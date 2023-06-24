Hopefully we are going all out for Alonso. He is doing exceptional things as a bright young coach and could easily go on to be the best of the emerging generation. The link to the club and city is all there. He is a leader of men, and humble too. So much to like, so hopefully we are all in.



A small alternate list will have formed too, and at that point I see Amorim and Nagelsman up there, but only as alternates to Xabi Alonso.



Given how we do our business, and given how the club knew about Jurgen leaving quite some time before the news broke, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if most of the work to bring Xabi Alonso in as the next manager was already done behind the scenes, before we knew about Klopp's exit.



But everything must be done in an orderly manner, and the DOF is being sorted, and perhaps even a new position higher up again, if Mike Edwards is coming back.



I am confident that we are going to come out of this quite well, and a lot of that is testimony to what Klopp will leave behind, as well as him giving the club plenty of notice to get its ducks in a row.