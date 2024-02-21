If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.



In October they didnt win any of 3 premier league games, 2 of those were against us and City.November they won 1, December they won 2, January 0/3 and in February theyve won 2/3 making it 5.Their results have been mixed but they have around the 14th highest wage bill, 15th most expensive squad and have around 4 points less than they did after 25 games last season. Last season when they had arguably the best midfield pairing outside of the top 4 and didnt have to play in Europe or cope with vast injuries. Encisos a fantastic player and losing him so early has had a huge impact on their season.RDZ isnt the outstanding candidate, we can all agree on that, I think he needs at least another year at Brighton to show more elements to his management style. For me, the window for Alonso is now, if we dont secure him now theres probably a good chance the stars wont align again for the better part of a decade. Theres talk City like RDZ as a replacement for Pep, I cant see that myself so I think the opportunity to get him might still be there in 2-5 years time. I do like what Ive read about him and his Brighton side have always impressed against us. All the noise from within the game is hes a future top club manager. Similar was said about Brendan, he doesnt seem as big a tit as Brendan, though.