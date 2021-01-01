The "stay at Leverkusen for a season then replace Ancelotti" idea is one I've seen before. I even saw one ITK suggest that the deal has already been done for ages and Ancelotti has given it his enthusiastic blessing. Utterly true, obviously.



The reason that it works so well as a rumor is that it makes perfect sense. Who could be mad at him not only for not feeling ready to step up to a huge club right now, but also for showing loyalty to his current one? The only thing that would make it a risky choice for him is the inevitability of Leverkusen being plundered in the offseason. If his team winds up in, say 10th place next year, I'm not sure how much Real supporters are going to be clamoring for him.



Still, it's likely bullshit and I think it's 50-50 he comes here. If not, we'll be ok. I continue to warm to the idea of Amorim.