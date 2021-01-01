I think the Portuguese league is probably a bit stronger than people suspect, Klopp himself has said he's a fan of it and judging by some of the players we've brought in we definitely have watched it closely. Amorim has done a great job with Sporting, I don't think they were particularly impressive at the time he took over during Covid but like Alonso will surely do he took them from a team who may not even have been in Europe to comfortable title winners within the spell of just over a year. They've won the Portuguese League Cup a couple of times under him too showing he wants to win trophies, going well in Europe too this time around and will have an interesting tie soon against Atalanta.



There's similarities to Klopp with Alonso and Amorim but those two have actually (or will actually in Alonso's case) succeed earlier than Klopp did with Mainz/Dortmund/Liverpool and win something. Klopp's job with us obviously took a while to see the silverware but it probably was a bigger job, meanwhile Alonso has taken over a club who have only ever won two trophies in their history and he'll probably match that this season alone and possibly doing so without losing. As far as I'm aware that's good experience. As for Amorim he'd probably be my second choice, I like the fact he's stayed with one club and looked to build over a number of years than thinking he has to take the first job in the Premier League or something. I'm not saying Gerrard would have been as good a manager as him but that's what he should have done with Rangers.



It remains to be seen who will be the best manager for taking over a brilliant squad like this. Klopp and the other two I mentioned have all had jobs on their hands in terms of taking a side up the table with a squad that probably wasn't ready made for success. I feel the next manager, if he comes in and buys the right players on top of what we have, could be very successful. Hopefully it coincides with Pep leaving City.