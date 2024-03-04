« previous next »
Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 07:39:38 pm »


Online MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 08:07:51 pm »
Not enough Xabi talk in here.


Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:11:13 pm
If he was going to throw a wobbler over someone else getting an interview as happens for any other job in the world I'd be more than happy to tell him to fellate himself and move on to be honest.
No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.




Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4483 on: Yesterday at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:31:30 pm
One of his demands is "Samie must have more faith at HT".  ;)

Fuck, that him going to Bayern then



Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4484 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm

"Extremely complicated" is basic shorthand for "yeah, no....he's told us to fuck off".




Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4485 on: Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 08:16:00 pm
No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.

Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.



Online lindylou100

  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4486 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:23:39 pm
Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.

Yikes! those were some dark days. He was such a divisive individual who's ego far outstripped his ability. Anyone remember the story in the echo that tore everyone at the club to pieces, bar him? You'll never convince me he didn't leak the details. One of the many things I love about Klopp is his ability to keep all issues in house and out of the gossip rags. I really haven't missed the constant rumour mill we're seeing again now over this new appointment.


Offline Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4487 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:15:47 pm


They could at least elaborate on why ::)


Offline In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm »
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?



Offline Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

Depends on what he says.  If we like it, he's very reliable.  If we don't, he's full of shit. 


Offline IgorBobbins

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?
Why, whats he saying?

If its good news, then hes 100% reliable and I trust every word he says.
If its bad news, then hes an absolute chancer who I wouldnt even trust to look after my goldfish for the afternoon.


Offline Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 10:01:23 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

Depends on what he has said :D

Spill the beans.


Offline Johnny Foreigner

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 10:06:17 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 09:53:17 pm
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?

He loves himself and he loves the attention he gets. Tweets non-stop about everything, so has to get something right every now and then, Reliable - not really..



Offline Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:31:02 pm
Why would we want a midtable manager with two players who, as much as I loved them, have zero coaching roles and experience?

Seems like a really bad idea
They have to start somewhere... A certain Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish had no experience and look what happened there.

It's a complete longshot, like I said, but with all that's been said of them in the past, they're both well thought of and are fully expected to go into coaching after their playing careers are over - Most on here have said they'd welcome them in as part of a coaching setup and like I said, they know Liverpool and would be good advisors. Would not be the worst move in history to have our future manager appointment to have such counsel.

Anyway, get Xabi in and it's all moot.



Offline In the Name of Klopp

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Yesterday at 09:59:37 pm
Why, whats he saying?

If its good news, then hes 100% reliable and I trust every word he says.
If its bad news, then hes an absolute chancer who I wouldnt even trust to look after my goldfish for the afternoon.

One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.



Offline Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 10:31:57 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.

Don't believe a word he says. He talks absolute crap.


Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
And if Bayer are crap next year or someone better is available Real will still want him? Right.



Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 11:50:30 pm »
He knows fuck all.  ;D


Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 12:45:21 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
One of his sources told him that Xabi is to stay with Leverkusen for one more season, then he'll take over the vacant job in Real.


Hopefully, it's something he's making up.
::) He's a bluffer. Exhibit A.





