Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 180115 times)

smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 12:31:38 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:26:55 pm
Think that is more impressive than what Amorim has put up.

But aren't we all agreed there are other factors in this appointment beyond pure results? Amorim clearly has other qualities that make him a desirable candidate. Such as not being the kind of twat who turns up to the training ground on a skateboard.

If you're judging purely by what they've achieved on paper, Tuchel would have to be top of the wishlist.

And Xabi wouldn't be in the reckoning at all.
Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 12:44:25 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:31:38 pm
But aren't we all agreed there are other factors in this appointment beyond pure results? Amorim clearly has other qualities that make him a desirable candidate. Such as not being the kind of twat who turns up to the training ground on a skateboard.

If you're judging purely by what they've achieved on paper, Tuchel would have to be top of the wishlist.

And Xabi wouldn't be in the reckoning at all.

Yes with analysing other factors, not sure what the issue is with Nagelsmann.

I don't have an issue with the skateboarding. Quite amusing in fact and shows he doesn't take himself too seriously.

As far as I'm aware, the players at Hoffenheim and Leipzig never had any friction with him. Not sure how it was at Bayern, but that squad are a strange bunch who have an issue with every manager. Even someone as amiable as Ancelotti.

Tuchel's work is actually overrated. Beyond the CL win with Chelsea, he hasn't been all too impressive in recent years.
bornandbRED

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 12:59:42 pm »
What kind of football does Amorim play?

One of my biggest concerns is that weve been coached into our style of football for years. If the new manager comes in and rips that up - the transition could be painful.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:05:43 pm by bornandbRED »
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 01:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:44:25 pm
I don't have an issue with the skateboarding. Quite amusing in fact and shows he doesn't take himself too seriously.

I dunno... to me it makes him come across as the Nathan Barley of football managers. But I admit that's a very shallow judgment and maybe unfair.
Persephone

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:44:25 pm
Yes with analysing other factors, not sure what the issue is with Nagelsmann.

I don't have an issue with the skateboarding. Quite amusing in fact and shows he doesn't take himself too seriously.

As far as I'm aware, the players at Hoffenheim and Leipzig never had any friction with him. Not sure how it was at Bayern, but that squad are a strange bunch who have an issue with every manager. Even someone as amiable as Ancelotti.

Tuchel's work is actually overrated. Beyond the CL win with Chelsea, he hasn't been all too impressive in recent years.
Tuchel is vastly overrated, and the football he plays is as dour as his personality. He inevitably falls out with his squad and owners, I'm not even sure how he keeps landing roles at big Clubs anymore. Surely now everyone can see he is the toxic one. I hope he ends up at United next, it'll be entertaining when he fights with Ratcliffe and co.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 08:04:43 pm
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close

Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:59:42 pm
What kind of football does Amorim play?

One of my biggest concerns is that weve been coached into our style of football for years. If the new manager comes in and rips that up - the transition could be painful.

We will be playin a new style of football next year regardless of who the manager is.  What we shouldn't do is look for a Klopp light option.  We have some amazing footballers who should be able to adapt to any change in style. 
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 01:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 11:07:55 am
If Alonso don't end up becoming our manager and if Pochettino get's fired from Chelsea before the end of season.
Would you guys ever consider him as a decent candidate?
yes, a decent candidate.  for something.  not sure what though  :)
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 01:58:11 pm »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 11:07:55 am
If Alonso don't end up becoming our manager and if Pochettino get's fired from Chelsea before the end of season.
Would you guys ever consider him as a decent candidate?

No, I've already embarrassed myself suggesting this a few weeks ago, then he did his whole pre-final ref speech, then whined about our youngsters etc.
HeartAndSoul

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 02:02:56 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 12:59:42 pm
What kind of football does Amorim play?

One of my biggest concerns is that weve been coached into our style of football for years. If the new manager comes in and rips that up - the transition could be painful.

Just hope whoever comes in doesnt try and change things instantly and gradually work towards it. No need to change something thats working so well. Of course any new manager will want to stamp their own playstyle, just hope we do it gradually
G Richards

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 05:01:27 pm »
Hopefully we are going all out for Alonso. He is doing exceptional things as a bright young coach and could easily go on to be the best of the emerging generation. The link to the club and city is all there. He is a leader of men, and humble too. So much to like, so hopefully we are all in.

A small alternate list will have formed too, and at that point I see Amorim and Nagelsman up there, but only as alternates to Xabi Alonso.

Given how we do our business, and given how the club knew about Jurgen leaving quite some time before the news broke, it wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if most of the work to bring Xabi Alonso in as the next manager was already done behind the scenes, before we knew about Klopp's exit.

But everything must be done in an orderly manner, and the DOF is being sorted, and perhaps even a new position higher up again, if Mike Edwards is coming back.

I am confident that we are going to come out of this quite well, and a lot of that is testimony to what Klopp will leave behind, as well as him giving the club plenty of notice to get its ducks in a row.
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 06:44:53 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 05:01:27 pm
I am confident that we are going to come out of this quite well, and a lot of that is testimony to what Klopp will leave behind, as well as him giving the club plenty of notice to get its ducks in a row.

Me too. It's sad that Klopp is leaving but it's a good time to be a Liverpool fan. I'm loving this season, enjoying making the most of what time we have left with Klopp, but also excited about what's in store for us next season.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Quote
Liverpool will scout the match between Sporting and Benfica this Thursday evening,  theyll be specifically watching Ruben Amorims tactical setup.

[@Record_Portugal]
