"Sky Deutschland have now confidentally proclaimed that the 42-year-old has given his word that, if he does change clubs this summer, it will be for Bayern. And confirming our report from 10 days ago, their reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that the fear of stepping into Klopps shoes will see Alonso turn his back on the move to Anfield.



He said: They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.



Plettenbergs claims follows an earlier warning by Bernd Schuster who has also cautioned Alonso about leaving Leverkusen too quickly.



Xabis situation reminds me of a similar situation I was in a few years ago, Schuster told Bild.



Back then, I coached my team Getafe into the European Cup and then went to Real Madrid. Afterwards I thought to myself that I would have liked to have played with Getafe as a smaller club in the European Cup (Champions League).



This was the first time in Europe for this club in its history and would therefore have been a very nice story. So, its hard to decide.



I would understand Xabi in every decision he makes. But what I can say for sure is that sometimes you have to be careful not to want everything too quickly.



As a young coach you still have a lot to learn. And if, like Xabi, you already have your own team that he has strongly brought together and developed, it is also a really interesting task to go one step further with this team.