As for our next manager I have no idea who is suitable..but I do think there is one essential criteria..that he is no stranger to success as a manager..we cannot afford to give a manager a chance to 'prove he is a winner'

I'm less bothered by that. I'd rather a manager with a clear philosophy that suits a top club and a good attitude than some serial winner.Mourinho, Ancelotti and Guardiola are the most decorated managers around at the moment but I'd have none of them here. The way those types of managers operate - effectively just spending more than any of their rivals and then spending some more if it's not working - isn't going to work here as we're consistently outspent by at least three other clubs (Newcastle and both Manchester clubs - also Chelsea, Arsenal and potentially Spurs in the future).The next tier of "winners" are managers like Tuchel, Zidane, Simeone, Emery, Rodgers, ten Hag etc. Of those I'd only really consider Emery and he showed at Arsenal that he's also capable of not being a winner.Our next manager is going to inherit a great squad but in the medium and longer terms will need to accept putting together competitive squads at cheaper rates than the clubs he's competing with. Unless FSG go all Kroenke and start burning the cash but if they didn't go all in on Klopp then I doubt they ever will.