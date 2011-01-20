There's been this general assumption in the media that if Xabi were to turn Liverpool down this summer he could wait his time for the job to come up again where he wouldn't have to follow Klopp. I think most of us agree following Klopp would not put Alonso off joining us, but I think assuming that he'll remain top of our manager wishlist past this summer is a total fallacy. For one, we don't cycle through managers like most other clubs. It could be another 6-10 years before the job comes open again. Secondly, let's be honest, as a fanbase if someone openly turns us down—we never ever forget it. The good news is that Xabi knows the club's history and its commitment to managers well enough to know that this job in all likelihood won't be open again for some time and that the relationship between us and himself wouldn't be the same if he were to go anywhere else now.