Was trying to think of an example where a very successful manager, at a big club, quit ahead, rather than being asked to leave. Probably the closest example would be Whisky nose at United. While I hate to compare to him, I think we could learn so many lessons of what not to do when selecting a replacement. Like: Dont pick a safe pair of hands or let the leaving manager annoint the new guy (Moysie). Dont let the previous winning manager hang around every game like Fergie does. Dont pick a divisive, pure ego (shitcoat) Dont pick and inexperienced former hero (Ole). Dont pick a zero personality (ETH, Ole, Moysie) Dont leave the new manager (or Fergie) to bring in his favorites (Fellaine, Antony, Ronaldo, Mad goalie, loads more). Dont throw stupid money at the player problems. So much to learn there.
Different time from when Ferguson retired though. Hiring a manager back then was putting all your eggs in one basket because of the sole responsibilities Premier League managers still had back then.
The modern structure today delegates responsibilities across the entire footballing structure rather than the manager having sole charge of everything. Hence the scatterbrained approach to recruitment suiting one managers style, then the next binning them because they're at odds with the new tactics etc.
God forbid, even if we screwed up an appointment, the structure would be in place to rectify it pretty quickly.