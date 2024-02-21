If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.
In October they didnt win any of 3 premier league games, 2 of those were against us and City.
November they won 1, December they won 2, January 0/3 and in February theyve won 2/3 making it 5.
Their results have been mixed but they have around the 14th highest wage bill, 15th most expensive squad and have around 4 points less than they did after 25 games last season. Last season when they had arguably the best midfield pairing outside of the top 4 and didnt have to play in Europe or cope with vast injuries. Encisos a fantastic player and losing him so early has had a huge impact on their season.
RDZ isnt the outstanding candidate, we can all agree on that, I think he needs at least another year at Brighton to show more elements to his management style. For me, the window for Alonso is now, if we dont secure him now theres probably a good chance the stars wont align again for the better part of a decade. Theres talk City like RDZ as a replacement for Pep, I cant see that myself so I think the opportunity to get him might still be there in 2-5 years time. I do like what Ive read about him and his Brighton side have always impressed against us. All the noise from within the game is hes a future top club manager. Similar was said about Brendan, he doesnt seem as big a tit as Brendan, though.