Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:46:39 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm
Is Max Koch reliable?
Sounds like a porn star
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 12:52:08 pm
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 03:03:27 pm
Worried about how FSG actually approach Alonso. A few rumours speaking of how Amorim will be given an interview. So I'm assuming that might be the case with Alonso too. If so then you wouldn't blame Alonso for saying 'Que? Do you want me or not? Happy to stay at Leverkusen, thank you'.

Here's hoping they don't mess this one up.

Interviews are a two-way process where both parties get to talk about the available role. Alonso isn't going to just turn up to training one day without ever having spoken to the club.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:52:10 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?
A completely moot argument Yorky. FSG wouldn't sign off on that, and Xabi would not disrespect the club in requesting any such thing, plus even if he feels so inclined, he knows that the Madrid job will come round at least every 2-3 seasons regardless. But to answer your question, no, I'd end the interview on the spot.

Totally different to where he is now. His existing clause was negotiated/allowed because they had zero expectations he'd overachieve like this and so quickly, and it was accepted that if he did really well, he'd be poached. Leverkusen was always a stopover, whereas Liverpool and Madrid are destinations.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 01:58:05 pm
I'm still hoping Jurgen will appear from the shower and we realise him saying he was leaving was just a dream.

As for our next manager I have no idea who is suitable..but I do think there is one essential criteria..that he is no stranger to success as a manager..we cannot afford to give a manager a chance to 'prove he is a winner'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:15:38 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:58:05 pm
As for our next manager I have no idea who is suitable..but I do think there is one essential criteria..that he is no stranger to success as a manager..we cannot afford to give a manager a chance to 'prove he is a winner'
I'm less bothered by that.  I'd rather a manager with a clear philosophy that suits a top club and a good attitude than some serial winner.

Mourinho, Ancelotti and Guardiola are the most decorated managers around at the moment but I'd have none of them here.  The way those types of managers operate - effectively just spending more than any of their rivals and then spending some more if it's not working - isn't going to work here as we're consistently outspent by at least three other clubs (Newcastle and both Manchester clubs - also Chelsea, Arsenal and potentially Spurs in the future).

The next tier of "winners" are managers like Tuchel, Zidane, Simeone, Emery, Rodgers, ten Hag etc.  Of those I'd only really consider Emery and he showed at Arsenal that he's also capable of not being a winner.

Our next manager is going to inherit a great squad but in the medium and longer terms will need to accept putting together competitive squads at cheaper rates than the clubs he's competing with.  Unless FSG go all Kroenke and start burning the cash but if they didn't go all in on Klopp then I doubt they ever will.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:18:30 pm
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 12:52:08 pm
Interviews are a two-way process where both parties get to talk about the available role. Alonso isn't going to just turn up to training one day without ever having spoken to the club.

Exactly.

Any manager would expect and want an interview. Its a 2way conversation to see how both parties see the fit, discuss role within football structure, strategy (including transfer, youth development), expectations etc..

Not sure how youd decide to take a job or offer someone a job without those types of discussion (which normally comes as part of an interview process).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:19:53 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?
not true - his agent denied that story soon after it hit the media.

although tbf he didn't mention Blyth Spartans, so who knows ....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:24:02 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:38 pm
I'm less bothered by that.  I'd rather a manager with a clear philosophy that suits a top club and a good attitude than some serial winner.

Mourinho, Ancelotti and Guardiola are the most decorated managers around at the moment but I'd have none of them here.  The way those types of managers operate - effectively just spending more than any of their rivals and then spending some more if it's not working - isn't going to work here as we're consistently outspent by at least three other clubs (Newcastle and both Manchester clubs - also Chelsea, Arsenal and potentially Spurs in the future).

The next tier of "winners" are managers like Tuchel, Zidane, Simeone, Emery, Rodgers, ten Hag etc.  Of those I'd only really consider Emery and he showed at Arsenal that he's also capable of not being a winner.

Our next manager is going to inherit a great squad but in the medium and longer terms will need to accept putting together competitive squads at cheaper rates than the clubs he's competing with.  Unless FSG go all Kroenke and start burning the cash but if they didn't go all in on Klopp then I doubt they ever will.

I think you're doing Ancelotti a disservice there, he's won a huge amount of trophies and even managed to get Everton playing well for a bit.

I'm not sure I see Spurs outspending us any time soon, and Chelsea are quickly running out of accounting tricks to keep their spending up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Today at 02:35:14 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:15:38 pm
The next tier of "winners" are managers like Tuchel, Zidane, Simeone, Emery, Rodgers, ten Hag etc.  Of those I'd only really consider Emery and he showed at Arsenal that he's also capable of not being a winner.
Two of these things are not like the others.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:19:53 pm
not true - his agent denied that story soon after it hit the media.
It's obviously more a gentleman's agreement than a specific written clause in his contract. The key thing is it has been discussed and both parties know where they stand.
