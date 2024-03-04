« previous next »
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm »
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm »
Not enough Xabi talk in here.
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
One of his demands is "Samie must have more faith at HT".  ;)

Fuck, that him going to Bayern then
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm

"Extremely complicated" is basic shorthand for "yeah, no....he's told us to fuck off".
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm
No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.

Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm
Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.

Yikes! those were some dark days. He was such a divisive individual who's ego far outstripped his ability. Anyone remember the story in the echo that tore everyone at the club to pieces, bar him? You'll never convince me he didn't leak the details. One of the many things I love about Klopp is his ability to keep all issues in house and out of the gossip rags. I really haven't missed the constant rumour mill we're seeing again now over this new appointment.
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm


They could at least elaborate on why ::)
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

Depends on what he says.  If we like it, he's very reliable.  If we don't, he's full of shit. 
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?
Why, whats he saying?

If its good news, then hes 100% reliable and I trust every word he says.
If its bad news, then hes an absolute chancer who I wouldnt even trust to look after my goldfish for the afternoon.
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

Depends on what he has said :D

Spill the beans.
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

He loves himself and he loves the attention he gets. Tweets non-stop about everything, so has to get something right every now and then, Reliable - not really..
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:31:02 pm
Why would we want a midtable manager with two players who, as much as I loved them, have zero coaching roles and experience?

Seems like a really bad idea
They have to start somewhere... A certain Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish had no experience and look what happened there.

It's a complete longshot, like I said, but with all that's been said of them in the past, they're both well thought of and are fully expected to go into coaching after their playing careers are over - Most on here have said they'd welcome them in as part of a coaching setup and like I said, they know Liverpool and would be good advisors. Would not be the worst move in history to have our future manager appointment to have such counsel.

Anyway, get Xabi in and it's all moot.
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
Why, whats he saying?

If its good news, then hes 100% reliable and I trust every word he says.
If its bad news, then hes an absolute chancer who I wouldnt even trust to look after my goldfish for the afternoon.

One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.

Don't believe a word he says. He talks absolute crap.
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
And if Bayer are crap next year or someone better is available Real will still want him? Right.
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 pm »
He knows fuck all.  ;D
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 12:45:21 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
::) He's a bluffer. Exhibit A.


« Reply #4498 on: Today at 01:53:00 am »
I'm sure it's been mentioned but one thing that strikes me about the Bayern Munich thing is in any other season, their currents points haul would not be considered by any means bad, which illustrates just what a freak of a season Xabi is actually having with Leverkusen. They're on 54 with 10 games to go so can get a maximum 84 if they win them all (Bayern that is). Say they drop a few points and they finish on 75,  that total woulda been enough to have won them the title in any of the last three years (couldn't be arsed checking any further).

And this relates to Xabi to Bayern talk in so much as if he goes there, has arguably a very solid, title winning points haul, but is outdone by another manager being a total freak, you're going to get the sack. It's the opposite of what happens / has happened at Liverpool. Something that I'm sure is a consideration for him although the likelihood of someone repeating his run for Leverkusen this year is pretty small.

Was talking to a Bayern Munich fan about Tuchel and he was like not good enough etc and I was like mate, it's not that he's BAD, it's just that Leverkusen are having one of those years. I reckon they'll regret losing Tuchel to be honest.
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 02:22:12 am »
I dont think they will, the guy is a problem everywhere he goes. Bayern won the title with Kovac ffs. Its not just this season either, last year Dortmund bottling it is the only reason they ended up winning it
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 02:29:11 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 02:22:12 am
I dont think they will, the guy is a problem everywhere he goes. Bayern won the title with Kovac ffs. Its not just this season either, last year Dortmund bottling it is the only reason they ended up winning it

My point was that any other season and this points haul isnt bad, its only not good because they arent winning it because Leverkusen are having a freak season.

I like Tuchel as a coach. Chelsea have been dire since sacking him. Also think Bayern has one of those problems where the players have way too much power and former players are just causing problems everywhere.

I reckon if Tuchel stayed there theyd win it next year and that wouldnt make him a better coach, but it wouldnt make him a worse one either.
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 03:20:48 am »
The league is the minimum requirment for Bayern managers, otherwise numerous managers, prior, wouldnt have been sacked.

Bayern  have a better squad than Leverkusen, but theyve been thoroughly outplayed in both games they played against them. Especially the recent game, Tuchel looked clueless.

Chelsea sacked him because they were god awful for a number of games and he lost the dressing room.
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 03:53:28 am »
I dont see any reason why Xabi wouldnt interview, along with whoever else was on the shortlist. Xabi might go into the interview with the Bundesliga title under his belt, and be the presumed next manager of Liverpool, but it is still prudent of the club to run a proper process.

I still cant see past Xabi, and I think a lot of groundwork has gone in since Klopp told the club he is leaving. We will see.
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 05:04:03 am »
If Leverkeusen is having a freak season, is that enough to go for Xabi?
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 05:15:08 am »
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 03:20:48 am
The league is the minimum requirment for Bayern managers, otherwise numerous managers, prior, wouldnt have been sacked.

Bayern  have a better squad than Leverkusen, but theyve been thoroughly outplayed in both games they played against them. Especially the recent game, Tuchel looked clueless.

Chelsea sacked him because they were god awful for a number of games and he lost the dressing room.

Again, any other season than this freak one and Bayern would be pissing the league. I understand the expectation but surely there is room for anomaly. Hell most likely get a points total higher than the last season and potentially even the season before.

Its like us not winning the league on 98 points or whatever it was.

Chelsea are currently finding out that the grass isnt always greener. A couple of shit results and they got rid of their manager, a manager that won them a champions league trophy and back to back finals. He got fired after 3 losses. I reckon it was still a dumb thing to do and Im sure Chelsea fans are probably regretting his departure now, as abrasive as he may have been. He and his bosses didnt get along, but they have been utter shite.

From what I understand of the Bayern thing is he hasnt been deferential to the senior players as he they expect. Yes, Dortmund shat the bed last year, but he was still the manager in charge of winning them th league. When Tuchel took over, they were behind Dortmund and his first win came against Dortmund and put them ahead on the table. Yes, they still stumbled but he did win them the title from a losing position.

Anyway, like I say I do rate him as a coach and wouldnt be all too upset if he was our manager, but there are managers that i rate higher than him.
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 06:09:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm
Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.

YNWA means nothing apparently, lets lay into B Rodge because its the cool thing to do 
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 07:14:44 am »
If you were Alonso/Alonsos camp, why would you spill the beans of where youre moving to next when youre heading to the business end of a season where youre chasing everything?

Lets not kid ourselves, hes got previous for agreeing moves to Real Madrid well in advance so it wouldnt be out of character. Lets not also kid ourselves, until our own house is in order and Xabi understands who hes working under, what the structure looks like and how much of a say he has compared to title rivals, theres zero reason for him to commit to us at this point.

The press will make a lovely big meal out of this, knowing neither club are likely to announce anything until their respective seasons are close to over, so the good old my sources tell me will be trotted out every week knowing full well they can cover all bases and say this is football, things can evolve daily when in reality they dont have a clue.
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 07:45:01 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.


If that is the truth then I hope we go for Amorim.
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 08:37:03 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
Carlo contract runs through 2026 for Real Madrid
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 09:14:00 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 08:37:03 am
Carlo contract runs through 2026 for Real Madrid

Also, Madrid with Mbappe and Bellingham will be expected to win the league, the
Champions League and the British Soap Awards for best cleavage, so I don't see the upside for a young coach to prove himself???
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 09:35:35 am »
reading through the posts, I have a question

how will be our dressing room for the new manager - there are very strong individuals there : Virgil, Salah, Trent, Allison, Robertson-- I can go on. these guys have won everything that needs to be won in club football, mentality monsters etc. most of this leadership grew along with Klopp, now a new manager comes in say who may not have won many trophies and how do they react when the first set backs happen. they are bound to happen.

what triggered this question is  Chelsea  in late 2000, they had a crazy strong player leadership core which was kind of taking care of the dressing room and continued the winning mentality but the number of managers turn over was ridiculous but they kept winning.

we also had our problems when Roy Hodgson came in, senior players were either miffed or left the club and  took us ages to come back to life.
« Reply #4511 on: Today at 11:03:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm
Is Max Koch reliable?

Has a bad habit of embellishing the truth. I find his colleague Mid Peniz more reliable. 
« Reply #4512 on: Today at 11:12:38 am »
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?
« Reply #4513 on: Today at 11:14:05 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?

I don't think the club would ever agree to that so
« Reply #4514 on: Today at 11:20:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?

Nope.  If he had a clause for Real that became active after, say, 3 years, then that would be a tougher call.
« Reply #4515 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:03:07 am
Has a bad habit of embellishing the truth. I find his colleague Mid Peniz more reliable. 

Neither of them is as trustworthy as Minnie Wang though
« Reply #4516 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Quote from: sushared on Today at 09:35:35 am
how will be our dressing room for the new manager - there are very strong individuals there : Virgil, Salah, Trent, Allison, Robertson-- I can go on. these guys have won everything that needs to be won in club football, mentality monsters etc. most of this leadership grew along with Klopp, now a new manager comes in say who may not have won many trophies and how do they react when the first set backs happen. they are bound to happen.

Xabi won everything as a player. He'll also be able to show our boys a few skills and tricks on the training ground. These are part of what makes him such a standout candidate for me.

He's obviously not a big heart-on-sleeve character like Klopp but he doesn't necessarily have to be. He can be the strong silent type like Bob Paisley instead.

I don't know how Amorim compares. Obviously he wasn't such a big name as a player but that won't necessarily be a problem if he can show leadership in training and tactical decision making. If you tell a player "do this" in a way they can understand and implement, and it leads to success on the pitch, they will respect you.

It helps that we have a no dickheads transfer policy - our players will give the new manager a chance to impress them, whoever it is.
« Reply #4517 on: Today at 11:30:12 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:12:38 am
A 'what if' for you.

What if Xabi took over at Liverpool, but only on condition he had a 'release clause' in his contract allowing him to leave for Madrid at any time. He's got one at Leverkusen apparently (that allows him to come to us, Bayern, Real and Blyth Spartans).

Would you still want him at Anfield?

No.
