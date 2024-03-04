Why would we want a midtable manager with two players who, as much as I loved them, have zero coaching roles and experience?



Seems like a really bad idea



They have to start somewhere... A certain Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish had no experience and look what happened there.It's a complete longshot, like I said, but with all that's been said of them in the past, they're both well thought of and are fully expected to go into coaching after their playing careers are over - Most on here have said they'd welcome them in as part of a coaching setup and like I said, they know Liverpool and would be good advisors. Would not be the worst move in history to have our future manager appointment to have such counsel.Anyway, get Xabi in and it's all moot.