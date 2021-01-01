« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 160379 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,676
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Terrible idea,, Klopp should go and stay gone, look at United with Ferguson hanging around like the grim reaper

That's not what I mean. Paisley exiled Shanks from the club because he couldn't help being a back seat driver. But Paisley made himself available to Dalglish if Kenny wanted advice. Bob didn't stick his oar in where it wasn't wanted. Completely different.

Xabi (for example) could pick up the phone any time he wanted and chat to Jurgen while he's putting his feet up back home in Germany. I'm sure Klopp would be fine with that, and so would I.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,676
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:23:57 am
This should put any Pep calls to bed.

James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
·
7m
Lijnders on not being a candidate to take over from Klopp: "I was really clear. We had a talk a long time ago. It's right that we end this project together."

And Everton thought Colin Harvey was the right man to take over from Howard Kendall. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 05:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:36:42 pm
Haha, why exactly?

He once rode a skateboard apparently
Logged

Offline Jacob Ian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 05:27:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:11:09 pm
That's not what I mean. Paisley exiled Shanks from the club because he couldn't help being a back seat driver. But Paisley made himself available to Dalglish if Kenny wanted advice. Bob didn't stick his oar in where it wasn't wanted. Completely different.

Xabi (for example) could pick up the phone any time he wanted and chat to Jurgen while he's putting his feet up back home in Germany. I'm sure Klopp would be fine with that, and so would I.

i would be shocked if Klopp didn't make plenty of time for whoever is appointed, especially in their first year getting settled.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 06:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 04:58:59 pm
I dont understand how anyone would know how Xabi is feeling except people really close to him like family.

All these people that keep popping up saying he is feeling, he has doubts, etc sound like they are on a WhatsApp group with him and he keeps updating them on his feelings every hour .
Bayern have approached him so they've probably briefed their journos. The source is solid. If not, I wouldn't have posted it.

I rarely post speculation regarding our new manager.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:18:21 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,800
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 06:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:05:32 pm
Xabi's going to the States...

https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1761073727876272196

South Carolina in August? Fucking hell. Water breaks every 10 minutes.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,552
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:12:11 pm
Bayern have approached him so they've probably briefed their journos. The source is solid. If not, I wouldn't have posted it.

I rarely post speculation regarding our new manager.

Guillem Ballague said today on a bbc podcast that he knew xabi pretty well, went out for dinner with him etc when he first moved here and helped him settle. When there was rumours from Bayern they were signing him from real, he said he phoned xabi and asked him if it was true, xabi said it wasnt and he wasnt leaving signed for Bayern the next day 😂 he isnt giving anyone anything until its done.
Logged

Offline Bastion Of Invincibility

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 06:30:27 pm »
Lijnders is way too honest and open to be a manager of Liverpool. I cringe watching his press conferences as he repeatedly puts his foot in his mouth Hodgson style.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 