If that's a yardstick, Ten Hag has a respectable league position, 6 points clear of Brighton.
Cant surely be thinking Brighton have the same expectations/aspirations as United, can you?
United have been really poor this season but managed to get a lot of results despite playing dreadfully. Theyve been very fortunate to amass the points they have, have a look at some of their xG conceded in games just for a minor insight to how poor theyve been and still managed to scrape results.
Brighton havent felt like theyve set the world alight like they did at times last season, but they did lose their two best players and have had the injury bug like a lot of sides. Throw in competing in Europe for the first time and the challenges that brings and its fair to say RDZ has done a top job with some areas in his teams to be concerned about.