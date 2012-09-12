Well that isn't true. I'll just quote my previous post:
What exactly has Amorim achieved since that title win in 2021 by the way? A few decent enough finishes over the last two seasons. They are challenging this season but I would favour Benfica to win the league.
They haven't reached the cup final in his time there and he has done nothing extraordinary in Europe. Something which makes you stand up and think he could win the CL with us.
What is the difference between him and someone like Slot at Feyenoord?
Jesus.... I like Alonso but downplaying Amorim's achievements is not right. By all means, Sporting is only the 3rd largest club in Portugal, with relatively low success in recent years. This is the club where the team was attacked by its own ultras only 6 years ago and the whole club was in disarray. Their last league title was in 2002, pre-dating Mourinho, yet they are a club with very high expectations, having produced some of the greatest portuguese players in history. Amorim brought them back to that.
Leverkusen has never won the Bundesliga. What he is doing is extraordinary, but the amount of pressure that he has is nowhere near what Amorim has because Leverkusen never expected to be in this position.
Before Sporting, he was at Braga, where he got a 3rd place finish and won the portuguese league cup in the only season he had with them.
At Sporting, he won the league in his first season, and has been in the Portuguese league cup final all 3 years, winning twice. He has also made it to the europa league knockout phase every single year.
Currently 2 points off top with a game in hand this season. His teams have consistently over performed in the last 4 seasons. It's dumb to say he has achieved less than Alonso.
I want Alonso to be the next manager IF there's 0 possibility of Jurgen staying (I am still hoping that the kop kids revolution will melt his heart and he'll have a change of heart). My second choice is Lijnders and then Amorim. Regardless, I would be perfectly fine with either of them because none of them are Klopp and beyond that, its all about how quickly they get on.