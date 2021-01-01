« previous next »
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4600 on: Today at 01:02:47 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:50:52 pm
According to Sky Germany Xabi apparently prefers Bayern over us because he thinks the task of succeeding Klopp is too daunting.
Yes, because the Bayern job is a stress-free, apolitical, trophy-guaranteed gig where none of their ex-players regularly stick their oar in publicly. And Xabi is notorious for his inferiority complex/borderline imposter syndrome having led such a mediocre (at best) playing career and had such a humbling start to his managerial apprenticeship. I mean, the poor bloke is probably already having sweaty night terrors about sitting naked in the Anfield dugout. Imagine his relief and gratitude now that they've revealed his psychological defects to the footballing world, and offered him a safe space to continue his education.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4601 on: Today at 01:07:02 pm
Forum should autocorrect "Sky Germany" to "the unofficial Bayern Munich Press Office".

They're essentially the German version of Marca and Real Madrid.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4602 on: Today at 01:08:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?
If that was Xabi's mindset then I'd rather be didn't come, personally. I'd be looking for someone who is looking to maintain stability and build something over the long term. I just don't see the point of appointing anyone who has one eye already elsewhere. I think we deserve better, and are big enough and pay well enough to expect that from a manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4603 on: Today at 01:19:01 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:50:52 pm
According to Sky Germany Xabi apparently prefers Bayern over us because he thinks the task of succeeding Klopp is too daunting.

I doubt anyone but the people closest to Xabi actually knows what he's thinking but the task of succeeding Klopp is going to be very daunting for whoever gets the job.  Xabi would likely get more time than others but it's not going to be easy if things don't go really well right from the beginning for whoever gets the job. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4604 on: Today at 01:29:25 pm
Bayern are sulking because they are having a very publicly embarrassing season.  This is them doing what they do, trying to destabilise other clubs by having their media lackeys run stories. Not only about Alonso, but Frimpong too this week. 

 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4605 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm
If Xabi is talking to Bayern then he is also talking to us.  Bayern media can't have it both ays and keep peddling that he has given them the green light then proceed to make it look like we're not even trying for him.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4606 on: Today at 01:36:07 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:19:01 pm
I doubt anyone but the people closest to Xabi actually knows what he's thinking but the task of succeeding Klopp is going to be very daunting for whoever gets the job.  Xabi would likely get more time than others but it's not going to be easy if things don't go really well right from the beginning for whoever gets the job. 
There is literally no other club that would offer Xabi the patience (both time and support) we would if he had a stuttering start.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4607 on: Today at 01:46:39 pm
Just had a look at these claims in more detail. Laughable stuff...

***

"Sky Deutschland have now confidentally proclaimed that the 42-year-old has given his word that, if he does change clubs this summer, it will be for Bayern. And confirming our report from 10 days ago, their reporter Florian Plettenberg has now claimed that the fear of stepping into Klopps shoes will see Alonso turn his back on the move to Anfield.

He said: They have the information that, if he changes, he will go to Bayern and not Liverpool. Alonso says that Liverpool and the [Jurgen] Klopp legacy are a difficult number. You could lose more than win.

Plettenbergs claims follows an earlier warning by Bernd Schuster who has also cautioned Alonso about leaving Leverkusen too quickly.

Xabis situation reminds me of a similar situation I was in a few years ago, Schuster told Bild.

Back then, I coached my team Getafe into the European Cup and then went to Real Madrid. Afterwards I thought to myself that I would have liked to have played with Getafe as a smaller club in the European Cup (Champions League).

This was the first time in Europe for this club in its history and would therefore have been a very nice story. So, its hard to decide.

I would understand Xabi in every decision he makes. But what I can say for sure is that sometimes you have to be careful not to want everything too quickly.

As a young coach you still have a lot to learn. And if, like Xabi, you already have your own team that he has strongly brought together and developed, it is also a really interesting task to go one step further with this team.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4608 on: Today at 01:51:01 pm
Love how people choose when and when not to believe Plettenberg!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4609 on: Today at 01:51:10 pm
So, in their head, either he goes to Bayern as the easy option over Liverpool...or he stays at Leverkusen, ignoring the fact an embarrassed Bayern will absolutely decimate that Leverkusen team this summer.

Maybe that's their pitch? Join us, as we'll fuck your team up anyway if you don't.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4610 on: Today at 01:52:49 pm
He's given his word that he'll join Bayern whilst being in a title race with Bayern.

Sounds legit
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4611 on: Today at 01:54:27 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:52:49 pm
He's given his word that he'll join Bayern whilst being in a title race with Bayern.

Sounds legit
To be fair, it's not much of a race now ;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4612 on: Today at 02:00:04 pm
Tax rate might be too high in England for Xabi. I recall many a grumble
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4613 on: Today at 02:04:36 pm
Quote from: eddiedingle on Today at 02:00:04 pm
Tax rate might be too high in England for Xabi. I recall many a grumble
Quote
Someone earning £100,000 in the UK in effect loses about 34.3% of their pay to HM Revenue & Customs once personal allowances, income tax and national insurance are taken into account. The one-third reduction is roughly the same as the US, Australia and Spain, but a long way behind the 38% in Germany, 41% in Ireland, 45% in Sweden and up to 59% in France (though the French figures include very large pension contributions)....One of the most striking facts to emerge is church taxes. In Germany, individuals are expected to give 8% of their income to the church.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4614 on: Today at 02:06:28 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:36:07 pm
There is literally no other club that would offer Xabi the patience (both time and support) we would if he had a stuttering start.

Totally agree with you. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4615 on: Today at 02:08:42 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:52:49 pm
He's given his word that he'll join Bayern whilst being in a title race with Bayern.

Sounds legit

This more than anything else, gives me some comfort that the Bayern stories are planted to destabilise
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4616 on: Today at 02:11:13 pm
Has anyone looked at Alonso's career and ever thought he said to himself 'Nah, I don't think I'm confident enough to make the next move to X?'

Fucker was born with the self-assurance that comes from being (a) being really good at football and (b) being really handsome. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4617 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm
Xabi goes to Bayern, Amorin goes to Chelsea, De Zerbi goes to United. No-one else wants the job because of the Klopp shadow.


Liverpool interview Potter and Hodgson




I'm having a cup half empty day, always think the worst then anything else in life is a bonus, especially when the pressed fueled click bait rumours start getting you wound up.


Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4618 on: Today at 02:16:16 pm
On the other hand you have bild dismissing these reports from Sky Germany.

Im taking everything with a pinch of salt, Leverkusen have a title to win which you imagine is where Alonsos head is at. All the other stuff will come after, might be a little while before we get actual concrete news.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4619 on: Today at 02:18:01 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:16:16 pm
On the other hand you have bild dismissing these reports from Sky Germany.

Im taking everything with a pinch of salt, Leverkusen have a title to win which you imagine is where Alonsos head is at. All the other stuff will come after, might be a little while before we get actual concrete news.


They also have a Europa League to win also.........


If he is coming here I doubt we'll hear anything until one of two clubs are out (which could be the final). Imagine saying he's off to Liverpool before we play each other.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4620 on: Today at 02:18:05 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:26:20 am
If you have it in your mind Sky Sports in Germany is just the same as Sky Sports over here, it'll calm your mind.
My mind is calm. What will be will be.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4621 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm
Quote from: jason42 on Today at 02:18:05 pm
My mind is calm. What will be will be.


Thanks Doris
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4622 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4623 on: Today at 02:21:30 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Xabi goes to Bayern, Amorin goes to Chelsea, De Zerbi goes to United. No-one else wants the job because of the Klopp shadow.


Liverpool interview Potter and Hodgson

We offer Potter the job. We leak that Potter is the new manager, but he turns us down. We panic and offer Darren Potter the job instead as we had the nameplates already made for the offices.

Darren Potter leads us to the treble in this first season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4624 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4625 on: Today at 02:27:58 pm
 :lmao

Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:21:30 pm
We offer Potter the job. We leak that Potter is the new manager, but he turns us down. We panic and offer Darren Potter the job instead as we had the nameplates already made for the offices.

Darren Potter leads us to the treble in this first season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4626 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Miguel Delaney - who's a total guesser when it comes to moves, really - says that Barcelona want to talk to Amorim about their manager's job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4627 on: Today at 02:29:51 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:14:55 pm
Xabi goes to Bayern, Amorin goes to Chelsea, De Zerbi goes to United. No-one else wants the job because of the Klopp shadow.


Liverpool interview Potter and Hodgson




I'm having a cup half empty day, always think the worst then anything else in life is a bonus, especially when the pressed fueled click bait rumours start getting you wound up.
Anyone who passes the job up is a fool.

The reason Jurgen is happy to leave is because this squad is actually too good too quickly. Has this ever happened in recent history?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4628 on: Today at 02:29:57 pm
Quote from: Ray K
Miguel Delaney - who's a total guesser when it comes to moves, really - says that Barcelona want to talk to Amorim about their manager's job.

yeah, Delaney gets away with murder, i don't know how he's so respected to be honest (if indeed he is)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 02:37:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
...... Naglesmann would be good.....

Good grief!  Someone hasn't been paying attention.

Nagelsman would be a disaster for us.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 02:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 02:29:57 pm
yeah, Delaney gets away with murder, i don't know how he's so respected to be honest (if indeed he is)

He's one of the few journalists who has consistently called out City.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 02:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 02:16:16 pm
On the other hand you have bild dismissing these reports from Sky Germany.

Im taking everything with a pinch of salt, Leverkusen have a title to win which you imagine is where Alonsos head is at. All the other stuff will come after, might be a little while before we get actual concrete news.

Leverkusen are getting rightly pissed off with all the rumours surrounding Xabi and I can't say I blame them. According to them, no one has approached them about their manager and I hope that's the case. They have a title to win.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 02:50:52 pm »
I can see some arguments for Bayern over Liverpool, but not that it would be an easier job with more room for mistakes.  Just look at the number of managers they have tried lately.
At Bayern, winning the league is the bare minimum for an acceptable season, like a top4 for us, and only a CL trophy would be seen as over performance. And their player recruitment is shit. So its set up to fail for the manager.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 02:54:18 pm »
If Alonso was mid table come January there would be calls for his head, don't be fooling yourselves into believing otherwise
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 02:55:50 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:54:18 pm
If Alonso was mid table come January there would be calls for his head, don't be fooling yourselves into believing otherwise

Would that be your position? I'd say the majority of supporters would give him time - but of course we have a ton of absolute morons that support the club (like all clubs) who literally change their mind game to game.

And the likelihood of mid-table would be low anyway.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4635 on: Today at 02:58:47 pm »
Let's face it, journalists in the new clickbait world are going to dine out on linking every different manager to every single job available till they are filled.

They are like Augustus Gloop when he arrives at willy wonks chocolate factory

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4636 on: Today at 02:58:54 pm »
Seem to recall Bayern decimating Dortmund after Klopp won the title there. It won't be any different with Xabi.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4637 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:55:50 pm
Would that be your position? I'd say the majority of supporters would give him time - but of course we have a ton of absolute morons that support the club (like all clubs) who literally change their mind game to game.

And the likelihood of mid-table would be low anyway.


Especially Xabi, he would come with the good will that others might not have, he has money in the bank, he's our Duncan Ferguson but with brains, talent, restraint and no pigeons
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4638 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
All this following Klopp is an impossible job is bollocks. No other clubs mentioned are in as strong a position as Liverpool in terms of stability both on and off the pitch. When a big name manager leaves a club the place is usually in a fucking mess with the last incumbent squeezing every last drop to further their own legacy i.e. Ferguson.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4639 on: Today at 03:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:54:18 pm
If Alonso was mid table come January there would be calls for his head, don't be fooling yourselves into believing otherwise

It's all relative. For a new manager coming in, with the squad quality and depth we have, assuming we don't have a huge backroom upheaval, staying in the fight for top four would be a totally reasonable minimum requirement to have and should be easily achievable for a good manager. At Bayern/Real circumstances are irrelevant, either you're fighting for the title in your first season or you're gone, and in Bayern's case even just fighting for it isn't enough.
