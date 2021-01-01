The stat nerds have spoken



https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68368787



Carteret Analytics - which provides detailed manager assessments to Premier League, EFL, Bundesliga and MLS clubs - has assessed a series of possible candidates, as well as Klopp, to see who would do the best job.



With their chosen metrics the lack of trophies won by Alonso is really dragging him down. They haven't included Gerrard but I suspect he'd score quite well due to his success at Rangers even though he was awful at Villa. It's similar to when people try to play down Klopp's achievements for being runner up so often, ignoring the fact that he was managing a considerable underdog almost every time and even being runner up was overachieving.FSG and Klopp have put us back at the top table but we're still going to be the underdogs for the next decade or more. An algorithm that lacks the context of the clubs managed and the clubs they competed against is meaningless.It feels like one that would shuffle considerably if Leverkusen go on to win the Bundesliga. Even more-so if they also win the Europa League. Winning either of those would be great for Alonso but I wouldn't unduly hold it against him if he lost out on them to Bayern and us