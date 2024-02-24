Is that not true of the Portuguese league as well, Yorky?
I think it probably is mate. And in that sense it's a risk that you have to take now. (It wasn't a risk when we took Rafa from Valencia because it was still clear that La Liga was better than the Premier League).
The only thing I'd say about the Portuguese league is that it consistently produces players and managers who do well in England. Or it appears to. You'd never want an Italian footballer at Anfield, no matter how 'good' he appeared to be, whereas a Portuguese international is very welcome indeed. Three of our forwards are either Portuguese or 'created' in Portugal. It's no coincidence that they are all fast, physical, and tough as old boots. As well as players of high technique. The famous bustle of English football is simply not a problem for them.
The Bundesliga is better than the Premeira Liga and yet the affinities between the English and Portuguese league (not to mention, historically, between England and Portugal) are perhaps deeper. Jurgen Klopp might have been among the exceptions in recent years - a German (or German-reared) football man who excelled in England. Haaland is obviously another. But there are many high-profile failures - Werner, Harvetz, Pulisic, Schweinsteiger, Ozil. Real stars when they came, all of whom looked a bit soft or slow in the Premier League.
I'm not saying that this is conclusive proof v Xabi. Not by as long way. Just a nagging thought I have about how much his work will translate.
Against that, obviously, is that he's not new to English footy.