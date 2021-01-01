« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 189065 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,216
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 07:39:38 pm »
Logged

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,949
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 08:07:51 pm »
Not enough Xabi talk in here.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 08:16:00 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:11:13 pm
If he was going to throw a wobbler over someone else getting an interview as happens for any other job in the world I'd be more than happy to tell him to fellate himself and move on to be honest.
No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,673
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:31:30 pm
One of his demands is "Samie must have more faith at HT".  ;)

Fuck, that him going to Bayern then
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,849
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 08:17:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:15:47 pm

"Extremely complicated" is basic shorthand for "yeah, no....he's told us to fuck off".
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,213
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:16:00 pm
No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.

Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,680
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:23:39 pm
Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.

Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.

Yikes! those were some dark days. He was such a divisive individual who's ego far outstripped his ability. Anyone remember the story in the echo that tore everyone at the club to pieces, bar him? You'll never convince me he didn't leak the details. One of the many things I love about Klopp is his ability to keep all issues in house and out of the gossip rags. I really haven't missed the constant rumour mill we're seeing again now over this new appointment.
Logged

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,304
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:15:47 pm


They could at least elaborate on why ::)
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,580
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 09:53:17 pm »
How reliable is Jan Fjørtoft?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 