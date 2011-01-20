« previous next »
Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 173938 times)

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4240 on: February 26, 2024, 05:58:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 26, 2024, 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4241 on: February 26, 2024, 06:09:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on February 26, 2024, 05:58:52 pm
As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....

I put a Cheaty fan in his place at work yesterday when I was chatting with customers about our next potential manager.

I'd said whoever it is will be given time as that's what we do and he chirped in that we didn't with Roy. 

My response was that we all knew he wasn't the right appointment, didn't want him and so when everyone else's fans gave us grief for not supporting him we kindly handed him over to the country as England's manager.

"Can you not remember us singing, Hodgson for England?  You all realised how shite he was then didn't you" ☺️
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4242 on: February 26, 2024, 06:23:21 pm »
Our old friend Sacha is back.

@sachatavolieri

🇪🇸 Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC. The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage & #LFC board.
Even if #FCBayerns pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of #Bayer04 will continue one more year in #Bundesliga !
⏳Wait&See  #B04 #mercato
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4243 on: February 26, 2024, 06:31:07 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on February 26, 2024, 05:41:14 pm
How could he not be excited?! The best managers in the world should be lining up for a chance to manage us next. Klopp's shadow or not, he is leaving an ascending squad that is already capable of winning. I mean, the teenagers have made us even better. I'm sure how much of an exaggeration I'm making in saying we arguably have the deepest squad in Europe right now. How could any manager not be excited by that?

The way the kids played would fit right into what Xabi has done at Leverkusen, McConnell and Clark both showed superb awareness and technique to circulate the ball.

If he watched the League Cup Final, he likes the kids...
« Reply #4244 on: February 26, 2024, 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 26, 2024, 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4245 on: Yesterday at 06:53:09 am »
Ive made my peace with it. And realised the obvious truth in life, its got to end at some point. Might as well get it over and done with now whilst things are positive and move on. Cant be arsed to do it again in two years. And after the last time we went for 4 trophies, next year will probably be a write-off anyway 😂
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4246 on: Yesterday at 07:22:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 26, 2024, 06:40:06 pm
I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.

It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4247 on: Yesterday at 07:29:24 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4248 on: Yesterday at 07:32:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:29:24 am
Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.



Absolutely. It won't happen. I'm sure his decision to walk away wasn't made lightly.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4249 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
grow up ffs.
« Reply #4250 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

:lmao
« Reply #4251 on: Yesterday at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:52:25 am
:lmao

You've made him throw up mate.  Amazing.  You didn't even have to kiss him  ;D
« Reply #4252 on: Yesterday at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 09:15:55 am
You've made him throw up mate.  Amazing.  You didn't even have to kiss him  ;D

;D
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4253 on: Yesterday at 10:05:20 am »
Fucking Rob and his rarified air breathing. Theyre all like that in Kirkby. You see em all Swanning round Tower Hill on their High Horses acting like Lady Muck.

And Horses shouldnt smoke Cannabis. They eat all the biscuits an It makes em shit everywhere
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4254 on: Yesterday at 10:52:19 am »
For those who are still hoping for a u-turn please read this and realise that the players themselves know it's the end, and we also need to accept it. The rest of this season is about giving him the ending he deserves.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/26/its-that-last-hurrah-joe-gomez-rules-out-klopp-u-turn-after-carabao-cup-win
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4255 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 26, 2024, 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

The whole "The guy following Klopp is in an awful position" thing is just something I don't understand. Liverpool supporters are amongst the most non-fickle supporters there are in the world. Same goes for FSG as owners in my view. Even Klopp alluded to that in his announcement by saying that last season was really bad and elsewhere people would have started asking questions about the manager. Never happened with Klopp (at least not on a huge scale and rightly so, I might add). So, I don't really see how the situation for our next manager will be a bad one. It is a challenge following Klopp with the relationship he has built with the supporter and with the success he has had. However, the team and the whole club are in a very healthy position and everything is there to create a new successful chapter.

The most important thing in my view is that the next manager gets what the club, the supporters and the city are about. He needs to be prepared to fully embrace that like Klopp has done, and like others have done before him. He needs to be willing to create a bond with the supporters, not the same way Klopp has done, but in his own way. He needs to say the right things when he arrives, he needs to do the right things. If that happens, I don't really see an issue with the supporters. It's clear that Xabi Alonso would have a big advantage in that respect, because he knows the city, the club, the people and we know him. Having said that, neither Rafa nor Klopp had any connection to Liverpool before they came here (as far as I know) and both have done pretty well becoming part of the LFC-family from day one. So, I don't see why a new manager who isn't Xabi shouldn't be able to do it, if they have the right personality.
« Reply #4256 on: Yesterday at 11:13:09 am »
Any manager in world football would be lucky to follow Klopp, he's not only built the foundations he's built the entire fucking neighbourhood.. Anyone coming in just needs to tweak the wallpaper!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4257 on: Yesterday at 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
I don't know what Rob's said there to cause you so much anguish. Jürgen has made his decision and given us all sound and logical reasons for making it too. He's clearly not made his decision on a whim. He's not made it at a depressed low point, a time when people can make decisions in haste. He's thought it through, and I think we have to respect that.

If your issue is with Rob suggesting that we should keep our own counsel rather than publicly pining over Jürgen and continuously stating our desire for him to change his mind, then I sort of get it, but don't get the venom in your reply. We all react differently to things. I understand that. Many of us in life have lost people we care for in one way or another. Many of us pine for things to go back to the previous normal. Most of us have pined for a partner who has left us, a good job we've lost. Klopp will be a great loss to us all. A great loss the the game in England as a whole. Plenty respect the decision but will also wear that loss on their sleeves too, and I understand that. Others will respect the decision and leave it there. Neither are wrong.

Rob's an asset to this site, though. No need to go in studs up there.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4258 on: Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:13:09 am
Any manager in world football would be lucky to follow Klopp, he's not only built the foundations he's built the entire fucking neighbourhood.. Anyone coming in just needs to tweak the wallpaper!
Lucky yes, but if Klopp manages to do the impossible and win all four the poor sod who has to step into those shoes better have a spine of steel. The comparisons to Klopp will be never ending from the media and stupid pundits on TV.
« Reply #4259 on: Yesterday at 01:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 01:04:46 pm
Lucky yes, but if Klopp manages to do the impossible and win all four the poor sod who has to step into those shoes better have a spine of steel. The comparisons to Klopp will be never ending from the media and stupid pundits on TV.

I think that makes it even better, there is no pressure, the fans are sated with an epic season and will have so much patiance for a new manager to bed in etc.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4260 on: Yesterday at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:06:42 pm
I think that makes it even better, there is no pressure, the fans are sated with an epic season and will have so much patiance for a new manager to bed in etc.

Plus Klopp will give a speach about the next manager whoever it is and we'll all feel better
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4261 on: Yesterday at 02:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Yesterday at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

This is bizarre. Are you okay?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4262 on: Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 02:23:49 pm
This is bizarre. Are you okay?
of course he's not ok. 

anyone who regurgitates his food, due to reading an opinion he doesn't like, is obviously in need of specialized attention from a trained professional.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4263 on: Yesterday at 02:31:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:30:29 pm
of course he's not ok. 

anyone who regurgitates his food, due to reading an opinion he doesn't like, is obviously in need of specialized attention from a trained professional.

I dunno, plenty of crap in the Endo and Nunez threads has made me feel queasy.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4264 on: Yesterday at 02:50:25 pm »
Sorry to quote myself, but it's a useful shorthand for the point I want to make:

Quote from: Yorkykopite on February 24, 2024, 10:47:20 am
I want Xabi (I wanted him as Liverpool manager as soon as I saw him play v Bolton). But I have one little nagging thought. It's not so much about Xabi as the league he's bashing the hell out of and how much that league can be a measure of excellence.

I watched a large slice of the game last night. Leverkusen were great and the game was interesting enough. But I also watched the last 20 minutes of the Championship match between Leeds and Leicester. What was immediately noticeable was how much faster and physical the Championship game was. The skill levels were about the same, which meant in reality that the Leicester and Leeds players were using their skills to move the ball and beat the press at a much higher intensity than anything required by Leverkusen. Now I know Leverkusen would likely beat both Leicester and Leeds and that they are also performing well in Europe, but it might be a shock for Xabi if he comes to the Premier League as a manager. Certainly the pace Liverpool currently play at - and have to play at - has no parallel in the Bundesliga. Or at least it doesn't in the bits (the best bits) I've seen recently.

Jurgen referred to the same Championship match today. He said "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago, but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more." https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c72g2z77xggt?post=asset%3Adad6a14b-01af-4267-a9bf-6c8f06f9076b#post

I do want Xabi here, but it's a cautionary note. If he does come it will all appear very strange to him at first and we probably need to expect a season of adaptation to the intensity of football in this country.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4265 on: Yesterday at 03:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:50:25 pm
Sorry to quote myself, but it's a useful shorthand for the point I want to make:

Jurgen referred to the same Championship match today. He said "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago, but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more." https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c72g2z77xggt?post=asset%3Adad6a14b-01af-4267-a9bf-6c8f06f9076b#post

It's pretty obvious that Klopp is a big admirer of the Championship and that the last 8 years have really been a stepping stone for him to take over the Hull City role and achieve true mid table mediocrity in England's second league, whilst enjoying his dream home overlooking the Humber Bridge.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4266 on: Yesterday at 03:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:50:25 pm
Sorry to quote myself, but it's a useful shorthand for the point I want to make:

Jurgen referred to the same Championship match today. He said "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago, but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more." https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c72g2z77xggt?post=asset%3Adad6a14b-01af-4267-a9bf-6c8f06f9076b#post

I do want Xabi here, but it's a cautionary note. If he does come it will all appear very strange to him at first and we probably need to expect a season of adaptation to the intensity of football in this country.
I honestly dont get this Yorky. Any gap in the tempo of the game between the Bundesliga and PL, will be negated by having a squad of players that, unlike Xabi, will be used to it. Its uncomfortably close to saying theres a Prem-proven factor here. Theres enough legitimate question marks (weight of expectation, adaptability of systems, players hell want to bring in, current players hell phase out) without reverting to this trope.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4267 on: Yesterday at 03:11:56 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 03:00:13 pm
whilst enjoying his dream home overlooking the Humber Bridge.
My old man, when he got really fed up of us kids forever fighting in the back of the car (even when one of us was upgraded into the estate space) the minute we hit the M62, occasionally used the thermonuclear optionthe threat of continuing all the way and ending up in Hull (aka Hell). Even though Ive still never been, that perception of it being some desolate godforsaken wasteland has never left me.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4268 on: Yesterday at 03:20:22 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:11:56 pm
that perception of it being some desolate godforsaken wasteland has never left me.


Call it primordial collective conscience or just canny intuition.... your instinct was accurate.

« Reply #4269 on: Yesterday at 03:30:18 pm »
The bald fraud was asked about Xabi coming to LFC and said "It's up to them" but spoke glowingly about Xabi and Leverkusen season.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4270 on: Yesterday at 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:50:25 pm
Sorry to quote myself, but it's a useful shorthand for the point I want to make:

Jurgen referred to the same Championship match today. He said "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago, but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more." https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c72g2z77xggt?post=asset%3Adad6a14b-01af-4267-a9bf-6c8f06f9076b#post

I do want Xabi here, but it's a cautionary note. If he does come it will all appear very strange to him at first and we probably need to expect a season of adaptation to the intensity of football in this country.
Bob won nothing in his first season so its fine with me if that happens.

I think the main thing is we remain competitive and can see that whatever changes are taking place look like theyll work out and see us challenging regularly
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4271 on: Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:06:07 pm
I honestly dont get this Yorky. Any gap in the tempo of the game between the Bundesliga and PL, will be negated by having a squad of players that, unlike Xabi, will be used to it. Its uncomfortably close to saying theres a Prem-proven factor here. Theres enough legitimate question marks (weight of expectation, adaptability of systems, players hell want to bring in, current players hell phase out) without reverting to this trope.

Don't think you're reading me properly Rossi. I keep saying I want Xabi to be Liverpool's coach. I can't make it any clearer! But I think it's wise to manage expectations too. Not by inventing problems, but by respecting the fact there may have to be a period of adjustment.

As for "Prem-proven", I haven't "reverted to this trope". In fact how could I? I've never used it before. But nevertheless the loaded word "trope" does not entirely dispense with the 'problem' that the Premier League is now the most intense league in the world. Something quite special has happened to English league football over the last few years. Why wouldn't it? Jurgen has been here and his opponents have become educated. Plus the best players in the world tend to rock up here these days.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4272 on: Yesterday at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm
Don't think you're reading me properly Rossi. I keep saying I want Xabi to be Liverpool's coach. I can't make it any clearer! But I think it's wise to manage expectations too. Not by inventing problems, but by respecting the fact there may have to be a period of adjustment.

As for "Prem-proven", I haven't "reverted to this trope". In fact how could I? I've never used it before. But nevertheless the loaded word "trope" does not entirely dispense with the 'problem' that the Premier League is now the most intense league in the world. Something quite special has happened to English league football over the last few years. Why wouldn't it? Jurgen has been here and his opponents have become educated. Plus the best players in the world tend to rock up here these days.
I know you want him too Yorky, and yes you haven't used the Prem-proven thing before but it is often cited in one guise or another (the persistent De Zerbi shouts for example, or worse, his predecessor) and last thing we need is to give it credence.

No problem whatsoever with tempering expectations, even if I suspect Xabi won't need our patience. If he gets a full pre-season, I expect us to come flying out of the blocks even if he has to calibrate the plane a little whilst piloting it.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4273 on: Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm »
Indeed, the trouble is the better Jurgen does this season the harder it gets for anyone coming in to live up to those expectations, maybe not the end of the world if we only win 3 trophies this year otherwise the only place a new manager can go is winning the CL next year (plus)


I find expectations a strange thing, you can see some supporters adjust when we do well and forget how hard these things are in reality.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4274 on: Yesterday at 05:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:07:04 pm
Indeed, the trouble is the better Jurgen does this season the harder it gets

The trouble is the better Jurgen does this season, the harder I get.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4275 on: Yesterday at 05:09:12 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:07:38 pm
The trouble is the better Jurgen does this season, the harder I get.


 ;D


Going for a shower now
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4276 on: Yesterday at 11:29:15 pm »
Alonso, no one else
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 12:06:58 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 03:11:56 pm
My old man, when he got really fed up of us kids forever fighting in the back of the car (even when one of us was upgraded into the estate space) the minute we hit the M62, occasionally used the thermonuclear optionthe threat of continuing all the way and ending up in Hull (aka Hell). Even though Ive still never been, that perception of it being some desolate godforsaken wasteland has never left me.

Did he ever punish you for telling him to go to Hull?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 12:14:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:50:25 pm
Sorry to quote myself, but it's a useful shorthand for the point I want to make:

Jurgen referred to the same Championship match today. He said "I love the Championship. I watched Leeds v Leicester last week, wow. I wasn't sure how it was nine years ago, but the intensity of football played there is insane. The league is incredible, and difficult - we play a lot of games in the Premier League, in the Championship they play even more." https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/c72g2z77xggt?post=asset%3Adad6a14b-01af-4267-a9bf-6c8f06f9076b#post

I do want Xabi here, but it's a cautionary note. If he does come it will all appear very strange to him at first and we probably need to expect a season of adaptation to the intensity of football in this country.

Its not like he doesnt know first hand the differences in intensity in the leagues of Europe. He only retired 6/7 years ago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 12:17:21 am »
Yeah, Xabi knows how intense the PL is. He won't be taken by surprise.
