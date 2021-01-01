I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.



Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.