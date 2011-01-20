De Zerbi is brilliant. They are flying in Europe and were 7th in the league with a lot of injuries. Listen to what the likes of Milner and Lallana and other players say about him. He deserves to be on a shortlist for any of the top jobs in the game. I probably have him 3rd behind Amorim and Alonso for us. What he has over the other two is the experience of the toughest league in the world and now has the added experience of managing a squad in europe alongside the intensity of the PL.