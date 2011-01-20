« previous next »
LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 07:10:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 06:29:59 pm
Sam Wallace at the Telegraph has an exclusive saying Amorim and Nagelsmann have been identified as alternatives if we cant get Xabi.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/24/liverpool-ruben-amorim-nagelsmann-xabi-alonso-klopp-manager/
No thanks to Nagelsmann. Overrated.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 01:12:04 am
I'd still prefer Amorim. He's highly talented, more experienced, good man manager, successful in a very competitive league, fits our style and would have a clean slate as he's got no previous association with the club. I'm not one for sentimentality so for those reasons he's my first choice.

Well, the data backs you up on this one: https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68368787
(n.b. this may all be bollocks, but I think Amorim suits out style)
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 07:16:21 pm »
Alonso is clearly the one I want, but I wouldn't mind Amorim.

Nagelsmann is an odd one as he needs to grow up in many ways, but if he does he would then be one of the best if not the best in the world - can he grow tactically, professionally, and personally? That's the gamble you take.

Would prefer him over a number of other options named however
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:16:21 pm
Alonso is clearly the one I want, but I wouldn't mind Amorim.

Nagelsmann is an odd one as he needs to grow up in many ways, but if he does he would then be one of the best if not the best in the world - can he grow tactically, professionally, and personally? That's the gamble you take.

Would prefer him over a number of other options named however

He would have to grow up straight away, he isnt the sort of manager many people warm to or will give him time. It even alludes to it in that nerdy Beeb article.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm
Yeah, Klopps name definitely wasn't heavily linked before he joined, nor was Rafa's. :P

Haha your memory is better than mine!
Quote from: mattD on February 23, 2024, 08:39:25 pm
Rafa Honigstein, as reliable a journalist as you can get, said Nagalsmann overcomplicated things in training, made too many changes in matches looking indecisive and the players lost faith in him with his poor communication style. That and he's a Pep arse licker who plays sterile possession football.

And you should only skateboard into the ground if you're the man - Klopp could get away with it. Will give other managers with similar delusions of grandeur bad ideas, I'm already having nightmares of Rodgers rolling back into Anfield with rollerblades wearing denim hotpants.

If he was that good, he wouldn't have made an arse of it at Bayern.

Yep i read about some of this as well. Also there is no way he is getting long if things go a bit wrong. He doesnt have the personality nor the likability to see it through. Also the players would probably get sick of him quickly.
No Nagelsmann!
There is a virtue in choosing Nagelsmann.

In 2025-26 we'd be managed by Jurgen again.

With a year out he'd be fully re-charged and full of regrets.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:16:21 pm
Alonso is clearly the one I want, but I wouldn't mind Amorim.

Nagelsmann is an odd one as he needs to grow up in many ways, but if he does he would then be one of the best if not the best in the world - can he grow tactically, professionally, and personally? That's the gamble you take.

Would prefer him over a number of other options named however

I'd love to have a manager named However...
Nagelsmann is a dweeb, I just can't imagine this guy leading us and reckon people will turn when we lose to Leeds and he's like "yeah but xg was 2.6 to 1.4 so we deserved to win". Good coach clearly but it's a no. And an international tournament makes it hugely unlikely anyway.

I'm huge on Xabi and he's my first choice but I think I'm falling for Rubes a bit too. Can't say I've listened to him loads but he's meant to be Jurgen like in being a great guy, charisma etc and brilliant with players. Think his job there is a bit underrated too as I've seen some be like yeah but he's at one of the big 3 in Portugal, of course he'll win stuff, true they are part of the big 3 but they hadn't won the league for 19 years until he did and now he's looking good for another.

Also that little spell at Braga was pretty remarkable, as someone who likes a bet they were basically good for being decent most week then always folding v the big 3, he got there and beat Sporting x2, Porto x2 and Benfica x1 all in 4 weeks, two of them were away too, that's fucking madness! Obviously Sporting were so impressed they paid what was a huge fee for them for a manager and took him immediately.

Braga v big 3 pre Rubes

18.12.2019   POR Cup   SL Benfica   2-1   SC Braga   
01.09.2019   POR D1   SC Braga   0-4   SL Benfica
18.08.2019   POR D1   Sporting Lisboa   2-1   SC Braga
28.04.2019   POR D1   SC Braga   1-4   SL Benfica   
02.04.2019   POR Cup   SC Braga   1-1   FC Porto   
30.03.2019   POR D1   SC Braga   2-3   FC Porto   
26.02.2019   POR Cup   FC Porto   3-0   SC Braga   
17.02.2019   POR D1   Sporting Lisboa   3-0   SC Braga   
23.01.2019   POR LC   SC Braga   1-1/p.3-4   Sporting Lisboa
23.12.2018   POR D1   SL Benfica   6-2   SC Braga   

So basically hardly ever did better than a draw and they were rare, he arrives and does the lot of them 5 times in 1 month  ;D

15.02.2020   POR D1   SL Benfica   0-1   SC Braga
02.02.2020   POR D1   SC Braga   1-0   Sporting Lisboa
25.01.2020   POR LC   SC Braga   1-0   FC Porto   (cup final)
21.01.2020   POR LC   SC Braga   2-1   Sporting Lisboa   
17.01.2020   POR D1   FC Porto   1-2   SC Braga   

I'd be well happy with him if Xabi says no.
You also have to consider how most of the squad will feel during pre-season, and their first impressions of the new guy in charge. I don't just mean the likes of Mo, Virgil and Trent with contracts up for renewal, but the entire vibe about the AXA. Whoever we get in, the contrast will be stark so I think it's critically important to get off on the right foot. 

Nagelsmann - for every player who thinks 'ok young guy full of ideas, let's see how this goes', there'll be 5 others who think "hmmm bit of a twat".

Tuchel - you won't even have that one player, abrasive chancer who will piss everyone off and will think nothing of "breaking a few eggs to make an omelette".

Amorim - most will know little other than he comes with an excellent record from Portugal. Will do ok as long as results follow.

Postecoglou - his lack of serious credentials and overly familiar personality will wear thin quickly (Rodgers-like).

Alonso - the only candidate who by virtue of a world class playing career, links with the club, and what is already a truly exceptional 18 months managing Leverkusen, will gain the instant respect of the existing squad. They'll all miss Jurgen of course, but you feel Xabi's understated personality and obvious intelligence, will act as something of a balm. Also, Klopp's gushing endorsement last week, will have not gone unnoticed.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm by rossipersempre »
Not entirely unrelated , I d like to see how he handles the pressure of having been 11 points ahead of Bayern and the expectation of being a finalist at a minimum
In the Europa

That sort of stuff kinda predicted how Jose would go on to Perform at Chelsea and inter
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 09:27:40 pm
Not entirely unrelated , I d like to see how he handles the pressure of having been 11 points ahead of Bayern and the expectation of being a finalist at a minimum
In the Europa

That sort of stuff kinda predicted how Jose would go on to Perform at Chelsea and inter

When was he 11 points clear?
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:43:18 am
You would have been somewhat against successive appointments of Paisley, Fagan and Kenny?

That's not even comparable to whats happening now though is it? We're aren't passing it between boot room staff members or players with a successful, experienced boot room to support him. We're picking an ex player with an extremely limited, albeit succesfull, cv in another league. This person won't have experienced boot room support either. It would be closer (if unfair) to compare the situation to a Kenny -> Souness transition. Obviously we don't know how it would turn out this time but lets not pretend appointing Xabi wouldn't be an absolutely massive gamble given his inexperience.
He was 11 points clear yesterday
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 09:34:43 am
Completely bizarre you keep suggesting anyone that wants Xabi only wants him for "sentiment".

No, I don't think it's purely sentiment, I think he's doing a fantastic job at Leverkusen. All im suggesting is that of the two managers, based on achievements, Amorim is the more successful, experienced choice but despite this Xabi is still the first pick on here because of his past connection to the club.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm »
Yossi Benayoun said we should consider Gerrard what an idiot LOL.
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm
Yossi Benayoun said we should consider Gerrard what an idiot LOL.

Lol! he's an expert at trolling.
Quote from: lindylou100 on Yesterday at 09:42:55 pm
No, I don't think it's purely sentiment, I think he's doing a fantastic job at Leverkusen. All im suggesting is that of the two managers, based on achievements, Amorim is the more successful, experienced choice but despite this Xabi is still the first pick on here because of his past connection to the club.

Yeah I'm hopelessly bias on this one in that going from Klopp to a new coach that I have no connection to/ feeling for would feel like too much of a gear change. Alonso is clearly a great coach and he ticks the connection box so he's who I want. All of which means I'm glad I'm not the one choosing the next guy.
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm
Yossi Benayoun said we should consider Gerrard what an idiot LOL.

Well that's me in.
Bayern prepared to make Xabi the highest paid manager in world footie according to reports tonight.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm
Bayern prepared to make Xabi the highest paid manager in world footie according to reports tonight.

If Xabi is offered the Liverpool job, but then decides he want's to go and manage someone else instead, then he wasnt the right man to manage us.
Bayern remind me of us in about '92
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm
Bayern prepared to make Xabi the highest paid manager in world footie according to reports tonight.

I don't imagine he'll be that arsed.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm
Bayern prepared to make Xabi the highest paid manager in world footie according to reports tonight.

When you get to that level of wealth anyway, why does it matter??
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 08:04:54 pm
I'd love to have a manager named However...

Eddie?
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm
If Xabi is offered the Liverpool job, but then decides he want's to go and manage someone else instead, then he wasnt the right man to manage us.

This. I love Xabi and he's my top pick, but I want the next man to come in to be all in and not have plans in their head to want to manage Real or Bayern from the off. That just cant happen. We need a manager who, when you see made up rumors every summer linking to different clubs, you know its bullshit like we have always known with Jurgen.

As a club, we have always given managers time with the Hodge rightly being the exception. I want a man committed to the next generation if this club when he walks through the door.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:28:26 am
Eddie?
Eddie However, forever and ever you'll be the one
That shines on Anfield like the morning sun
Amorim if Alonso does the unthinkable and turns us down.
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
He was 11 points clear yesterday

Bayern hadn't played yet. The gap is 8.
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:50:37 pm
Yossi Benayoun said we should consider Gerrard what an idiot LOL.
Maybe he meant Depardieu
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm
If Xabi is offered the Liverpool job, but then decides he want's to go and manage someone else instead, then he wasnt the right man to manage us.

That's the thing, I don't think he will go to Bayern but I have this nagging feeling that as a person who comes across as calculated, he may decide to stay with Leverkusen for at least another season and continue his development as a manager before making the next step to a big club like Liverpool. Alternatively he may think that the next time he moves, Liverpool may be happy with their current manager, therefore he may not get another opportunity for a long time. It's something he needs to weigh up. Irrespective of his attachment to Liverpool, he will think about what is best for his career. Anyone thinking it is nailed on that he chooses us are basing it on his emotional attachment to Liverpool but I don't think it is as simple as that. Hopefully, he does join us but I remain to be convinced.
