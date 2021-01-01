« previous next »
Offline B0151?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 11:18:37 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:55:04 am
Xabi beats Tuchel on most of the individual metrics. Tuchel's high placing seems to be largely based on his objective achievement. I don't think any of us would argue with that - Tuchel has clearly achieved a lot more than Xabi in terms of actually winning stuff.

Will be interesting to see how those scores change after this season. Objectively, Xabi winning the Bundesliga with Leverkusen will be a greater achievement than anything Tuchel has done with his various expensively assembled squads.
Tbf most years Bayern win the league this season. Rarely there's another team as good as Xabi's Leverkusen. If he was a less abrasive personality I perhaps Bayern wouldn't be getting rid. Signs are they are deciding on a clear out with the players as well though.

Honestly I think Xabi would be mad to go there. Even if you win the league you can lose your job. Constant big name ex players sniping. Lot of BS. If he doesn't join us he should stay out and wait for Real... Granted it's similar there to Bayern but atleast he will have a crazy good squad.
Offline thaddeus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 11:22:47 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:38:20 am
The stat nerds have spoken ::)

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68368787

Carteret Analytics - which provides detailed manager assessments to Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and MLS clubs - has assessed a series of possible candidates, as well as Klopp, to see who would do the best job.
With their chosen metrics the lack of trophies won by Alonso is really dragging him down.  They haven't included Gerrard but I suspect he'd score quite well due to his success at Rangers even though he was awful at Villa.  It's similar to when people try to play down Klopp's achievements for being runner up so often, ignoring the fact that he was managing a considerable underdog almost every time and even being runner up was overachieving.

FSG and Klopp have put us back at the top table but we're still going to be the underdogs for the next decade or more.  An algorithm that lacks the context of the clubs managed and the clubs they competed against is meaningless.

It feels like one that would shuffle considerably if Leverkusen go on to win the Bundesliga.  Even more-so if they also win the Europa League.  Winning either of those would be great for Alonso but I wouldn't unduly hold it against him if he lost out on them to Bayern and us  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 11:26:56 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:56:48 am
Forget which club it was but wasn't there some manager back in the 70s, Bill something I think. I'm sure someone here can help fill in the details.
I did say "decades".
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
I think we're being a bit harsh on Lijnders, someone who by all accounts has been an incredible part of the coaching staff here. I'm sure FSG wouldn't have picked him for the job, but it's also likely that he knows that he's better off starting smaller and working himself into a successful position where a club of our stature considers him in the future.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:04:48 am
So one thing with the Xabi / Bayern question that popped into my head, he's been managed by two very high profile managers who've also managed Bayern in Ancelotti and Guardiola - I know Guardiola won the league but didn't win the CL there and left saying he wanted a new challenge (without completing the 'job'), I don't remember what happened with Carlo or how it really went but I don't think he was there that long.

Surely both of those men would give him an idea of what it's like and why they left?

I remember reading a bit around the time of Ancelottis exit with Bayern. Pretty sure in the most simple terms he struggled to follow Pep and the standards hed set. Essentially; the players were drained by Peps level of detail/preparation and the demands he placed. With Ancelotti it pretty much went the other way. More relaxed in training, more 11v11, less preparation, less demands etc and essentially their players wanted a bit more and off he went.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:56:44 am
I remember reading a bit around the time of Ancelottis exit with Bayern. Pretty sure in the most simple terms he struggled to follow Pep and the standards hed set. Essentially; the players were drained by Peps level of detail/preparation and the demands he placed. With Ancelotti it pretty much went the other way. More relaxed in training, more 11v11, less preparation, less demands etc and essentially their players wanted a bit more and off he went.

Yeah there were rumours that the players basically arranged tactical sessions themselves because Ancelotti didn't do anything. And to be fair I can see that being true, even at Real Madrid where I can imagine it works quite well with their "superstars".

Also explains why Ancelotti's league record is actually fairly average.
Offline clinical

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:14:32 am
I was about to post that. It is quite an interesting read. Does seem to back up the thoughts on here about Amorim.......I still want Xabi though  ;)

Same. But Amorim should be a clear 2nd choice.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 02:07:36 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 11:04:48 am
So one thing with the Xabi / Bayern question that popped into my head, he's been managed by two very high profile managers who've also managed Bayern in Ancelotti and Guardiola - I know Guardiola won the league but didn't win the CL there and left saying he wanted a new challenge (without completing the 'job'), I don't remember what happened with Carlo or how it really went but I don't think he was there that long.

Surely both of those men would give him an idea of what it's like and why they left?

Basically, the biggest qualification you need to be Madrid manager is 'indulge the egos and let them play'. Hence why a manager as mediocre as Zidane can look good there.

They've always had man for man the best squad in the world. I'm always surprised then that today's more sophisticated tactics in this age of Klopp and Guardiola don't beat them more often but the squad just must be that good to overcome any philosophies and tactical geniuses.
Offline Asam

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 02:07:57 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:53:55 am
Was trying to think of an example where a very successful manager, at a big club, quit ahead, rather than being asked to leave. Probably the closest example would be Whisky nose at United. While I hate to compare to him, I think we could learn so many lessons of what not to do when selecting a replacement. Like:  Dont pick a safe pair of hands or let the leaving manager annoint the new guy (Moysie). Dont let the previous winning manager hang around every game like Fergie does. Dont pick a divisive, pure ego (shitcoat) Dont pick and inexperienced former hero (Ole). Dont pick a zero personality (ETH, Ole, Moysie) Dont leave the new manager (or Fergie) to bring in his favorites (Fellaine, Antony, Ronaldo, Mad goalie, loads more). Dont throw stupid money at the player problems.  So much to learn there.

Thats why you need a strong sporting director and the club has also got Theo Epstein involved from what I read a while back in the recruitment process, anyone we get is a step down from Klopp but the new manager will be walking into a very good situation, in almost every instance when you join a club its to repair and fix things, we need a manager who can take full advantage of what Klopp has built and then take it to the next level, thats a very positive role to be going into rather than having to turn the titanic around
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 02:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:14:32 am
I was about to post that. It is quite an interesting read. Does seem to back up the thoughts on here about Amorim.......I still want Xabi though  ;)

Put stats to one side and on a personal level, Amorim outside of Alonso seems like the only guy who would fit the club. Comes off well, likeable, no massive ego.

(I actually like Postecoglu as a guy but wouldn't entertain the thought of him as manager!)
Online Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4050 on: Today at 02:26:09 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 10:55:04 am
Xabi beats Tuchel on most of the individual metrics. Tuchel's high placing seems to be largely based on his objective achievement. I don't think any of us would argue with that - Tuchel has clearly achieved a lot more than Xabi in terms of actually winning stuff.

Will be interesting to see how those scores change after this season. Objectively, Xabi winning the Bundesliga with Leverkusen will be a greater achievement than anything Tuchel has done with his various expensively assembled squads.

Tuchels success is a great example why just looking at what a coach has won isnt the best measure of how good he is!

The one impressive thing on Tuchels CV is winning the CL with Chelsea.   Otherwise hes won the least expected of him. 

Winning the Bundesliga with Leverkusen would be a far more important measure and achievment. No coach since Klopp has done something as impressive in Germany. (Klopps first Buli win with BVB was even more impressive like, but ya know what I mean, both are great measures of a coaches talent).
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4051 on: Today at 02:27:39 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 10:53:55 am
Was trying to think of an example where a very successful manager, at a big club, quit ahead, rather than being asked to leave. Probably the closest example would be Whisky nose at United. While I hate to compare to him, I think we could learn so many lessons of what not to do when selecting a replacement. Like:  Dont pick a safe pair of hands or let the leaving manager annoint the new guy (Moysie). Dont let the previous winning manager hang around every game like Fergie does. Dont pick a divisive, pure ego (shitcoat) Dont pick and inexperienced former hero (Ole). Dont pick a zero personality (ETH, Ole, Moysie) Dont leave the new manager (or Fergie) to bring in his favorites (Fellaine, Antony, Ronaldo, Mad goalie, loads more). Dont throw stupid money at the player problems.  So much to learn there.

Different time from when Ferguson retired though. Hiring a manager back then was putting all your eggs in one basket because of the sole responsibilities Premier League managers still had back then.

The modern structure today delegates responsibilities across the entire footballing structure rather than the manager having sole charge of everything. Hence the scatterbrained approach to recruitment suiting one managers style, then the next binning them because they're at odds with the new tactics etc.

God forbid, even if we screwed up an appointment, the structure would be in place to rectify it pretty quickly.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4052 on: Today at 02:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:28:28 am
All this Ljinders talk got me thinking of Pako Ayesteran, and how everyone though he'd end up being a good manager because he was a really good assistant and then....wasn't. But googled him and saw he's Emerys assistant manager at Villa. Who knew!

Same goes for Buvac. The 'brain' as Klopp called him, we would apparently fall to bits when he left according to opposition fans. Heck there was talk of him replacing Wenger in 2018.... but similarly with Pako, he only went as far as backwater European clubs.
Online Kloppage Time

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4053 on: Today at 02:36:50 pm »
Only reason for the management team clearout is that the new manager has said he wants a clean slate, hopefully that is Alonso
If FSG had their way they'd have kept the team on in order to affect a smooth transition, there is no way it was the Teams choice to leave with Klopp
Online Dim Glas

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4054 on: Today at 02:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Today at 02:36:50 pm
Only reason for the management team clearout is that the new manager has said he wants a clean slate, hopefully that is Alonso
If FSG had their way they'd have kept the team on in order to affect a smooth transition, there is no way it was the Teams choice to leave with Klopp

?

what ever makes you think that?

Its totally normal for clubs to do this. A new manager pretty much always wants to bring in his own assistant coaches. Some managers even bring a whole host of coaching staff with them.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4055 on: Today at 02:46:12 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:38:20 am
The stat nerds have spoken ::)

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68368787

Carteret Analytics - which provides detailed manager assessments to Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and MLS clubs - has assessed a series of possible candidates, as well as Klopp, to see who would do the best job.

When the stats are a fit and he's top of the list, that's Amorim.

Aside from him and Alonso, screw the others.
Online smutchin

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4056 on: Today at 02:58:13 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 02:46:12 pm
Aside from him and Alonso, screw the others.

I'm warming to the idea of Amorim - I knew very little about him a couple of weeks ago but the more I hear, the more I like. Heart is still set on Xabi but I'd be happy with either.
Online Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4057 on: Today at 03:12:51 pm »
Watching Lijnders' press conference for the final really makes me sad he's not in contention to be honest. He says that the project has come to an end, and there's part of me that understands that. But he also talks about the culture that they've created in the time they've been here and I don't think there is a better candidate out there.
Online Bennett

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4058 on: Today at 03:14:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:38:20 am
The stat nerds have spoken ::)

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68368787

Carteret Analytics - which provides detailed manager assessments to Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and MLS clubs - has assessed a series of possible candidates, as well as Klopp, to see who would do the best job.


I know the deck is stacked in Bayern's favour but Nagelsmann's possession stats home and away are insane there.

Edit: Having said that, I don't understand what half the other stats even mean and their written explanations seem pretty lame.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4059 on: Today at 03:14:49 pm »
You can tell Xabi is getting pissed off with the German journos. They are acting like Bayern fanboys than legitimate journos.
Online Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4060 on: Today at 03:20:05 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 02:58:13 pm
I'm warming to the idea of Amorim - I knew very little about him a couple of weeks ago but the more I hear, the more I like. Heart is still set on Xabi but I'd be happy with either.

Personally I think Alonso, Amorim and Nagelsmann will all be great here.
Online mattD

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #4061 on: Today at 03:21:37 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 03:14:21 pm
I know the deck is stacked in Bayern's favour but Nagelsmann's possession stats home and away are insane there.

Edit: Having said that, I don't understand what half the other stats even mean and their written explanations seem pretty lame.

Nagelsmann's a Tuchel tribute act, a total weapon of a man. Add to the fact he too wasn't that impressive at Bayern either.

Hard pass on him.
