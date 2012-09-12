Well that isn't true. I'll just quote my previous post:



What exactly has Amorim achieved since that title win in 2021 by the way? A few decent enough finishes over the last two seasons. They are challenging this season but I would favour Benfica to win the league.



They haven't reached the cup final in his time there and he has done nothing extraordinary in Europe. Something which makes you stand up and think he could win the CL with us.



What is the difference between him and someone like Slot at Feyenoord?



Amorim HAS a title, the first Sporting had been able to win in 19 years, and 3 League cups (with 2 different clubs) and possibly a Portugese super cup. That already makes him more successful than Xabi as it stands. He's currently in a tilt for the title again this season after having to rebuild a side that lost it's key players to various leagues in Europe, resulting in a drop in form the season before. Amorim took responsibility for the team falling short of expectations that year. He has shown he is adaptable in his style of play and also shown a willingness to promote academy players to the first team and give them a chance, something that would be useful in a future Liverpool manager. As far as the CL is concerned, he got them to the last 16 before being beaten by Cheaters FC so I think it unfair to hold that against him given his clubs resources.You cannot sit and cherry pick which part of his career is relevant for scrutiny to suit your case, it's all relevant. he has a title and by the end of the season he might have 2. He has a bunch of domestic trophies. His teams form did falter in the league and in Europe, which he acknowledged, and picked them right back up again to challenge for the title this season which shows strength of character, a shrewdness in signings and good man management skills, just like Klopp. All this at 39 years old.If you like Xabi's potential and want him, that's fine. It's unfair however to dismiss Amorim's achievements in order to to make the case for Xabi when factually speaking his achievements are less, especially when that is the metric you want them both to be judged on.