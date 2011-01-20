Nagelsmann is a dweeb, I just can't imagine this guy leading us and reckon people will turn when we lose to Leeds and he's like "yeah but xg was 2.6 to 1.4 so we deserved to win". Good coach clearly but it's a no. And an international tournament makes it hugely unlikely anyway.I'm huge on Xabi and he's my first choice but I think I'm falling for Rubes a bit too. Can't say I've listened to him loads but he's meant to be Jurgen like in being a great guy, charisma etc and brilliant with players. Think his job there is a bit underrated too as I've seen some be like yeah but he's at one of the big 3 in Portugal, of course he'll win stuff, true they are part of the big 3 but they hadn't won the league for 19 years until he did and now he's looking good for another.Also that little spell at Braga was pretty remarkable, as someone who likes a bet they were basically good for being decent most week then always folding v the big 3, he got there and beat Sporting x2, Porto x2 and Benfica x1 all in 4 weeks, two of them were away too, that's fucking madness! Obviously Sporting were so impressed they paid what was a huge fee for them for a manager and took him immediately.Braga v big 3 pre Rubes18.12.2019 POR Cup SL Benfica 2-1 SC Braga01.09.2019 POR D1 SC Braga 0-4 SL Benfica18.08.2019 POR D1 Sporting Lisboa 2-1 SC Braga28.04.2019 POR D1 SC Braga 1-4 SL Benfica02.04.2019 POR Cup SC Braga 1-1 FC Porto30.03.2019 POR D1 SC Braga 2-3 FC Porto26.02.2019 POR Cup FC Porto 3-0 SC Braga17.02.2019 POR D1 Sporting Lisboa 3-0 SC Braga23.01.2019 POR LC SC Braga 1-1/p.3-4 Sporting Lisboa23.12.2018 POR D1 SL Benfica 6-2 SC BragaSo basically hardly ever did better than a draw and they were rare, he arrives and does the lot of them 5 times in 1 month15.02.2020 POR D1 SL Benfica 0-1 SC Braga02.02.2020 POR D1 SC Braga 1-0 Sporting Lisboa25.01.2020 POR LC SC Braga 1-0 FC Porto (cup final)21.01.2020 POR LC SC Braga 2-1 Sporting Lisboa17.01.2020 POR D1 FC Porto 1-2 SC BragaI'd be well happy with him if Xabi says no.