I am calm, whether it's Xabi or Amorim.
Xabi is my first choice, but from a culture perspective, his meticulous career planning (or at least how the media portrays it) may not be completely compatible with Liverpool. We want a manager who is all in, who is invested for the long-term, who sees Liverpool as the pinnacle. The idea that Xabi has a plan to go across the big 3 clubs (Real, Bayern, Liverpool) feels very Pep.
Again, I'm hoping it's not true and I'm sure it's something FSG will look out for.
Fully enjoying every game this season, and then we'll see where it goes. This squad is ready to be the best in the world, so whoever inherits will be a lucky guy.