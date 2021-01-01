No chance Xabi acts like that. It's the sign of a no-mark gobshite with notions about himself. Which is why Rodgers behaved exactly like that when approached.



Quite impressive how that bluffer managed to make so many demands to one of the biggest clubs in the world, when his managerial record was being quickly sacked at Reading and winning the play offs at Swansea after inheriting a side and style of play Martinez had put in place. FSG were then mesmerised by his snakeoil dossier and threw out their entire strategy of a DOF to give him full control. Then they had to roll back on it 3 months later after his transfer window consisted of blowing the budget on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini and trying to flog Jordan Henderson to Fulham so he could sign Clint Dempsey.Hopefully FSG will have learnt from the Rodgers fiasco and being hoodwinked by his bullshit.