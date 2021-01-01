« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 171641 times)

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,740
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4240 on: Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4241 on: Yesterday at 06:09:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Yesterday at 05:58:52 pm
As I recall the fans gave Bob and the team fantastic support when he took over..of course no social media then to quibble and moan...said anything stupid in a pub in those days....the response wasnt a written withering reply.....

I put a Cheaty fan in his place at work yesterday when I was chatting with customers about our next potential manager.

I'd said whoever it is will be given time as that's what we do and he chirped in that we didn't with Roy. 

My response was that we all knew he wasn't the right appointment, didn't want him and so when everyone else's fans gave us grief for not supporting him we kindly handed him over to the country as England's manager.

"Can you not remember us singing, Hodgson for England?  You all realised how shite he was then didn't you" ☺️
Logged

Online Number 7

  • Gegenpresser
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,925
  • And the sweet silver song of a lark..
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4242 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 pm »
Our old friend Sacha is back.

@sachatavolieri

🇪🇸 Xabi Alonso more and more close to Liverpool FC. The Spanish coach has made clear his mind after several talks between his entourage & #LFC board.
Even if #FCBayerns pushing, it seems less likely that the trainer of #Bayer04 will continue one more year in #Bundesliga !
⏳Wait&See  #B04 #mercato
Logged
YWNA

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,515
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4243 on: Yesterday at 06:31:07 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 05:41:14 pm
How could he not be excited?! The best managers in the world should be lining up for a chance to manage us next. Klopp's shadow or not, he is leaving an ascending squad that is already capable of winning. I mean, the teenagers have made us even better. I'm sure how much of an exaggeration I'm making in saying we arguably have the deepest squad in Europe right now. How could any manager not be excited by that?

The way the kids played would fit right into what Xabi has done at Leverkusen, McConnell and Clark both showed superb awareness and technique to circulate the ball.

If he watched the League Cup Final, he likes the kids...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,473
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4244 on: Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:55:28 pm
I don't feel we should put any pressure on our next manager as to our own personal expectations. 

Our managers are always given time to set out their own stall, implement their own way (unless you're an owl) to eventually bring success and if it takes a season or two for that to happen, I'm fine with that ☺️

I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,939
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 06:53:09 am »
Ive made my peace with it. And realised the obvious truth in life, its got to end at some point. Might as well get it over and done with now whilst things are positive and move on. Cant be arsed to do it again in two years. And after the last time we went for 4 trophies, next year will probably be a write-off anyway 😂
Logged

Offline Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

  • RAWK Revolutionary.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,270
  • Guns don't kill people, chimps do!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 07:22:37 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:40:06 pm
I find it all pretty selfish and unsavoury to be honest. Yes, we'd all love him to change his mind, but he comes before the club and if he wants to leave and see his grandson and family then that needs to be respected and all talk kept to oneself.

It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
Logged
Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,351
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 07:29:24 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,577
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 07:32:08 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:29:24 am
Jurgen is leaving. Get over it. He was going to leave one day.
Talk of him changing his mind is childish.



Absolutely. It won't happen. I'm sure his decision to walk away wasn't made lightly.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 07:37:56 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.
grow up ffs.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,473
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér on Today at 07:22:37 am
It's because of posts like this I very rarely visit RAWK these days. A little bit of vomit actually came into my throat when I read it. If I could be bothered I'd like to explain to you how 'selfish and unsavoury', and slightly concerning, your words and tone are, but I'm guessing that, with you being sat atop such a very high horse, the rarified air has turned your brain to mush. Don't bother replying; I'll be too busy retching to read it.

:lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,712
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 09:15:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:52:25 am
:lmao

You've made him throw up mate.  Amazing.  You didn't even have to kiss him  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 102 103 104 105 106 [107]   Go Up
« previous next »
 