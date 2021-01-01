« previous next »
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
Would be good to get some news on the DoF appointment in the next few weeks.

Yeah early March was often mentioned in lots of the articles about it so hopefully something soon.
Quote from: Higgins79 on Yesterday at 10:10:31 pm
Would be good to get some news on the DoF appointment in the next few weeks.

Any recommndations you can give on what Arsenal are doing well, so we can replicate them?
The "stay at Leverkusen for a season then replace Ancelotti" idea is one I've seen before. I even saw one ITK suggest that the deal has already been done for ages and Ancelotti has given it his enthusiastic blessing. Utterly true, obviously.

The reason that it works so well as a rumor is that it makes perfect sense. Who could be mad at him not only for not feeling ready to step up to a huge club right now, but also for showing loyalty to his current one? The only thing that would make it a risky choice for him is the inevitability of Leverkusen being plundered in the offseason. If his team winds up in, say 10th place next year, I'm not sure how much Real supporters are going to be clamoring for him.

Still, it's likely bullshit and I think it's 50-50 he comes here. If not, we'll be ok. I continue to warm to the idea of Amorim.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:19:57 pm
Any recommndations you can give on what Arsenal are doing well, so we can replicate them?
They've spent £650m since appointing Arteta.  I don't think a prospective DoF pitching that PowerPoint is going to get much joy from FSG.
Has anyone suggested Amorin as DOF and Xabi as our manager?
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
They've spent £650m since appointing Arteta.  I don't think a prospective DoF pitching that PowerPoint is going to get much joy from FSG.

Damn! There goes that dream of becoming Arteta's Arsenal.
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 10:04:11 pm
My biggest mentor is myself, Ive always felt


Not sure which is more nauseating. That quote, or calling him "B Rodge".
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
They've spent £650m since appointing Arteta.  I don't think a prospective DoF pitching that PowerPoint is going to get much joy from FSG.

They got rid of a shitload of high earners like Willian and Aubameyang as well, probably paying off their contracts. Now idea how much that cost them or haw many loans they had to take out to do all that.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
They've spent £650m since appointing Arteta.  I don't think a prospective DoF pitching that PowerPoint is going to get much joy from FSG.
Christ, is it really that high? I thought around 400. But then my maths is suspect.
Chelsea going for Amorim according to reports tonight.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 08:32:22 pm
If Alonso went to Bayern or stayed at Leverkusen, when offered the Liverpool job, what would people think of him?

Id personally just think its one of those things but suspect some would be a mixture of devastated and/or angry. Angry at Alonso for rejecting us (on top of walking away as a player). Angry at the club for not convincing him.

I think theres a reasonable chance Alonso ends up at Liverpool this summer. I think its also equally likely he ends up somewhere else. I think some people have convinced themselves its Alonso or nothing, and that could ultimately end up as a big let down (or conversely a massive lift).

Being mad at the club in the event he rejects an offer is insane. I guess I wouldn't put it past football fans to be insane, mind you.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:30:10 pm
Damn! There goes that dream of becoming Arteta's Arsenal.
You still stalking the nerd convention in Boston?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Chelsea going for Amorim according to reports tonight.
Well, duh of course...

We should leak we're prepared to pay Sporting £100m for a period of exclusivity to secure his signature.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Chelsea going for Amorim according to reports tonight.

Romano? Fjortfoft? Sega?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm
Chelsea going for Amorim according to reports tonight.

Why would any manager worth their salt sign up to that fucking circus.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:38:41 pm
Why would any manager worth their salt sign up to that fucking circus.

Get sacked, millions in pay off, then get picked up by another club? I'd do it...
Us, United and Chelsea looking for new managers. The market must be crazy right now.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:34:40 pm
You still stalking the nerd convention in Boston?

 ;D

Nah, that's just a weekend thing.
Amorim news is from The Guardian's Chelsea journo fyi.
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Yesterday at 10:50:45 pm
Us, United and Chelsea looking for new managers. The market must be crazy right now.
Add in Bayern and Barcelona. Only difference being one club is definitely not in crisis.
If by some crazy reason we don;t get our top 2 choices then Naglesmann would be good. Provided that he's actually grown up a bit. Sort that out and you've got one of the best coaches of the new generation that's already proved himself. 
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm
;D

Rodgers won seven trophies in three seasons at Celtic and the FA Cup at Leicester.  Ten Hag won five trophies in three seasons at Ajax and the League Cup at Man U.

Arteta has a solitary trophy and that was won against Frank Lampard.  A very long-winded way of saying that measuring a manager's ability by his trophy cabinet isn't always very reliable.
Exactly. Rodgers has a relatively short shelf life (as do Mourinho and Conte) but he's improved pretty much every club he's joined. I'd love to see what he can do somewhere with a big budget. Not here though.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
If by some crazy reason we don;t get our top 2 choices then Naglesmann would be good. Provided that he's actually grown up a bit. Sort that out and you've got one of the best coaches of the new generation that's already proved himself. 

His football leaves a lot to be desired and once he hits a bad patch nobody will back him. He doesnt command that level of respect.
Can't see us hiring someone who won't be available till after the euros.
We've had over a year to hire a new Sporting Director, one that was Jurgen's best mate for fucks sakes.  So if worst comes to pass and we want Naglesmann then we might have to bite that and get him in August. ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
We've had over a year to hire a new Sporting Director, one that was Jurgen's best mate for fucks sakes.  So if worst comes to pass and we want Naglesmann then we might have to bite that and get him in August. ;D

Well yeah i mean if it turns out the club are that incompetent then i guess any manager will have to do. Personally id rather have Jorg manage the club via ms teams from Ibiza and give half time team talks in between snorting a line than have a bellend like Nagelsman at the club.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:09:26 pm
We've had over a year to hire a new Sporting Director, one that was Jurgen's best mate for fucks sakes.  So if worst comes to pass and we want Naglesmann then we might have to bite that and get him in August. ;D
Massive difference in getting Ibiza Jorge to part-time it from his poolside with Jurgen pulling all the strings, and having a managerial vacuum throughout June and July. It's just not going to happen.

Plus can you just imagine Nagelsmann entering through the Shankly Gates on his boosted board? Eeeurghh.

So, we are 11 days of the draw for the last 8 and last 4 of the Europa, assuming we can beat Prague some of the interesting ties could be;
Klopp v Alonso

Amorin v Klopp

Amorin v Alonso

De Zerbi v Alonso

Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
According to Sky Germany, Bayern have opened talks with Xabi...
let's hope it went:

BM:  Hi Xabi, we wanted to reach out and ask ...

Xabi:  No.  Piss off.  Leave me alone.
Quote from: jason42 on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
According to Sky Germany, Bayern have opened talks with Xabi...

If you have it in your mind Sky Sports in Germany is just the same as Sky Sports over here, it'll calm your mind.
Chelsea identify Amorim and De Zerbi as potential Pochettino replacements

Club unlikely to be rash but pressure is growing on head coach
Liverpool also interested in Sporting and Brighton managers

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/04/chelsea-consider-amorim-and-de-zerbi-to-replace-mauricio-pochettino
I am calm, whether it's Xabi or Amorim.

Xabi is my first choice, but from a culture perspective, his meticulous career planning (or at least how the media portrays it) may not be completely compatible with Liverpool. We want a manager who is all in, who is invested for the long-term, who sees Liverpool as the pinnacle. The idea that Xabi has a plan to go across the big 3 clubs (Real, Bayern, Liverpool) feels very Pep.

Again, I'm hoping it's not true and I'm sure it's something FSG will look out for.

Fully enjoying every game this season, and then we'll see where it goes. This squad is ready to be the best in the world, so whoever inherits will be a lucky guy.
This idea that Xabi wants to work across the big three clubs stems from the erroneous report that he has a release clause applying for them. The meticulously planned career seems to have been that Xabi had absolutely no thought of leaving Liverpool (his own words) until he was almost traded for Gareth Barry. He didn't feel as at home in Madrid as he had anticipated and went to Bayern to work with the manager. In addition, it would be beyond arrogant - and foolish - for any young manager to map out a career to include three of the great clubs. Given his career, he'll know only too well that the key to lasting success is to concentrate on the here and now.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:56:35 pm
If by some crazy reason we don;t get our top 2 choices then Naglesmann would be good. Provided that he's actually grown up a bit. Sort that out and you've got one of the best coaches of the new generation that's already proved himself. 
Stick to random transfer rumours ;)
