This is what I don't get. On what basis have people determined he's not cut out for the job? If anything, he's the one who has 0 misunderstandings of what the job entails. He knows exactly what is expected of him day in day out. He is best positioned to continue Klopp's work. We've got a wonderful pathway for the academy talent, a proper energy and vibe about AXA. Traditions old and new restored. Hiring someone from outside risks some or all of that. I am not saying he is the best manager out there that we can hire, but he is uniquely suited for transitioning from Klopp.
I don't think he has been passed over. I don't think any decision has been made on who succeeds Jurgen. I think the sporting director will be first sorted out so that he can be involved in deciding the next manager.

Like I said before, if we cant get Alonso, which sounds like our top priority target, then I'd rather him than taking a punt on someone we are not 100% certain of.

Why would Pep and the club announce his departure if they arent sure if he can succeed Klopp? They made a video for christs sake, in where hes the one explaining his decision to go elsewhere.

The club isnt putting that out if there was any chance of him being a candidate. Whether it was his choice or ours, he isnt going to be here post Klopp in any capacity
Four games in 6 months Jill, come on.

I wouldn't be happy with him.

They've won ten premierleague games. Seven less than the top two and five less than fourth place. That excludes their wins in the cups. Their squad strength is not the best, but they don't mind giving promising players time to adjust at the expense of results. Adingra will probably be two players gone in two to three years.
making a c*nting mess of a list, like c*nts on a bike trying to win the Tour de France...

Always loved Xabi since 2004. He was the best part of Benitez's reign apart from Torres and Gerrard.
With his success under outstanding managers, he definitely would have been a great coach.
I still think Xabi is a bit undercooked. He has never faced pressure as a manager the kind that he will face at Liverpool if things go bad even for a month.
I think he has the capability to ride out the bad times, and has the capability to develop quality of players. Plus he seems to be a tactical mastermind.
It is a chance that we will be taking. But, after Jurgen is a good time to take a chance because no one out there will be as good, not even Pep.
