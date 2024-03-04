The league is the minimum requirment for Bayern managers, otherwise numerous managers, prior, wouldnt have been sacked.



Bayern have a better squad than Leverkusen, but theyve been thoroughly outplayed in both games they played against them. Especially the recent game, Tuchel looked clueless.



Chelsea sacked him because they were god awful for a number of games and he lost the dressing room.



Again, any other season than this freak one and Bayern would be pissing the league. I understand the expectation but surely there is room for anomaly. Hell most likely get a points total higher than the last season and potentially even the season before.Its like us not winning the league on 98 points or whatever it was.Chelsea are currently finding out that the grass isnt always greener. A couple of shit results and they got rid of their manager, a manager that won them a champions league trophy and back to back finals. He got fired after 3 losses. I reckon it was still a dumb thing to do and Im sure Chelsea fans are probably regretting his departure now, as abrasive as he may have been. He and his bosses didnt get along, but they have been utter shite.From what I understand of the Bayern thing is he hasnt been deferential to the senior players as he they expect. Yes, Dortmund shat the bed last year, but he was still the manager in charge of winning them th league. When Tuchel took over, they were behind Dortmund and his first win came against Dortmund and put them ahead on the table. Yes, they still stumbled but he did win them the title from a losing position.Anyway, like I say I do rate him as a coach and wouldnt be all too upset if he was our manager, but there are managers that i rate higher than him.