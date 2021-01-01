« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 172087 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,740
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm
As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....

I put a Cheaty fan in his place at work yesterday when I was chatting with customers about our next potential manager.

I'd said whoever it is will be given time as that's what we do and he chirped in that we didn't with Roy. 

My response was that we all knew he wasn't the right appointment, didn't want him and so when everyone else's fans gave us grief for not supporting him we kindly handed him over to the country as England's manager.

"Can you not remember us singing, Hodgson for England?  You all realised how shite he was then didn't you" ☺️
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,925
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Our old friend Sacha is back.

@sachatavolieri

🇪🇸 Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC. The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage & #LFC board.
Even if #FCBayerns pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of #Bayer04 will continue one more year in #Bundesliga !
⏳Wait&See  #B04 #mercato
Logged
YWNA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,518
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 05:41:14 pm
How could he not be excited?! The best managers in the world should be lining up for a chance to manage us next. Klopp's shadow or not, he is leaving an ascending squad that is already capable of winning. I mean, the teenagers have made us even better. I'm sure how much of an exaggeration I'm making in saying we arguably have the deepest squad in Europe right now. How could any manager not be excited by that?

The way the kids played would fit right into what Xabi has done at Leverkusen, McConnell and Clark both showed superb awareness and technique to circulate the ball.

If he watched the League Cup Final, he likes the kids...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,940
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 06:53:09 am »
Ive made my peace with it. And realised the obvious truth in life, its got to end at some point. Might as well get it over and done with now whilst things are positive and move on. Cant be arsed to do it again in two years. And after the last time we went for 4 trophies, next year will probably be a write-off anyway 😂
Logged

Offline Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

  • RAWK Revolutionary.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • Guns don't kill people, chimps do!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 07:22:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm
I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.

It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
Logged
Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,354
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 07:29:24 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,578
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 07:32:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:29:24 am
Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.



Absolutely. It won't happen. I'm sure his decision to walk away wasn't made lightly.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 07:37:56 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
grow up ffs.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,713
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:25 am
:lmao

You've made him throw up mate.  Amazing.  You didn't even have to kiss him  ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,484
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 09:45:35 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:15:55 am
You've made him throw up mate.  Amazing.  You didn't even have to kiss him  ;D

;D
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,464
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 10:05:20 am »
Fucking Rob and his rarified air breathing. Theyre all like that in Kirkby. You see em all Swanning round Tower Hill on their High Horses acting like Lady Muck.

And Horses shouldnt smoke Cannabis. They eat all the biscuits an It makes em shit everywhere
« Last Edit: Today at 10:07:36 am by Capon Debaser »
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases
https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,466
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 10:52:19 am »
For those who are still hoping for a u-turn please read this and realise that the players themselves know it's the end, and we also need to accept it. The rest of this season is about giving him the ending he deserves.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/26/its-that-last-hurrah-joe-gomez-rules-out-klopp-u-turn-after-carabao-cup-win
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,284
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 11:08:12 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

The whole "The guy following Klopp is in an awful position" thing is just something I don't understand. Liverpool supporters are amongst the most non-fickle supporters there are in the world. Same goes for FSG as owners in my view. Even Klopp alluded to that in his announcement by saying that last season was really bad and elsewhere people would have started asking questions about the manager. Never happened with Klopp (at least not on a huge scale and rightly so, I might add). So, I don't really see how the situation for our next manager will be a bad one. It is a challenge following Klopp with the relationship he has built with the supporter and with the success he has had. However, the team and the whole club are in a very healthy position and everything is there to create a new successful chapter.

The most important thing in my view is that the next manager gets what the club, the supporters and the city are about. He needs to be prepared to fully embrace that like Klopp has done, and like others have done before him. He needs to be willing to create a bond with the supporters, not the same way Klopp has done, but in his own way. He needs to say the right things when he arrives, he needs to do the right things. If that happens, I don't really see an issue with the supporters. It's clear that Xabi Alonso would have a big advantage in that respect, because he knows the city, the club, the people and we know him. Having said that, neither Rafa nor Klopp had any connection to Liverpool before they came here (as far as I know) and both have done pretty well becoming part of the LFC-family from day one. So, I don't see why a new manager who isn't Xabi shouldn't be able to do it, if they have the right personality.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,745
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 11:13:09 am »
Any manager in world football would be lucky to follow Klopp, he's not only built the foundations he's built the entire fucking neighbourhood.. Anyone coming in just needs to tweak the wallpaper!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,551
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 12:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
I don't know what Rob's said there to cause you so much anguish. Jürgen has made his decision and given us all sound and logical reasons for making it too. He's clearly not made his decision on a whim. He's not made it at a depressed low point, a time when people can make decisions in haste. He's thought it through, and I think we have to respect that.

If your issue is with Rob suggesting that we should keep our own counsel rather than publicly pining over Jürgen and continuously stating our desire for him to change his mind, then I sort of get it, but don't get the venom in your reply. We all react differently to things. I understand that. Many of us in life have lost people we care for in one way or another. Many of us pine for things to go back to the previous normal. Most of us have pined for a partner who has left us, a good job we've lost. Klopp will be a great loss to us all. A great loss the the game in England as a whole. Plenty respect the decision but will also wear that loss on their sleeves too, and I understand that. Others will respect the decision and leave it there. Neither are wrong.

Rob's an asset to this site, though. No need to go in studs up there.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 