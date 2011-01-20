I'll just put it out there that I, for one, won't harbor any sort of ill will towards Xabi if he opted to reject a move to Liverpool in favour of a move elsewhere (within reason i.e not United or Chelsea) or to stay at Leverkusen. The man has his own proclivities in regards to what he wants out of his managerial career, and he'll be heavily weighing up the pros and cons of every potential scenario this summer. And whatever his chooses to do, I'll respect his decision-making process, even if I don't necessarily agree that what he does is the correct choice.