m ECLIPSING the 20m of Bayern lol.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:40:21 pm
FFP could finally have some teeth, meaning we become more attractive if it holds.

One can only hope.
A sporting director is key too because a favourable FFP position can become unfavourable overnight if we hand out huge wages to players that don't deserve it.  It's the director's job to ensure we do things within a structure and that every signing fits into what we want to do.
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 08:48:32 pm
That in of itself doesn't make sense, how is 13-21m ECLIPSING the 20m of Bayern lol.
Because the upper end of that reported range is 21m euro, which the last time I checked, is more than 20m. My precise wording isn't a reason to doubt the whole thing. Xabi is under contract so it's not unusual for compensation to be paid. As I also said above, Chelsea paid a similar amount to Brighton for Potter and his staff.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:38:19 pm
I'll just put it out there that I, for one, won't harbor any sort of ill will towards Xabi if he opted to reject a move to Liverpool in favour of a move elsewhere (within reason i.e not United or Chelsea) or to stay at Leverkusen. The man has his own proclivities in regards to what he wants out of his managerial career, and he'll be heavily weighing up the pros and cons of every potential scenario this summer. And whatever his chooses to do, I'll respect his decision-making process, even if I don't necessarily agree that what he does is the correct choice.

Well I wont if he doesnt want to manage the best club in the world fuck him. Truth is he will be desperate to manage us. My main concern is FSG may not be as keen as the fans are.
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:20:46 pm
Thats a lot!
Its slightly more than we paid for Endo but more important
aarf, aarf, aarf.

I can see a potential new manager having pause for thought about succeeding Jurgen.

not because of his huge personality, popularity and charisma - nobody in world football can replicate that, and wouldn't be expected to.

but if we do end up winning multiple trophies this year, they'd see it as a negative -- "I'd start off at a big disadvantage - would be seen as a failure if in 24-25 Liverpool didn't win multiple trophies again".

and that imo is a 100% fact -- the UK media would jump all over them, and a lot of "fans" would do the damn shame.

I'm not saying it's a factor that would scare ppl away, but big balls are needed to fill Jurgen's big boots.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:39:54 pm
Because the upper end of that reported range is 21m euro, which the last time I checked, is more than 20m. My precise wording isn't a reason to doubt the whole thing. Xabi is under contract so it's not unusual for compensation to be paid. As I also said above, Chelsea paid a similar amount to Brighton for Potter and his staff.
Even more because they would have then paid off his 5 year contract almost straight away, good deal all round eh
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 11:11:57 pm
Well I wont if he doesnt want to manage the best club in the world fuck him. Truth is he will be desperate to manage us. My main concern is FSG may not be as keen as the fans are.

Why wouldn;t they? The guy they put in charge to crunch the data has him at the top of the table and second is Amorim.
There's no way he has agreed anything with anybody at this point. As mentioned previously by someone the only thing that has probably happened is that the agent has been contacted by ourselves and at least bayern to see if it's a possibility.

Think about it from his perspective? It's no advantage to him doing any deals now that would likely jeopardise what is happening at Leverkusen and if he was at that hes not right for us anyway. It doesn't make any sense when he will have his pick of jobs in the summer.
