rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4200 on: Today at 09:09:07 am
Regardless of their managerial machinations (almost daily at this point), Bayern Munich will still gut this Leverkusen side in the summer.

Xabi knows full well it's inevitable, that's just what they do, but it won't compel him to join the exodus no matter what they offer. Quite the opposite. He has an almost perfect alternative escape route and Bayern know it.
spider-neil

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4201 on: Today at 09:19:26 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:09:07 am
Regardless of their managerial machinations (almost daily at this point), Bayern Munich will still gut this Leverkusen side in the summer.

Xabi knows full well it's inevitable, that's just what they do, but it won't compel him to join the exodus no matter what they offer. Quite the opposite. He has an almost perfect alternative escape route and Bayern know it.


It is not enough to succeed. Others must fail.

- Gore Vidal Bayern Munich
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4202 on: Today at 10:08:18 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:29:10 am
That's the thing, I don't think he will go to Bayern but I have this nagging feeling that as a person who comes across as calculated, he may decide to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season and continue his development as a manager before making the next step to a big club like Liverpool. Alternatively he may think that the next time he moves, Liverpool may be happy with their current manager, therefore he may not get another opportunity for a long time. It's something he needs to weigh up. Irrespective of his attachment to Liverpool, he will think about what is best for his career. Anyone thinking it is nailed on that he chooses us are basing it on his emotional attachment to Liverpool but I don't think it is as simple as that. Hopefully, he does join us but I remain to be convinced.

He's still very young in managerial terms. If he doesn't feel he's ready for the job now, he has plenty of time and another opportunity will arise at some point in the future - assuming his career continues on its current stellar trajectory. As others have said, I don't think he'll be viewing this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that he can't afford to turn down.

So, does he feel ready to take on the job? It's an interesting question and I doubt anyone outside his very close circle knows the answer yet.

Here's another question: it's long been rumoured that he has a release clause to allow him to leave for one of his big three dream jobs, but do we truly know that's where his ambitions lie? Has he ever publicly stated his desire to be Liverpool manager one day? Again, there's a danger that we as fans are projecting our own desires onto him. I'd like to believe it's true but maybe the truth is he wants to avoid the weight of expectation that comes with managing any club where he was a star as a player. Maybe he'd rather go a club with which he has no playing connections. Maybe he's holding on for Guardiola to step down from the City job...

I'm playing devil's advocate a bit here. I don't really think there's any doubt that he would be up for being our manager, assuming we offer it to him. But who knows?
No666

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4203 on: Today at 10:12:04 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:08:18 am

Here's another question: it's long been rumoured that he has a release clause to allow him to leave for one of his big three dream jobs, but do we truly know that's where his ambitions lie? Has he ever publicly stated his desire to be Liverpool manager one day? Again, there's a danger that we as fans are projecting our own desires onto him.


https://talksport.com/football/1726131/xabi-alonso-liverpool-dream-bayer-leverkusen-jurgen-klopp/
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4204 on: Today at 10:13:46 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:12:04 am
https://talksport.com/football/1726131/xabi-alonso-liverpool-dream-bayer-leverkusen-jurgen-klopp/

Ha! Thanks. I missed that before.

Done deal then.  ;D

He was as wrong about Gerrard as the rest of us though.
Kloppage Time

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4205 on: Today at 10:13:51 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 08:29:10 am
That's the thing, I don't think he will go to Bayern but I have this nagging feeling that as a person who comes across as calculated, he may decide to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season and continue his development as a manager before making the next step to a big club like Liverpool. Alternatively he may think that the next time he moves, Liverpool may be happy with their current manager, therefore he may not get another opportunity for a long time. It's something he needs to weigh up. Irrespective of his attachment to Liverpool, he will think about what is best for his career. Anyone thinking it is nailed on that he chooses us are basing it on his emotional attachment to Liverpool but I don't think it is as simple as that. Hopefully, he does join us but I remain to be convinced.
That would be a huge gamble, his window of opportunity is now, if he  doesn't win the Bundesliga next season he won't be flavour of the moment anymore (he has over achieved with the squad he has)
He knows he must make his move at the end of this season and he knows he has a difficult decision to make, personally I believe Bayern is the easy option but if he has confidence in his ability then LFC is the best option, if he chooses Bayern then he was never really for us, I'm glad for that reason he has the decision to make.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4206 on: Today at 10:20:32 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:13:51 am
That would be a huge gamble, his window of opportunity is now, if he  doesn't win the Bundesliga next season he won't be flavour of the moment anymore (he has over achieved with the squad he has)
He knows he must make his move at the end of this season and he knows he has a difficult decision to make, personally I believe Bayern is the easy option but if he has confidence in his ability then LFC is the best option, if he chooses Bayern then he was never really for us, I'm glad for that reason he has the decision to make.

How is Bayern the easy option? They are in an absolute mess, so many players who don't fit, it will be a rebuilding job they are currently eight points behind which is unthinkable when you consider the last decade or so.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4207 on: Today at 10:39:18 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 10:13:51 am
That would be a huge gamble, his window of opportunity is now, if he  doesn't win the Bundesliga next season he won't be flavour of the moment anymore (he has over achieved with the squad he has)

Klopp didn't stop being our flavour of the month when he failed to win the title a second time.

After years of being "Neverkusen" the fans and owners won't suddenly start expecting to win everything every year. They know the odds are always stacked against them in that league, and surely as long as they keep playing well and winning the majority of their games, they'll probably be happy with a top four finish.

It would be a great club for Xabi to continue his career development if he doesn't feel ready to be our boss yet.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4208 on: Today at 10:43:16 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:20:32 am
How is Bayern is the easy option? They are in an absolute mess, so many players who don't fit, it will be a rebuilding job they are currently eight points behind which is unthinkable when you consider the last decade or so.

They could finish 10+ points behind Leverkusen and would still be heavy, heavy favourites to win the Bundesliga next year.

And yes theyve got some rebuilding to do but theyve just appointed Max Eberl as their new MD of Sport. So one positive for them is that they can really push on with their manager search now as they have everyone else in place. Really important we get our SD in soon.
TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4209 on: Today at 10:45:34 am
Pretty sure that no one reporting on the stuff has any real insight into what Alonso is actually going to do.  And to be honest, at this point, I suspect Alonso may not know either.
The international break gives an appropriate pause for these sort of things to be discussed and considered (whomever Liverpool's choice is).

So, Id lay of the speculation for a couple of weeks.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4210 on: Today at 10:51:05 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:43:16 am
They could finish 10+ points behind Leverkusen and would still be heavy, heavy favourites to win the Bundesliga next year.

And yes theyve got some rebuilding to do but theyve just appointed Max Eberl as their new MD of Sport. So one positive for them is that they can really push on with their manager search now as they have everyone else in place. Really important we get our SD in soon.

There is endless politics at Bayern and it's already giving Alonso doubts and so it should. At Liverpool he will get time which is something he won't be afforded at Bayern.
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4211 on: Today at 11:03:23 am
There are so many up-and-coming managers who felt they had what it takes to do the job at a big club but failed to take into account the bigger picture of whether the club is run as well as the club they're leaving and whether the circumstances are right for them to succeed there. And the big move ends up being a backward step for them.

Potter going to Chelsea is the recent one that springs to mind. Xabi would do well to look at such examples before deciding to join a club like Bayern.
Kloppage Time

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4212 on: Today at 11:22:58 am
Changed

Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:03:23 am
There are so many up-and-coming managers who felt they had what it takes to do the job at a big club but failed to take into account the bigger picture of whether the club is run as well as the club they're leaving and whether the circumstances are right for them to succeed there. And the big move ends up being a backward step for them.

Potter going to Chelsea is the recent one that springs to mind. Xabi would do well to look at such examples before deciding to join a club like Liverpool.

Tough decision either way
Andar

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4213 on: Today at 11:24:20 am
Anyone other than Alonso and I think we will go back to being only a top 4 contender.

Amorim is being hyped a bit too excessively. Decent manager but he doesn't seem extraordinary (that is what we need due to our net spend).

He's not done anything spectacular in the CL or EL. Beat Arsenal I guess but didn't build on that. Not done anything in the Portugese cup with Sporting. Actually got knocked out by a lower league club in the first round last season.

Fair play to him for winning the league during the Covid season. The seasons after that have been about par. Sporting have always been a top 3 club and that is what they have been the last 2 seasons. I would like to see him win the league this season to make up for that. If not then there is not much difference in him and the likes of Van Bronkhorst or Slot (both who won the title with the 3rd club in the Dutch league)

On the whole, not a bad appointment but nothing to excite you. We should finish in the top 4 with him but i wouldn't expect miracles from him like we did with Klopp, and potentially could with Alonso. 
smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #4214 on: Today at 11:35:19 am
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 11:22:58 am
Changed

 ::)


Quote
Tough decision either way

Sure, there aren't many managers in world football right now for whom the job of Liverpool manager wouldn't be a massive step up. Klopp is an impossible act to follow. So yes, it would be a risk for Xabi to take the job as much as it would be a risk for us to offer it to him.

But we're in a very different position to the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich or Man United. Our biggest issue is the ongoing inability to replace our Sporting Director, but otherwise the club is well run and stable. And we have a well-balanced squad of top players. It could hardly be a better environment for any manager to come into, whoever we choose to offer the role.
