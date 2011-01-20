« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4440 on: Today at 11:52:49 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:47:57 am
What about the tea ladies? Is anyone safe?

Them too. I have experience of making tea and I can tell you, not every cup they make is of sufficient quality.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4441 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:42:39 am
I think people might twig when you consider the difference in height rob.  ;) :)

"Andreas had a late growth spurt. He copes by constantly hugging people."
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4442 on: Today at 12:26:54 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:23:31 pm
"Andreas had a late growth spurt. He copes by constantly hugging people."

 :D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4443 on: Today at 12:46:26 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:39:35 am
They should just go. All coaches are leaving and all the medical staff need sacking so it makes sense those two leave as well.

If you just get rid of everyone, there'd be nobody left for Simon Hughes to snipe at in 5000 word Athletic articles.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4444 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm
De Zerbi seems like hes doing his upmost to take himself out of the running for a top job.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4445 on: Today at 05:40:36 pm
He's not on it. We have a top 3.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4446 on: Today at 05:49:18 pm
Not for us, just a bigger job than Brighton
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4447 on: Today at 07:09:08 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 05:35:12 pm
De Zerbi seems like hes doing his upmost to take himself out of the running for a top job.

His name should never be associated with any top job. He's an absolute chancer.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4448 on: Today at 07:13:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:39:13 am
For now they are.  You would assume that the new Sporting Director will determine whether they ultimately stay on or not.
Maybe Xabi has indicated he wants to keep them?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4449 on: Today at 07:22:39 pm
I never rated De Zerbi even last season I thought at times he showed that's he's nothing special like getting beat 5-1 at home to Everton, Brighton have had some really embarrassing results under his management and tbf he should be fearful of getting the sack.

For me he's another Brendan Rodgers or Roberto Martinez in the making
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4450 on: Today at 07:31:47 pm
De Zerbi is only on the shortlist by default because there's a real dearth of top class managers in the game at the moment. Outside of Alonso, Amorim and Inzaghi, there's not really anyone coming remotely close to pulling up any trees. Alonso and Amorim are punts because of their relative lack of experience, but they're also the 2 obvious candidates to becoming the best manager of their generation.

If De Zerbi becomes a serious contender for the job, I'll become slightly concerned. I'll get behind him of course, but any optimism I harbor would be disingenuous.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4451 on: Today at 07:56:43 pm
De Zerbi is brilliant. They are flying in Europe and were 7th in the league with a lot of injuries. Listen to what the likes of Milner and Lallana and other players say about him. He deserves to be on a shortlist for any of the top jobs in the game. I probably have him 3rd behind Amorim and Alonso for us. What he has over the other two is the experience of the toughest league in the world and now has the added experience of managing a squad in europe alongside the intensity of the PL.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4452 on: Today at 09:09:32 pm
If De Zerbi was English not a single person on this board would want him. It's absolute bollocks. He is nowhere near Liverpool standard.  It's United level shit.

Why don't we get Eddie Howe or Gary O'Neil?  They're around the same spot in the table.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4453 on: Today at 09:14:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:42:39 am
I think people might twig when you consider the difference in height rob.  ;) :)

Invent an accident and stick him in a wheelchair for the season
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4454 on: Today at 09:31:32 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:09:32 pm
If De Zerbi was English not a single person on this board would want him. It's absolute bollocks. He is nowhere near Liverpool standard.  It's United level shit.

Why don't we get Eddie Howe or Gary O'Neil?  They're around the same spot in the table.
It's madness isn't it? 5 wins out of the last 21 in the PL since the end of Sept. The excuse of injuries only goes so far. He ought to be grateful to keep his job and have another crack at ironing out their obvious flaws next season.

As for having them "flying in Europe", that'll be like Icarus then as they're facing a De Rossi-reinvigorated Roma in the last 16.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4455 on: Today at 10:24:40 pm
Utterly pointless question here: Xabi was at the club until TAA was 11 years old. Is there any chance that the kids that young would have met - or at least seen play/practice in person - the first team players? I want someone to unearth a photo of Xabi shaking hands with little Trent!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4456 on: Today at 10:26:25 pm
We were still at Melwood for the first team but Academy players do be ball boys and get tickets to games at Anfield.  Trent might've been a tad too young though.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4457 on: Today at 10:39:01 pm
Think Alonso not speaking english might rule him out
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4458 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:39:01 pm
Think Alonso not speaking english might rule him out

Coming seventh in the Grand Prix today ought to give us pause for thought - he's living on former glories...
