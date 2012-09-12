« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:05:22 pm
Throw Alonso and Amorim into a ring and let them fight it out. Two men enter one man leaves.

Haha. Finally, someone with a good idea.

Plus! No one can get the other one since he'd be dead. 
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:00:47 pm
Rather interested in his managerial achievements which is nothing spectacular.

His managerial achievements have been great given his resources and his age. He certainly has more achievements currently than Xabi does.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 05:25:48 pm
His managerial achievements have been great given his resources and his age. He certainly has more achievements currently than Xabi does.

Well that isn't true. I'll just quote my previous post:

Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:41:56 pm
Nothing as of yet but one title which is pending. Meanwhile broken the unbeaten record that was held by Guardiola's all conquering Bayern team. No need to elaborate too much on the difference in resources between the two clubs.

Add to that, he is showing great promise in Europe. We are a club defined by our success in Europe. In his first ever European campaign, he reached the semi's of the EL. Mourinho got in his way but they absolutely battered them and should have won. Perfect record in the group stage this season with 6 wins out of 6.

Let's also not pass on his extraordinary achievement with Sociedad B. He got them promoted to the Segunda for the first time in 50 years. That in itself was not a normal achievement. Leverkusen took a note of that and it sure worked out for them.

Leverkusen are the Spurs of Germany. They have been mocked for however long and the tag of Neverkusen perfectly fits their hard luck story. Alonso is a genius for turning around a club which had simply been getting by with European qualifications and not much else.

What Amorim has achieved isn't even in the same stratosphere as him.

What exactly has Amorim achieved since that title win in 2021 by the way? A few decent enough finishes over the last two seasons. They are challenging this season but I would favour Benfica to win the league.

They haven't reached the cup final in his time there and he has done nothing extraordinary in Europe. Something which makes you stand up and think he could win the CL with us.

What is the difference between him and someone like Slot at Feyenoord?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1762894180337012854

Quote
Alonso frontrunner to replace Klopp but plan B needed

Amorim & Nagelsmann score well on data

FSG wants Edwards as sporting director but needs decision soon

'Football CEO' title could be created

[@David_Ornstein & @JamesPearceLFC on the latest at #LFC]
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
wonder will we get priced out of Alonso
will need him to push to move to us i think
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Priced out? The fuck you on about? He's coming here.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 07:37:47 pm
wonder will we get priced out of Alonso
will need him to push to move to us i think

haha. very good.

(I think this is a board meme)
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 03:11:18 pm
I genuinely think theyll go for Southgate.

I reckon they'll go for Tuchel.

Hopefully Amorim will have too much sense to go there, even if we pass him up.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm
Well that isn't true. I'll just quote my previous post:

What exactly has Amorim achieved since that title win in 2021 by the way? A few decent enough finishes over the last two seasons. They are challenging this season but I would favour Benfica to win the league.

They haven't reached the cup final in his time there and he has done nothing extraordinary in Europe. Something which makes you stand up and think he could win the CL with us.

What is the difference between him and someone like Slot at Feyenoord?

Amorim HAS a title, the first Sporting had been able to win in 19 years, and 3 League cups (with 2 different clubs) and possibly a Portugese super cup. That already makes him more successful than Xabi as it stands. He's currently in a tilt for the title again this season after having to rebuild a side that lost it's key players to various leagues in Europe, resulting in a drop in form the season before. Amorim took responsibility for the team falling short of expectations that year. He has shown he is adaptable in his style of play and also shown a willingness to promote academy players to the first team and give them a chance, something that would be useful in a future Liverpool manager. As far as the CL is concerned, he got them to the last 16 before being beaten by Cheaters FC so I think it unfair to hold that against him given his clubs resources.

You cannot sit and cherry pick which part of his career is relevant for scrutiny to suit your case, it's all relevant. he has a title and by the end of the season he might have 2. He has a bunch of domestic trophies. His teams form did falter in the league and in Europe, which he acknowledged, and picked them right back up again to challenge for the title this season which shows strength of character, a shrewdness in signings and good man management skills, just like Klopp. All this at 39 years old.

If you like Xabi's potential and want him, that's fine. It's unfair however to dismiss Amorim's achievements in order to to make the case for Xabi when factually speaking his achievements are less, especially when that is the metric you want them both to be judged on.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 05:50:57 pm
Well that isn't true. I'll just quote my previous post:

What exactly has Amorim achieved since that title win in 2021 by the way? A few decent enough finishes over the last two seasons. They are challenging this season but I would favour Benfica to win the league.

They haven't reached the cup final in his time there and he has done nothing extraordinary in Europe. Something which makes you stand up and think he could win the CL with us.

What is the difference between him and someone like Slot at Feyenoord?

Jesus.... I like Alonso but downplaying Amorim's achievements is not right. By all means, Sporting is only the 3rd largest club in Portugal, with relatively low success in recent years. This is the club where the team was attacked by its own ultras only 6 years ago and the whole club was in disarray. Their last league title was in 2002, pre-dating Mourinho, yet they are a club with very high expectations, having produced some of the greatest portuguese players in history. Amorim brought them back to that.
Leverkusen has never won the Bundesliga. What he is doing is extraordinary, but the amount of pressure that he has is nowhere near what Amorim has because Leverkusen never expected to be in this position.
Before Sporting, he was at Braga, where he got a 3rd place finish and won the portuguese league cup in the only season he had with them.
At Sporting, he won the league in his first season, and has been in the Portuguese league cup final all 3 years, winning twice. He has also made it to the europa league knockout phase every single year.
Currently 2 points off top with a game in hand this season. His teams have consistently over performed in the last 4 seasons. It's dumb to say he has achieved less than Alonso.

I want Alonso to be the next manager IF there's 0 possibility of Jurgen staying (I am still hoping that the kop kids revolution will melt his heart and he'll have a change of heart). My second choice is Lijnders and then Amorim. Regardless, I would be perfectly fine with either of them because none of them are Klopp and beyond that, its all about how quickly they get on.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Perhaps Amorim doesn't feel like a standout candidate in the way Klopp did in 2015, but there is literally no one out there right now who does. We could have gone for Ancelotti in 2015 but he wouldn't be right for us now, even if he were available.

Amorim clearly deserves to be considered as one of the top candidates. Almost certainly one of the top two candidates along with Xabi. And in many ways deserves to be considered ahead of Xabi in the reckoning.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
The transfer twats aren't going to like it, and this is something we may have to discover at the interview stage more than anything. But new man needs to be someone who is going to play these kids we have and not want a million transfers...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:44:33 am
The transfer twats aren't going to like it, and this is something we may have to discover at the interview stage more than anything. But new man needs to be someone who is going to play these kids we have and not want a million transfers...

One good reason why we should NOT be considering Tuchel.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm
Priced out? The fuck you on about? He's coming here.
that has been announced has it. Its likely by all accounts Leverkusen will demand 15-20m, Im not we pay that on top on his wages per year.
I think it will depend on if he really wants to come in the summer beacause Bayern are offering alot of money per year. 20m a year wages thats more than Klopp is on
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:19 am
that has been announced has it. Its likely by all accounts Leverkusen will demand 15-20m, Im not we pay that on top on his wages per year.
I think it will depend on if he really wants to come in the summer beacause Bayern are offering alot of money per year. 20m a year wages thats more than Klopp is on

not according to this .....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/jurgen-klopp-earns-liverpool-germany-28522600

he earns a fixed 24m ($26m/£21m) a year, plus 26m ($28m/£22m) guaranteed advertising income  so 50m ($54m/£43m), the German FA's Ralph-Uwe Schaffert said in a recent interview (via Focus).
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:32:15 am
not according to this .....

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/jurgen-klopp-earns-liverpool-germany-28522600

he earns a fixed 24m ($26m/£21m) a year, plus 26m ($28m/£22m) guaranteed advertising income  so 50m ($54m/£43m), the German FA's Ralph-Uwe Schaffert said in a recent interview (via Focus).
whichever it is,. I don tthink we would pay so much to Alonso per year but who knows.

I do think Alonso & Leverkusen wont appreciate how bayrn are using the media to destabilise Leverkusen
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:21:19 am
that has been announced has it. Its likely by all accounts Leverkusen will demand 15-20m, Im not we pay that on top on his wages per year.
I think it will depend on if he really wants to come in the summer beacause Bayern are offering alot of money per year. 20m a year wages thats more than Klopp is on

If Alonso goes to Bayern for the money he's not the right guy for us, not that I think he would.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I sit somewhere in the middle on Amorim in that I don't agree that he has achieved nothing in his time at Sporting and should not be considered, but at the same time I don't think he is the outstanding slam dunk manager a lot of people think he is.

For as promising his Sporting side looks, frankly it is just the Portuguese league. In Europe he has been better but not particularly outstanding.

Yes he has been gutted by their signings leaving and worked with that, but I think that's a vastly overrated quality when considering our team - he isn't getting a tag tag group on a budget and making magic he is working with elite players who have to listen to him, it's a different game altogether. I am not holding that factor against him but I am also not using that skill to say "Well look how good he is"

Alonso is the outstanding candidate and even with questions over him. Amorim should be considered but let's not kid ourselves that this is the next superstar of management and he will work no problem, hiring him would be a massive massive risk still.

But considering the options available that massive massive risk is still probably second choice for us
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
^ I think his brief stint with Braga is more interesting than what he has done with Sporting. When you look back on Braga that season, his stint was quite the outlier to the level at which they performed to.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:44:33 am
The transfer twats aren't going to like it, and this is something we may have to discover at the interview stage more than anything. But new man needs to be someone who is going to play these kids we have and not want a million transfers...

Klopp said last night don't expect transfers to stop due to the kids as they basically still have a huge amount to learn.
Logged
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdQez4phaH4

First heard of Amorim from the video (its 2 years old). Apparently its mentioned his current release clause (at that time) was 30million!!!.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:34:19 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdQez4phaH4

First heard of Amorim from the video (its 2 years old). Apparently its mentioned his current release clause (at that time) was 30million!!!.

It's actually always amazed me how cheaply managers can be snapped up for given that they can often be the most important person at a club. Even £30 million is cheap in the grand scheme of footballing things - Sporting will have players that they'd look to sell for double or even triple that.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:34:19 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdQez4phaH4

First heard of Amorim from the video (its 2 years old). Apparently its mentioned his current release clause (at that time) was 30million!!!.

The clause is decreasing every year apparently, according to an article by ornstein and pearce a couple of days ago. It was around 18M Euros last year and 10M Euros this year, if the reported figures are accurate.

One possible complication is Amorims buyout clause which stands at 10million (£8.6m; $10.8m)  lower than it was last year, when it was close to double that
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Thoughts on Inzaghi at Inter?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Both seem to be exceptional candidates. I've always maintained that someone having an existing relationship with the club should be considered a bonus, nothing more, so in this case for me it tips Alonso into the lead. I don't think wages or fees will matter, the right manager is more important than any player so I'm sure we'll do what it takes to get it done if Xabi is open to it.

I saw it suggested that Amorin has a style closer to Klopp which might be preferred, however I do wonder whether that's true. The intensity that Klopp has us playing at has won us a lot of trophies, but it's also frequently led to a spate of injuries, and is seemingly a factor in our best seasons frequently being followed by our worst. If Xabi prefers to play with less intensity, which as far as I can tell is the case, that might be a good thing. Pressing hard seems to be the in thing right now too, teams do it to us constantly, so perhaps we need to evolve and find a way to tire teams out without needing to match their running.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 05:37:09 am
Amorim HAS a title, the first Sporting had been able to win in 19 years, and 3 League cups (with 2 different clubs) and possibly a Portugese super cup. That already makes him more successful than Xabi as it stands. He's currently in a tilt for the title again this season after having to rebuild a side that lost it's key players to various leagues in Europe, resulting in a drop in form the season before. Amorim took responsibility for the team falling short of expectations that year. He has shown he is adaptable in his style of play and also shown a willingness to promote academy players to the first team and give them a chance, something that would be useful in a future Liverpool manager. As far as the CL is concerned, he got them to the last 16 before being beaten by Cheaters FC so I think it unfair to hold that against him given his clubs resources.

You cannot sit and cherry pick which part of his career is relevant for scrutiny to suit your case, it's all relevant. he has a title and by the end of the season he might have 2. He has a bunch of domestic trophies. His teams form did falter in the league and in Europe, which he acknowledged, and picked them right back up again to challenge for the title this season which shows strength of character, a shrewdness in signings and good man management skills, just like Klopp. All this at 39 years old.

If you like Xabi's potential and want him, that's fine. It's unfair however to dismiss Amorim's achievements in order to to make the case for Xabi when factually speaking his achievements are less, especially when that is the metric you want them both to be judged on.

I now live in Portugal and just happen to support sporting he has done wonders here. The fans absolutely adore him so much so that they have countdowns to his next media interview. Their style of play isn't so different from ours and they don't give up. I'd be happy with Xabi or Ruben . Though I tend to think Ruben would be more fun but that's just my personal view.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
I wouldn't be at all averse to Nagelsmann.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:24:23 am
Klopp said last night don't expect transfers to stop due to the kids as they basically still have a huge amount to learn.

If you want to see the perils of relying on kids to fill holes in a squad then just look at Bajcetic. He's, potentially, going to be an outstanding 6. But it's a good job we still went out and bought 4 senior CMS, including 2 who can play as a 6, instead of relying on him this season. And of course we're never going to fill every possible gap through transfers or overdo it (we're not chelsea) and so there'll always be chances for young players coming through.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
If Alonso don't end up becoming our manager and if Pochettino get's fired from Chelsea before the end of season.
Would you guys ever consider him as a decent candidate?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
No
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 11:07:55 am
If Alonso don't end up becoming our manager and if Pochettino get's fired from Chelsea before the end of season.
Would you guys ever consider him as a decent candidate?

A guy who says trophies don't matter and keeps lemons in his office to absorb negative energy could be the perfect candidate.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:47:14 am
Thoughts on Inzaghi at Inter?

Never played or coached outside of Italy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:58:52 am
I wouldn't be at all averse to Nagelsmann.

If we have an actual shortlist of prospective candidates, I would imagine FSG will have his name on it.

I know very little about him so not in a position to pass judgment but anecdotal things I have seen/heard is that he seems to be a divisive character.

Had to delete so many parts of this post as I kept typing "...not like Klopp" etc.

The fact is, we all have to get used to the fact we won't find anyone like him. I'm not even sure I will see/feel anything like it again in my lifetime in all honesty.

So when I'm looking at the advantages and disadvantages of prospective candidates, I need to stop doing so under the framework of expecting what we have now.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:11:15 am
A guy who says trophies don't matter and keeps lemons in his office to absorb negative energy could be the perfect candidate.

I'm ok with the lemons myself but not with the not trophies.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 08:44:33 am
The transfer twats aren't going to like it, and this is something we may have to discover at the interview stage more than anything. But new man needs to be someone who is going to play these kids we have and not want a million transfers...

Definitely. We've built a nice conveyor belt system between the youth/reserve level and the first team. Because of how P&S, plus the incoming wage/turnover rules work, clubs are going to have to use their Academy products more. We're one step ahead of a lot of others and the current crop look like they have at least a few who could have the potential to be ample squad players or better in the first team set-up
