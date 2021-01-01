Always loved Xabi since 2004. He was the best part of Benitez's reign apart from Torres and Gerrard.

With his success under outstanding managers, he definitely would have been a great coach.

I still think Xabi is a bit undercooked. He has never faced pressure as a manager the kind that he will face at Liverpool if things go bad even for a month.

I think he has the capability to ride out the bad times, and has the capability to develop quality of players. Plus he seems to be a tactical mastermind.

It is a chance that we will be taking. But, after Jurgen is a good time to take a chance because no one out there will be as good, not even Pep.