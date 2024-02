It's strange that Inzaghi isn't talked about a bit more, but he rarely gets a mention.



I think so too. He done well with Lazio for a few years before going to Inter so can't say he's only done a good job in one place. Ultimately the quality of Italian football compared to the Prem isn't as good but he's doing a good job where basically every manager has struggled since Mourinho left in 2010 (bar Conte who won them a title behind closed doors). I never thought a Milan team would ever play in the Champions League final again any time soon but he done well to take an interesting Inter to the final last year, and given their experience they're probably one of the favourites to do so again all things considered, only sides I wouldn't really fancy them against is City or Madrid. They're pissing Serie A too.He strikes me as one who's best coming in with resources to play with as opposed to a big rebuild job like Klopp has done, but that's the scenario we find ourselves in. He's got an interesting future as a manager and even though a lot of the Italians like staying in the country he'll probably go abroad for his next job considering the only other notable jobs he could be up for in Italy are Milan/Juve which seem unlikely.