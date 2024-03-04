I'm sure it's been mentioned but one thing that strikes me about the Bayern Munich thing is in any other season, their currents points haul would not be considered by any means bad, which illustrates just what a freak of a season Xabi is actually having with Leverkusen. They're on 54 with 10 games to go so can get a maximum 84 if they win them all (Bayern that is). Say they drop a few points and they finish on 75, that total woulda been enough to have won them the title in any of the last three years (couldn't be arsed checking any further).



And this relates to Xabi to Bayern talk in so much as if he goes there, has arguably a very solid, title winning points haul, but is outdone by another manager being a total freak, you're going to get the sack. It's the opposite of what happens / has happened at Liverpool. Something that I'm sure is a consideration for him although the likelihood of someone repeating his run for Leverkusen this year is pretty small.



Was talking to a Bayern Munich fan about Tuchel and he was like not good enough etc and I was like mate, it's not that he's BAD, it's just that Leverkusen are having one of those years. I reckon they'll regret losing Tuchel to be honest.