I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations.



Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️



The whole "The guy following Klopp is in an awful position" thing is just something I don't understand. Liverpool supporters are amongst the most non-fickle supporters there are in the world. Same goes for FSG as owners in my view. Even Klopp alluded to that in his announcement by saying that last season was really bad and elsewhere people would have started asking questions about the manager. Never happened with Klopp (at least not on a huge scale and rightly so, I might add). So, I don't really see how the situation for our next manager will be a bad one. It is a challenge following Klopp with the relationship he has built with the supporter and with the success he has had. However, the team and the whole club are in a very healthy position and everything is there to create a new successful chapter.The most important thing in my view is that the next manager gets what the club, the supporters and the city are about. He needs to be prepared to fully embrace that like Klopp has done, and like others have done before him. He needs to be willing to create a bond with the supporters, not the same way Klopp has done, but in his own way. He needs to say the right things when he arrives, he needs to do the right things. If that happens, I don't really see an issue with the supporters. It's clear that Xabi Alonso would have a big advantage in that respect, because he knows the city, the club, the people and we know him. Having said that, neither Rafa nor Klopp had any connection to Liverpool before they came here (as far as I know) and both have done pretty well becoming part of the LFC-family from day one. So, I don't see why a new manager who isn't Xabi shouldn't be able to do it, if they have the right personality.