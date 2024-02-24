« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 164615 times)

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4120 on: Today at 01:38:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:03:37 am
I just wish Xabi would stop drawing attention to himself now by winning all the time and tearing up the Bundesliga

And by being such a generally handsome bastard...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • RedOrDead
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4121 on: Today at 01:47:15 am »
Can Amorim speak English? Its clearly Xabi and him as our number 1 and 2 option by the looks of things.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4122 on: Today at 01:47:28 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 01:12:04 am
I'd still prefer Amorim. He's highly talented, more experienced, good man manager, successful in a very competitive league, fits our style and would have a clean slate as he's got no previous association with the club. I'm not one for sentimentality so for those reasons he's my first choice.
Ban this poster ASAP.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4123 on: Today at 02:02:57 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 01:12:04 am
I'd still prefer Amorim. He's highly talented, more experienced, good man manager, successful in a very competitive league, fits our style and would have a clean slate as he's got no previous association with the club. I'm not one for sentimentality so for those reasons he's my first choice.

BAN HIM!
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,160
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4124 on: Today at 02:08:05 am »
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4125 on: Today at 02:28:47 am »
Logged

Offline Sevens and Eights

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • Football is my oxygen.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4126 on: Today at 02:54:23 am »



Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,545
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4127 on: Today at 07:26:21 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 01:47:15 am
Can Amorim speak English? 

Yes.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,456
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4128 on: Today at 07:43:18 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 01:12:04 am
I'd still prefer Amorim. He's highly talented, more experienced, good man manager, successful in a very competitive league, fits our style and would have a clean slate as he's got no previous association with the club. I'm not one for sentimentality so for those reasons he's my first choice.

You would have been somewhat against successive appointments of Paisley, Fagan and Kenny?
Logged

Offline Kloppage Time

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • ¯⁠\⁠_⁠(⁠⊙⁠_⁠ʖ⁠⊙⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4129 on: Today at 07:43:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:43:00 pm
People are far too quick to assume what potentially incoming managers and players think.

Alonso agrees
Mbappe couldn't give a shit
Logged
Anyone can have a good day, but you have to be able to perform on a bad day.

Jurgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4130 on: Today at 09:34:43 am »
Quote from: lindylou100 on Today at 01:12:04 am
I'd still prefer Amorim. He's highly talented, more experienced, good man manager, successful in a very competitive league, fits our style and would have a clean slate as he's got no previous association with the club. I'm not one for sentimentality so for those reasons he's my first choice.

Completely bizarre you keep suggesting anyone that wants Xabi only wants him for "sentiment".
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4131 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
I want Xabi (I wanted him as Liverpool manager as soon as I saw him play v Bolton). But I have one little nagging thought. It's not so much about Xabi as the league he's bashing the hell out of and how much that league can be a measure of excellence.

I watched a large slice of the game last night. Leverkusen were great and the game was interesting enough. But I also watched the last 20 minutes of the Championship match between Leeds and Leicester. What was immediately noticeable was how much faster and physical the Championship game was. The skill levels were about the same, which meant in reality that the Leicester and Leeds players were using their skills to move the ball and beat the press at a much higher intensity than anything required by Leverkusen. Now I know Leverkusen would likely beat both Leicester and Leeds and that they are also performing well in Europe, but it might be a shock for Xabi if he comes to the Premier League as a manager. Certainly the pace Liverpool currently play at - and have to play at - has no parallel in the Bundesliga. Or at least it doesn't in the bits (the best bits) I've seen recently.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,653
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4132 on: Today at 10:56:26 am »
Is that not true of the Portuguese league as well, Yorky?
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4133 on: Today at 11:01:12 am »
I had similar thoughts watching the Leverkusen game last night.

But my main conclusion afterwards was that I wouldnt want to see us going mad and signing the likes of Wirtz, Frimpong and Grimaldo. Suspect that like Werner and Havertz they might not look so great in the PL.

Still very much on the Xabi train though. Funny to see him lose his cool a bit on the touchline but he was mostly as calm and calculating as ever and made good tactical decisions. Mainz were very hard to break down and played some very negative football (so many clever fouls). A great test of the kind he will be likely to face often in the PL.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4134 on: Today at 11:19:13 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:20 am
I want Xabi (I wanted him as Liverpool manager as soon as I saw him play v Bolton). But I have one little nagging thought. It's not so much about Xabi as the league he's bashing the hell out of and how much that league can be a measure of excellence.

I watched a large slice of the game last night. Leverkusen were great and the game was interesting enough. But I also watched the last 20 minutes of the Championship match between Leeds and Leicester. What was immediately noticeable was how much faster and physical the Championship game was. The skill levels were about the same, which meant in reality that the Leicester and Leeds players were using their skills to move the ball and beat the press at a much higher intensity than anything required by Leverkusen. Now I know Leverkusen would likely beat both Leicester and Leeds and that they are also performing well in Europe, but it might be a shock for Xabi if he comes to the Premier League as a manager. Certainly the pace Liverpool currently play at - and have to play at - has no parallel in the Bundesliga. Or at least it doesn't in the bits (the best bits) I've seen recently.
Problem is this is just something you kind of have to accept recruiting a manager outside England. It's not like the Portuguese league is a decent standard outside of the top 3 or France, Spain now are full of quality. Then you have the flip of that where of your a  manager for a midtable premier League side you're kind of capped as to how good your going to be able to make a side. Id be really interested in Leverkusen/west ham next round as that feels like the most premier League team (Moyes so it's a ow block, quality+lathleticism up front, ) that he'd face most weeks here.

If he's good enough though he'll adapt and win like others have
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,853
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4135 on: Today at 11:22:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:20 am
I want Xabi (I wanted him as Liverpool manager as soon as I saw him play v Bolton). But I have one little nagging thought. It's not so much about Xabi as the league he's bashing the hell out of and how much that league can be a measure of excellence.

I watched a large slice of the game last night. Leverkusen were great and the game was interesting enough. But I also watched the last 20 minutes of the Championship match between Leeds and Leicester. What was immediately noticeable was how much faster and physical the Championship game was. The skill levels were about the same, which meant in reality that the Leicester and Leeds players were using their skills to move the ball and beat the press at a much higher intensity than anything required by Leverkusen. Now I know Leverkusen would likely beat both Leicester and Leeds and that they are also performing well in Europe, but it might be a shock for Xabi if he comes to the Premier League as a manager. Certainly the pace Liverpool currently play at - and have to play at - has no parallel in the Bundesliga. Or at least it doesn't in the bits (the best bits) I've seen recently.

I think a lot of the difference in speed of the two games was likely due to how Alonso has his team play.  At least in the games that I've seen, he has his team play in a pretty slow tempo, controlling the ball and being patient, pressing to win the ball back on a loss of possession, but then back to slow patient buildup play.  He seems to set his teams up to play much more like Guardiola than Klopp.  I've only seen about 4-5 games so it's a small sample size. 
Logged

Offline The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,033
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4136 on: Today at 11:28:28 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:22:53 am
I think a lot of the difference in speed of the two games was likely due to how Alonso has his team play.  At least in the games that I've seen, he has his team play in a pretty slow tempo, controlling the ball and being patient, pressing to win the ball back on a loss of possession, but then back to slow patient buildup play.  He seems to set his teams up to play much more like Guardiola than Klopp.  I've only seen about 4-5 games so it's a small sample size.

Yep, they play at the tempo of their choosing. It's very controlled. It has translated well for Guardiola no doubt.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4137 on: Today at 11:35:50 am »
Very controlled indeed. They have great tactical discipline and intelligence, and an ability to make the right decision at the right time, rather than sticking to a particular formation or style of play. They are also capable of hitting teams on the counter at great speed.


Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4138 on: Today at 12:11:37 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:56:26 am
Is that not true of the Portuguese league as well, Yorky?

I think it probably is mate. And in that sense it's a risk that you have to take now. (It wasn't a risk when we took Rafa from Valencia because it was still clear that La Liga was better than the Premier League).

The only thing I'd say about the Portuguese league is that it consistently produces players and managers who do well in England. Or it appears to. You'd never want an Italian footballer at Anfield, no matter how 'good' he appeared to be, whereas a Portuguese international is very welcome indeed. Three of our forwards are either Portuguese or 'created' in Portugal. It's no coincidence that they are all fast, physical, and tough as old boots. As well as players of high technique. The famous bustle of English football is simply not a problem for them.

The Bundesliga is better than the Premeira Liga and yet the affinities between the English and Portuguese league (not to mention, historically, between England and Portugal) are perhaps deeper. Jurgen Klopp might have been among the exceptions in recent years - a German (or German-reared) football man who excelled in England. Haaland is obviously another. But there are many high-profile failures - Werner, Harvetz, Pulisic, Schweinsteiger, Ozil. Real stars when they came, all of whom looked a bit soft or slow in the Premier League.

I'm not saying that this is conclusive proof v Xabi. Not by as long way. Just a nagging thought I have about how much his work will translate.

Against that, obviously, is that he's not new to English footy.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:13:22 pm by Yorkykopite »
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4139 on: Today at 12:15:26 pm »
Interesting replies, all. Thanks.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4140 on: Today at 12:58:24 pm »
I think the Portuguese league is probably a bit stronger than people suspect, Klopp himself has said he's a fan of it and judging by some of the players we've brought in we definitely have watched it closely. Amorim has done a great job with Sporting, I don't think they were particularly impressive at the time he took over during Covid but like Alonso will surely do he took them from a team who may not even have been in Europe to comfortable title winners within the spell of just over a year. They've won the Portuguese League Cup a couple of times under him too showing he wants to win trophies, going well in Europe too this time around and will have an interesting tie soon against Atalanta.

There's similarities to Klopp with Alonso and Amorim but those two have actually (or will actually in Alonso's case) succeed earlier than Klopp did with Mainz/Dortmund/Liverpool and win something. Klopp's job with us obviously took a while to see the silverware but it probably was a bigger job, meanwhile Alonso has taken over a club who have only ever won two trophies in their history and he'll probably match that this season alone and possibly doing so without losing. As far as I'm aware that's good experience. As for Amorim he'd probably be my second choice, I like the fact he's stayed with one club and looked to build over a number of years than thinking he has to take the first job in the Premier League or something. I'm not saying Gerrard would have been as good a manager as him but that's what he should have done with Rangers.

It remains to be seen who will be the best manager for taking over a brilliant squad like this. Klopp and the other two I mentioned have all had jobs on their hands in terms of taking a side up the table with a squad that probably wasn't ready made for success. I feel the next manager, if he comes in and buys the right players on top of what we have, could be very successful. Hopefully it coincides with Pep leaving City.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:25 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,853
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4141 on: Today at 01:03:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:58:24 pm
I think the Portuguese league is probably a bit stronger than people suspect, Klopp himself has said he's a fan of it and judging by some of the players we've brought in we definitely have watched it closely. Amorim has done a great job with Sporting, I don't think they were particularly impressive at the time he took over during Covid but like Alonso will surely do he took them from a team who may not even have been in Europe to comfortable title winners within the spell of just over a year. They've won the Portuguese League Cup a couple of times under him too showing he wants to win trophies, going well in Europe too this time around and will have an interesting tie soon against Atalanta.

There's similarities to Klopp with Alonso and Amorim but those two have actually (or will actually in Alonso's case) succeed earlier than Klopp did with Mainz/Dortmund/Liverpool and win something. Klopp's job with us obviously took a while to see the silverware but it probably was a bigger job, meanwhile Alonso has taken over a club who have only ever won two trophies in their history and he'll probably match that this season alone and possibly doing so without losing. As far as I'm aware that's good experience. As for Amorim he'd probably be my second choice, I like the fact he's stayed with one club and looked to build over a number of years than thinking he has to take the first job in the Premier League or something. I'm not saying Gerrard would have been as good a manager as him but that's what he should have done with Rangers.

Hindsight and all that but it seems like Gerrard would have been better off sticking with the LFC U18's for a couple more years before moving on to a 1st team position as manager.  Alonso coached the Madrid U14's for one year then Real Sociedad B team for 3 before moving on.  Gerrard was only with the LFC academy for a short time before moving on to managing a 1st team. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,822
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4142 on: Today at 01:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:03:15 pm
Hindsight and all that but it seems like Gerrard would have been better off sticking with the LFC U18's for a couple more years before moving on to a 1st team position as manager.  Alonso coached the Madrid U14's for one year then Real Sociedad B team for 3 before moving on.  Gerrard was only with the LFC academy for a short time before moving on to managing a 1st team.
He should have stayed at Rangers but hindsight in 20-20.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4143 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:03:15 pm
Hindsight and all that but it seems like Gerrard would have been better off sticking with the LFC U18's for a couple more years before moving on to a 1st team position as manager.  Alonso coached the Madrid U14's for one year then Real Sociedad B team for 3 before moving on.  Gerrard was only with the LFC academy for a short time before moving on to managing a 1st team.

Possibly so but the job he done with Rangers was good. He took over a rubbish side and three years later they were unbeaten champions. Of course you can say it's only Scotland but still an impressive job. His mistake was leaving at the moment he did, at the time they were above Postecoglu's Celtic side and going well in Europe, where he always had them performing respectfully even in defeat. They fell apart a bit in the league which I don't think they'd have done with Gerrard still at the helm, but still got to the Europa League Final, which I'm guessing they likely still would have made with him in charge. Even getting there without him reflected favourably on the side he had put together. There might not actually have been more to achieve with him in charge beyond that but who's to say.

As for Alonso, he done a good job with the Sociedad B team. Think he took them out of the third tier and into the second where they went back down but done respectfully given it was probably just a side of young lads. It goes to show that there isn't a manager who ticks every box like Klopp does, but Alonso comes the closest IMO, he's got some experience behind him and should leave Leverkusen a winner.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline petercormack

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 85
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4144 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm »
Amorim for me. Fits our style of play, has more experience in a decent league, shown he wants to build a culture at Sporting and has been prepared to stay the course and has also got Sporting overachieving & beating the best in that League. I'm concerned that Alonso's controlled possession style of play will not suit our set up/ culture/ academy. Also seen some analysis that suggests one or 2 of our key players e.g. Trent, will not necessarily fit into the set up he uses at Leverkusen. Is Alonso capable of getting the best out of elite players that don't necessarily fit his preferred system/ style of play. We do not have enough evidence of whether he can do that and build a culture at a club. Amorim for me has already done that. I'd be happy for a different personality to Klopp, rather like the Shankly/ Paisley transition, but it's more about who is the best fit for the club and just because Alonso has been here before does not mean that he is a best fit in terms of style of play and resulting use of players. I think what we need now is continuity in style of play in order to minimise the impact of Klopp's team leaving. 
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,063
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4145 on: Today at 03:35:55 pm »
It's really interesting. The longer that people have to analyze - the more they will find holes with the top choice and start having doubt creep into their minds.

Right now - there are 2 really intriguing choices and there seems like a bit of FOMO with Amorim.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,853
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4146 on: Today at 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:09:34 pm
Possibly so but the job he done with Rangers was good. He took over a rubbish side and three years later they were unbeaten champions. Of course you can say it's only Scotland but still an impressive job. His mistake was leaving at the moment he did, at the time they were above Postecoglu's Celtic side and going well in Europe, where he always had them performing respectfully even in defeat. They fell apart a bit in the league which I don't think they'd have done with Gerrard still at the helm, but still got to the Europa League Final, which I'm guessing they likely still would have made with him in charge. Even getting there without him reflected favourably on the side he had put together. There might not actually have been more to achieve with him in charge beyond that but who's to say.

As for Alonso, he done a good job with the Sociedad B team. Think he took them out of the third tier and into the second where they went back down but done respectfully given it was probably just a side of young lads. It goes to show that there isn't a manager who ticks every box like Klopp does, but Alonso comes the closest IMO, he's got some experience behind him and should leave Leverkusen a winner.

You are right, staying in the Rangers job would have been good for Gerrard as well.  One of the big benefits of staying in youth/B teams is that it allows you to learn the trade of coaching and managing away from the spotlight.  You get to make mistakes without most people knowing and without it having a massive impact on league position.  Again, with hindsight, Gerrard wasn't ready to move to Villa but, it certainly looks like Alonso was right to move to Leverkusen.  It's likely impossible to know when a manager is ready to move on to the next level until they've actually done it. 
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4147 on: Today at 04:10:58 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:35:55 pm
It's really interesting. The longer that people have to analyze - the more they will find holes with the top choice and start having doubt creep into their minds.

Right now - there are 2 really intriguing choices and there seems like a bit of FOMO with Amorim.

We could do a Chelsea with Lavia/Caicedo and just get both?

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:44:40 pm
You are right, staying in the Rangers job would have been good for Gerrard as well.  One of the big benefits of staying in youth/B teams is that it allows you to learn the trade of coaching and managing away from the spotlight.  You get to make mistakes without most people knowing and without it having a massive impact on league position.  Again, with hindsight, Gerrard wasn't ready to move to Villa but, it certainly looks like Alonso was right to move to Leverkusen.  It's likely impossible to know when a manager is ready to move on to the next level until they've actually done it. 

Yeah, agree on the B side stuff, just suited Alonso for that first job. As for Gerrard, I just think Villa was a bad side to go to. Better managers would have gone there and failed, it's just worked perfectly for Emery, a club of his stature of a manager and he's doing really well there. Not sure what job would have been right for Gerrard. I'd probably argue him going to Liverpool would have worked better in that 'knows the club/expectations/would demand the best sense. Not saying it would have been the right decision but it would have suited him better than Villa.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:14:47 pm by disgraced cake »
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4148 on: Today at 04:30:23 pm »
There's a German journo today saying Xabi is worried about there being "Too much politics" with the Bayern job.  :D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,679
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4149 on: Today at 04:31:34 pm »
Usually when a name is heavily linked in the media we end up signing someone else.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,456
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4150 on: Today at 04:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Usually when a name is heavily linked in the media we end up signing someone else.

Yeah, Klopps name definitely wasn't heavily linked before he joined, nor was Rafa's. :P
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4151 on: Today at 04:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:31:34 pm
Usually when a name is heavily linked in the media we end up signing someone else.

That's for players though.  :P
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4152 on: Today at 04:54:14 pm »

How is Amorim personality? I don't want someone too nice as the manager of LFC
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,814
  • The first five yards........
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4153 on: Today at 05:21:39 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:54:14 pm
How is Amorim personality? I don't want someone too nice as the manager of LFC

This isn't a subtle pitch for Ryan Giggs, is it?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4154 on: Today at 06:29:59 pm »
Sam Wallace at the Telegraph has an exclusive saying Amorim and Nagelsmann have been identified as alternatives if we cant get Xabi.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/24/liverpool-ruben-amorim-nagelsmann-xabi-alonso-klopp-manager/
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4155 on: Today at 06:38:15 pm »
I;m happy with those alternatives although Killer won't be with Naglesmann.  ;D
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4156 on: Today at 06:40:54 pm »
Struggle to see how Nagelsmann would work given his commitments to Germany over summer. Think hed be a good manager - was hard done by at Bayern - but the problem is he has a massive perception problem. Just seems a bit of a weird need really and thats not what people want in a manager.

Mad thats hes only 36.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:43:04 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,139
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4157 on: Today at 06:50:08 pm »
If Naglesmann get's the gig then we're probably waiting till mid July till he can start. Not ideal.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,477
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4158 on: Today at 06:54:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:50:08 pm
If Naglesmann get's the gig then we're probably waiting till mid July till he can start. Not ideal.

We'll just have to skate through the early summer until he arrives...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 99 100 101 102 103 [104]   Go Up
« previous next »
 