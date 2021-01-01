« previous next »
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3960 on: Today at 07:49:33 pm
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 02:47:00 pm
Agreed, he's made his decision and I'm sure the owners are deep into talks with potential new managers. (Cough Alonso Cough).

I'll keep on believing that he'll change his mind right up until we announce Xabi.  :D
Red Beret

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3961 on: Today at 07:56:59 pm
I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.
AmanShah21

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3962 on: Today at 09:07:52 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:56:59 pm
I remember how Kenny would often go to Sir Bob for advice after he became manager. It would be nice to think that Jurgen would be happy to offer similar support to his successor. Obviously that might be best if Jurgen's replacement is relatively young and perhaps not as experienced. We've seen the damage a team can suffer when a self important manager full of his own ego waltzes into a club.

Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.
Air Jota

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3963 on: Today at 09:22:37 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.

Hes not in the discussion because he's chosen to leave and explore his managerial career elsewhere with Vitor Matos.
wheresnemeth

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3964 on: Today at 09:51:13 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:30:42 pm
I hope we get Alonso but De Zerbi has done a great job at Brighton.

They finished 15th, 17th, 15th and 16th under Potter. Under De Zerbi it was 9th last season and they are in 6th this season.

He has massively improved Brighton whilst they have made a £150m transfer profit over the last two seasons. That is a simply remarkable job, add in they are competing well in Europe and De Zerbi could end up as a top manager.

De Zerbi is also the one that I would prefer if we don't get Alonso. He has a respectable league position despite the injury crises and playing in Europe.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3965 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:07:52 pm
Ideally, if we can't get Alonso, my preferred choice would be Lijnders. That is as simple a transition as there can be. No massive reorg needed. Krawietz, Matos and the Sporting Director vacancies will be the only ones to fill and we can really go after the best out there instead of bringing in the n number of staff changes for a completely new manager. Lijnders has already stated he is going to pursue managerial ambition. If we cannot get Alonso, he deserves the chance to show if he can be the guy to take the mantle from Klopp. Lijnders has taken a lot of unreasonable criticism here but I genuinely think he is a terrific coach. The managerial bits he must have learned loads from Jurgen. He knows our way, heck he had a massive hand in creating our way of football. I dont understand for one minute why he hardly is even in these discussions. I think he'd be brilliant for us if given the chance.
Quote from: Air Jota on Today at 09:22:37 pm
Hes not in the discussion because he's chosen to leave and explore his managerial career elsewhere with Vitor Matos.
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3966 on: Today at 09:55:02 pm
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 09:51:13 pm
De Zerbi is also the one that I would prefer if we don't get Alonso. He has a respectable league position despite the injury crises and playing in Europe.
If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:58:10 pm by rossipersempre »
Draex

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3967 on: Today at 09:57:52 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:52:14 pm
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.

Erm he literally said himself he had agreed when Klopp left so would he, as he wants to get into management.
wheresnemeth

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3968 on: Today at 09:58:05 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:55:02 pm

If that's a yardstick, you can just as easily argue Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton, who themselves have won just 4 league games since September.

6 points clear, shity football and out of Europe and the FA cup. i'm not denying that Brighton had a rough patch, but it takes time to adjust to play midweek games in Europe. The injury crisses didn't help either.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:03:33 pm by wheresnemeth »
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3969 on: Today at 09:59:33 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:52 pm
Erm he literally said himself he had agreed when Klopp left so would he, as he wants to get into management.
You'll have to forgive me for being cynical/skeptical then.

Giving him the benefit of the doubt, maybe he did agree that long ago recognising that he'd have no business even being in the conversation of succession. But he's not exactly shy about his own philosophy and will probably end up in the Portuguese league or similar.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:08 pm by rossipersempre »
Garlic Red

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3970 on: Today at 10:00:59 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:55:02 pm
If that's a yardstick, Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton.

Cant surely be thinking Brighton have the same expectations/aspirations as United, can you?

United have been really poor this season but managed to get a lot of results despite playing dreadfully. Theyve been very fortunate to amass the points they have, have a look at some of their xG conceded in games just for a minor insight to how poor theyve been and still managed to scrape results.

Brighton havent felt like theyve set the world alight like they did at times last season, but they did lose their two best players and have had the injury bug like a lot of sides. Throw in competing in Europe for the first time and the challenges that brings and its fair to say RDZ has done a top job with some areas in his teams to be concerned about.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3971 on: Today at 10:01:01 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:52:14 pm
Christ, not this shit again. It's obvious he was passed over by FSG and rightly so, hence the departure announcement. Why? Because he has no relevant experience of being a manager aside from a very brief failed stint at Nijmegen. He's not Paisley or Fagan, there's been no Boot Room model for 30 years and even then, we know how Evans' reign panned out.

Exactly, we'd be mad to give him the office, great at what he does but not cut out for the top job.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3972 on: Today at 10:13:20 pm
Quote from: wheresnemeth on Today at 09:58:05 pm
i'm not denying that Brighton had a rough patch, but it takes time to adjust to play midweek games in Europe. The injury crisses didn't help either.
A rough patch? Arsenal had a rough patch over Christmas. whereas Brighton have won just 4 PL games in almost 6 months! Unless they get an easy draw, I doubt they'll make the QF of the EL and will struggle to make it back into Europe next season.

You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.
Samie

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3973 on: Today at 10:17:53 pm
Bayern doing evreything to destabilise Xabi and Leverkusan.  If he can't see what utter c*nts they are by now he'll never see it.
Fiasco

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3974 on: Today at 10:19:00 pm
I've said it before but De Zerbi would be underwhelming to say the least. Good manager? Sure, but I just don't think he's the right fit. Plus I can't be having someone who spends that much time on their hair every morning managing us.
rossipersempre

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3975 on: Today at 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:19:00 pm
I've said it before but De Zerbi would be underwhelming to say the least. Good manager? Sure, but I just don't think he's the right fit. Plus I can't be having someone who spends that much time trying to hide their bald patch with teen-level quantities of gel on their hair every morning managing us.
Fixed. Also the Curse of the Goatee to contend with.
jillcwhomever

Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3976 on: Today at 10:37:58 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:13:20 pm
A rough patch? Arsenal had a rough patch over Christmas. whereas Brighton have won just 4 PL games in almost 6 months! Unless they get an easy draw, I doubt they'll make the QF of the EL and will struggle to make it back into Europe next season.

You can caveat it all you like (and it's not unreasonable), but for me it shows De Zerbi has no sense of pragmatism and has his priorities wrong.

Your dislike of him is going to extremes and as usual you totally don't mention that he has had injuries at crucial times and unlike us they do not have as good a squad of players that we have. The fact that he has managed to still have them in the top end of the league despite playing in Europe is another clue, particularly when other managers with far superior resources have fared a lot worse than he has.
