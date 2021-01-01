That's the thing, I don't think he will go to Bayern but I have this nagging feeling that as a person who comes across as calculated, he may decide to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season and continue his development as a manager before making the next step to a big club like Liverpool. Alternatively he may think that the next time he moves, Liverpool may be happy with their current manager, therefore he may not get another opportunity for a long time. It's something he needs to weigh up. Irrespective of his attachment to Liverpool, he will think about what is best for his career. Anyone thinking it is nailed on that he chooses us are basing it on his emotional attachment to Liverpool but I don't think it is as simple as that. Hopefully, he does join us but I remain to be convinced.



He's still very young in managerial terms. If he doesn't feel he's ready for the job now, he has plenty of time and another opportunity will arise at some point in the future - assuming his career continues on its current stellar trajectory. As others have said, I don't think he'll be viewing this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he can't afford to turn down.So, does he feel ready to take on the job? It's an interesting question and I doubt anyone outside his very close circle knows the answer yet.Here's another question: it's long been rumoured that he has a release clause to allow him to leave for one of his big three dream jobs, but do we truly know that's where his ambitions lie? Has he ever publicly stated his desire to be Liverpool manager one day? Again, there's a danger that we as fans are projecting our own desires onto him. I'd like to believe it's true but maybe the truth is he wants to avoid the weight of expectation that comes with managing any club where he was a star as a player. Maybe he'd rather go a club with which he has no playing connections. Maybe he's holding on for Guardiola to step down from the City job...I'm playing devil's advocate a bit here. I don't really think there's any doubt that he would be up for being our manager, assuming we offer it to him. But who knows?