I think we need Ulla to lobby Jurgen into staying. There's a minuscule ember of hope still alive in me. It's difficult to even imagine this club right now without Jurgen. I can remember what we were like under Rafa etc. and this whole 9 year has been such a beautiful wonderful ride, I dont want it to end.



If you admire the man as much as you say, then FFS grow up and respect his difficult decision to leave for his own and family's sake. Not sure what you mean by the Rafa thing either, but also doesn't come across well. Maybe stay out of this thread altogether if you can't deal with it, and post something more reflective and mature on the Jurgen thread.