Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 07:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:47:00 pm
Agreed, he's made his decision and I'm sure the owners are deep into talks with potential new managers. (Cough Alonso Cough).

I'll keep on believing that he'll change his mind right up until we announce Xabi.  :D
Offline Red Beret

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm »
I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.

Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.
Offline Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.

Hes not in the discussion because he's chosen to leave and explore his managerial career elsewhere with Vitor Matos.
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on February 21, 2024, 05:30:42 pm
I hope we get Alonso but De Zerbi has done a great job at Brighton.

They finished 15th, 17th, 15th and 16th under Potter. Under De Zerbi it was 9th last season and they are in 6th this season.

He has massively improved Brighton whilst they have made a £150m transfer profit over the last two seasons. That is a simply remarkable job, add in they are competing well in Europe and De Zerbi could end up as a top manager.

De Zerbi is also the one that I would prefer if we don't get Alonso. He has a respectable league position despite the injury crises and playing in Europe.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 09:07:52 pm
Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 09:22:37 pm
Hes not in the discussion because he's chosen to leave and explore his managerial career elsewhere with Vitor Matos.
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 09:51:13 pm
De Zerbi is also the one that I would prefer if we don't get Alonso. He has a respectable league position despite the injury crises and playing in Europe.
If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.
Offline Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.

Erm he literally said himself he had agreed when Klopp left so would he, as he wants to get into management.
Offline wheresnemeth

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm

If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.

6 points clear, shity football and out of Europe and the FA cup. i'm not denying that Brighton had a rough patch, but it takes time to adjust to play midweek games in Europe. The injury crisses didn't help either.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:57:52 pm
Erm he literally said himself he had agreed when Klopp left so would he, as he wants to get into management.
You'll have to forgive me for being cynical/skeptical then.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he did agree that long ago recognising that he'd have no business even being in the conversation of succession. But he's not exactly shy about his own philosophy and will probably end up in the Portuguese league or similar.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 10:00:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
If that's a yardstick, Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton.

Cant surely be thinking Brighton have the same expectations/aspirations as United, can you?

United have been really poor this season but managed to get a lot of results despite playing dreadfully. Theyve been very fortunate to amass the points they have, have a look at some of their xG conceded in games just for a minor insight to how poor theyve been and still managed to scrape results.

Brighton havent felt like theyve set the world alight like they did at times last season, but they did lose their two best players and have had the injury bug like a lot of sides. Throw in competing in Europe for the first time and the challenges that brings and its fair to say RDZ has done a top job with some areas in his teams to be concerned about.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 10:01:01 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:52:14 pm
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.

Exactly, we'd be mad to give him the office, great at what he does but not cut out for the top job.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm »
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Yesterday at 09:58:05 pm
i'm not denying that Brighton had a rough patch, but it takes time to adjust to play midweek games in Europe. The injury crisses didn't help either.
A rough patch? Arsenal had a rough patch over Christmas. whereas Brighton have won just 4 PL games in almost 6 months! Unless they get an easy draw, I doubt they'll make the QF of the EL and will struggle to make it back into Europe next season.

You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.
Offline Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm »
Bayern doing evreything to destabilise Xabi and Leverkusan.  If he can't see what utter c*nts they are by now he'll never see it.
Offline Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm »
I've said it before but De Zerbi would be underwhelming to say the least. Good manager? Sure, but I just don't think he's the right fit. Plus I can't be having someone who spends that much time on their hair every morning managing us.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:19:00 pm
I've said it before but De Zerbi would be underwhelming to say the least. Good manager? Sure, but I just don't think he's the right fit. Plus I can't be having someone who spends that much time trying to hide their bald patch with teen-level quantities of gel on their hair every morning managing us.
Fixed. Also the Curse of the Goatee to contend with.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm
A rough patch? Arsenal had a rough patch over Christmas. whereas Brighton have won just 4 PL games in almost 6 months! Unless they get an easy draw, I doubt they'll make the QF of the EL and will struggle to make it back into Europe next season.

You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.

Your dislike of him is going to extremes and as usual you totally don't mention that he has had injuries at crucial times and unlike us they do not have as good a squad of players that we have. The fact that he has managed to still have them in the top end of the league despite playing in Europe is another clue, particularly when other managers with far superior resources have fared a lot worse than he has.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 10:45:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:17:53 pm
Bayern doing evreything to destabilise Xabi and Leverkusan.  If he can't see what utter c*nts they are by now he'll never see it.
Beckenbauer was the only one there who had some level of gravitas and respect. Xabi called him "one of the chosen ones" (meaning an icon). But if he hadn't died last month, I think even Der Kaiser would struggle to convince him to join Bayern instead of Liverpool.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:02:38 pm
I mentioned this earlier, but Bayern Munich have had 16 managers in 20 years.
We've had 5. I know where I'd rather go for time, security and the chance to further my career for many years to come.

(Chelsea have had 19 - madness)
When Benitez joined us, he used to talk about how wed only ever had 9 managers before him. It always blew his mind coming from Spain
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3979 on: Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Your dislike of him is going to extremes and as usual you totally don't mention that he has had injuries at crucial times and unlike us they do not have as good a squad of players that we have. The fact that he has managed to still have them in the top end of the league despite playing in Europe is another clue, particularly when other managers with far superior resources have fared a lot worse than he has.

Four games in 6 months Jill, come on.

I wouldn't be happy with him.
Offline Ginieus

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3980 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm »
Not seen his name mentioned but if Alonso isn't possible I like what Inzaghi has done at Inter.

Question is whether he would be tempted to make the move?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3981 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:37:58 pm
Your dislike of him is going to extremes and as usual you totally don't mention that he has had injuries at crucial times and unlike us they do not have as good a squad of players that we have. The fact that he has managed to still have them in the top end of the league despite playing in Europe is another clue, particularly when other managers with far superior resources have fared a lot worse than he has.
I literally acknowledged - see below - the extenuating circumstances (for their poor league form) are not unreasonable, replying to the poster who listed them all.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm
You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.
Offline John C

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3982 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm »
On Chrimbo Eve when Xabi went for a pint with his mates, once they'd sorted whether they're having a single kitty or going in different rounds, they'd have eventually shifted the conversation from how each of their wives keep commenting on how cool and good looking Xabi is, on to football.

Having allowed his mates to chat some shit on tactics and expose their inferior knowledge, eventually when pressed on the subject, the unassuming Xabi must have expressed how he's had a satisfactory 2023.
Not knowing that within weeks he'll nearly have the league in the bag and getting Tucel sacked.

One of his youngest friends will say "you've done a great job, managers are in a precarious situation, just keep it up and you'll be safe".
Not knowing that by March Xabi will be the most sought after manager in Europe.

One of his closest, prescient mates will have said "this time next year you'll be more experienced and you'll be pushing Bayern for the league".
Not knowing that by late 2024 Xabi will have secured LFC a place in the latter stages of the Champions league.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3983 on: Yesterday at 10:58:16 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:49:04 pm
Four games in 6 months Jill, come on.

I wouldn't be happy with him.
It's nut isn't it, and a reflection of the state of the rest of the league that Brighton and Man United (with GD hovering around 0) are somehow in the Europa Conference League spots.
Offline meady1981

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3984 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
When Benitez joined us, he used to talk about how wed only ever had 9 managers before him. It always blew his mind coming from Spain

You mean 19, right?
Offline MBL?

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3985 on: Yesterday at 11:01:15 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
On Chrimbo Eve when Xabi went for a pint with his mates, once they'd sorted whether they're having a single kitty or going in different rounds, they'd have eventually shifted the conversation from how each of their wives keep commenting on how cool and good looking Xabi is, on to football.

Having allowed his mates to chat some shit on tactics and expose their inferior knowledge, eventually when pressed on the subject, the unassuming Xabi must have expressed how he's had a satisfactory 2023.
Not knowing that within weeks he'll nearly have the league in the bag and getting Tucel sacked.

One of his youngest friends will say "you've done a great job, managers are in a precarious situation, just keep it up and you'll be safe".
Not knowing that by March Xabi will be the most sought after manager in Europe.

One of his closest, prescient mates will have said "this time next year you'll be more experienced and you'll be pushing Bayern for the league".
Not knowing that by late 2024 Xabi will have secured LFC a place in the latter stages of the Champions league.

Can't tell if this is fan fiction or not, haha.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3986 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:56:59 pm
I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.
Terrible idea,, Klopp should go and stay gone, look at United with Ferguson hanging around like the grim reaper
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3987 on: Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Ginieus on Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm
Not seen his name mentioned but if Alonso isn't possible I like what Inzaghi has done at Inter.

Question is whether he would be tempted to make the move?
Maybe try reading several posts on the last page (99)?
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3988 on: Yesterday at 11:09:49 pm »
Quote from: Kloppage Time on Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm
Terrible idea,, Klopp should go and stay gone, look at United with Ferguson hanging around like the grim reaper

Seems like the bargaining stage of grief 😁
Offline Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3989 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 09:55:02 pm
If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.

In October they didnt win any of 3 premier league games, 2 of those were against us and City.

November they won 1, December they won 2, January 0/3 and in February theyve won 2/3 making it 5.

Their results have been mixed but they have around the 14th highest wage bill, 15th most expensive squad and have around 4 points less than they did after 25 games last season. Last season when they had arguably the best midfield pairing outside of the top 4 and didnt have to play in Europe or cope with vast injuries. Encisos a fantastic player and losing him so early has had a huge impact on their season.

RDZ isnt the outstanding candidate, we can all agree on that, I think he needs at least another year at Brighton to show more elements to his management style. For me, the window for Alonso is now, if we dont secure him now theres probably a good chance the stars wont align again for the better part of a decade. Theres talk City like RDZ as a replacement for Pep, I cant see that myself so I think the opportunity to get him might still be there in 2-5 years time. I do like what Ive read about him and his Brighton side have always impressed against us. All the noise from within the game is hes a future top club manager. Similar was said about Brendan, he doesnt seem as big a tit as Brendan, though.
Online Historical Fool

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3990 on: Yesterday at 11:39:37 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:13:20 pm
A rough patch? Arsenal had a rough patch over Christmas. whereas Brighton have won just 4 PL games in almost 6 months! Unless they get an easy draw, I doubt they'll make the QF of the EL and will struggle to make it back into Europe next season.

You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.

Bloom is not FSG though. FSG have vastly experience in sports franchises and winning, and have shown year on year that they will spend as much as is necessary to make Liverpool competitive with any team in World football, and this is reflected in the squad LFC maintains both in depth and quality. Blooms and Brightons model is completely different.
Online AmanShah21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3991 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:01:01 pm
Exactly, we'd be mad to give him the office, great at what he does but not cut out for the top job.

This is what I don't get. On what basis have people determined he's not cut out for the job? If anything, he's the one who has 0 misunderstandings of what the job entails. He knows exactly what is expected of him day in day out. He is best positioned to continue Klopp's work. We've got a wonderful pathway for the academy talent, a proper energy and vibe about AXA. Traditions old and new restored. Hiring someone from outside risks some or all of that. I am not saying he is the best manager out there that we can hire, but he is uniquely suited for transitioning from Klopp.
I don't think he has been passed over. I don't think any decision has been made on who succeeds Jurgen. I think the sporting director will be first sorted out so that he can be involved in deciding the next manager.

Like I said before, if we cant get Alonso, which sounds like our top priority target, then I'd rather him than taking a punt on someone we are not 100% certain of.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 12:01:25 am »
Online Kalito

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 12:07:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
When Benitez joined us, he used to talk about how wed only ever had 9 managers before him. It always blew his mind coming from Spain
Seriously, where ever do you get your info from?

We'd had about 16-17 managers before Rafa was appointed!
