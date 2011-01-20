De Zerbi is only on the shortlist by default because there's a real dearth of top class managers in the game at the moment. Outside of Alonso, Amorim and Inzaghi, there's not really anyone coming remotely close to pulling up any trees. Alonso and Amorim are punts because of their relative lack of experience, but they're also the 2 obvious candidates to becoming the best manager of their generation.
If De Zerbi becomes a serious contender for the job, I'll become slightly concerned. I'll get behind him of course, but any optimism I harbor would be disingenuous.