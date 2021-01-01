« previous next »
Think that is more impressive than what Amorim has put up.

But aren't we all agreed there are other factors in this appointment beyond pure results? Amorim clearly has other qualities that make him a desirable candidate. Such as not being the kind of twat who turns up to the training ground on a skateboard.

If you're judging purely by what they've achieved on paper, Tuchel would have to be top of the wishlist.

And Xabi wouldn't be in the reckoning at all.
But aren't we all agreed there are other factors in this appointment beyond pure results? Amorim clearly has other qualities that make him a desirable candidate. Such as not being the kind of twat who turns up to the training ground on a skateboard.

If you're judging purely by what they've achieved on paper, Tuchel would have to be top of the wishlist.

And Xabi wouldn't be in the reckoning at all.

Yes with analysing other factors, not sure what the issue is with Nagelsmann.

I don't have an issue with the skateboarding. Quite amusing in fact and shows he doesn't take himself too seriously.

As far as I'm aware, the players at Hoffenheim and Leipzig never had any friction with him. Not sure how it was at Bayern, but that squad are a strange bunch who have an issue with every manager. Even someone as amiable as Ancelotti.

Tuchel's work is actually overrated. Beyond the CL win with Chelsea, he hasn't been all too impressive in recent years.
What kind of football does Amorim play?

One of my biggest concerns is that weve been coached into our style of football for years. If the new manager comes in and rips that up - the transition could be painful.
I don't have an issue with the skateboarding. Quite amusing in fact and shows he doesn't take himself too seriously.

I dunno... to me it makes him come across as the Nathan Barley of football managers. But I admit that's a very shallow judgment and maybe unfair.
