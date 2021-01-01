« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation  (Read 153100 times)

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 320
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm »
Klopp leaving is awful, but he had the unfortunate timing of facing Pep and his cheating City team, meaning he could very well leave with only 1 league title. It's not beyond the realms of possibility that, because of the excellent foundation he has left and possibly City not being as good, and Pep not being around in the next 9 years, we could actually win more.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm »
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.
What's Ange angling for then?
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm »
Mate(s)...
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,650
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
What's Ange angling for then?

Meat and tattys, extra gravy and mushy peas, with a side order of chips and fish.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,037
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 07:14:23 pm »
Kicker (German football magazine) say this
Quote
Coach search at #fcbayern: There is whispering in England, so @kicker learned that Xabi #Alonso is already in advanced discussions with Liverpool and that staying in Leverkusen is far from being ruled out. But Bayern will give everything #lfc 1/2
https://twitter.com/georg_holzner/status/1760377543889211538?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:23 pm
Kicker (German football magazine) say this https://twitter.com/georg_holzner/status/1760377543889211538?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Now this is news that tells us something we don't already know.

Thank you.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,037
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Now this is news that tells us something we don't already know.

Thank you.
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,650
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair

His management team will 100% keep that message up whilst the season is ongoing.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,377
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 pm »
Ignore the noise. Its been fairly apparent for a while that Tuchel would be off at the end of the season, or sacked sooner so todays news hasnt really changed anything. If we want Alonso well be competing with Bayern for him. Its not really need to us, and it certainly shouldnt be news to me he ones doing the recruiting on our side. All the tweets one way or the other are just a distraction really (apart from for Samie!).
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair
Him being in advanced talks with us is positive news. Why would it get to that stage if he's not ready to move?

Also, the job is only expected to be available this summer.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:23:42 am
Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world?

Maybe but what was he on when he first joined us? Id be surprised if the new boss gets anything like what Klopp is on, whoever it is. Klopp earned it by winning stuff. For us.

But if we put Xabi on performance bonuses initially, hell be laughing when we do the quadruple in his first season.  ;)
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm »
He's already ours if we're in advanced negotations.
Logged

Offline DarkOfTheManatee

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm »
Don't see the need to worry about Alonso going to Bayern - if he prefers them over us at this moment in time, when he knows the move would instantly torch the adoration he has from the Leverkusen fans, when Bayern's leadership is in disarray, and when he's already on course to win two of the trophies available to him in Germany (and has a better chance at the CL with us anyway), then is he the right manager to replace someone like Klopp?

Klopp had his pick of pretty much any club in world football, and we were a significantly less appealing prospect than we are now. If Alonso were to pick Real Madrid, that would be one thing, but the only two advantages I can see Bayern having over us are if he doesn't want to leave Germany and if he prefers the prospect of easy trophies. If that's the case, then he's obviously not the right fit for Liverpool!

I think if we go for him, he goes for us.
Logged

Offline johnny74

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.

He's also not particularly impressive. Brighton make managers look good.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,458
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm »
I hope Xabi was watching tonight, he'd have enjoyed seeing what his reserves look like
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:36:49 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
His management team will 100% keep that message up whilst the season is ongoing.
and his agent would 100% keep that message up while his LFC contract was being negotiated.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,131
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3897 on: Today at 02:05:10 am »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
Mbappe will not be the next manager of Liverpool Football Club.
Nor his mum.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3898 on: Today at 02:46:24 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
He's already ours if we're in advanced negotations.
Xabi probably wants to keep everything not in the media. He not going say anything publicly or anything official till Bayer season done.
Didnt he keep just doing preseason at Liverpool till his Madrid transfer happened and was business as normal?
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,057
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3899 on: Today at 03:50:12 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:46:24 am
Xabi probably wants to keep everything not in the media. He not going say anything publicly or anything official till Bayer season done.
Didnt he keep just doing preseason at Liverpool till his Madrid transfer happened and was business as normal?
absolutely.  he is the epitome of professionalism, and saying anything about his future would be very disrespectful to his current club, squad and fans (unless it's "I'm going nowhere" of course). add to that, the fact that we could be playing BL in the near future .....
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3900 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:50:12 am
absolutely.  he is the epitome of professionalism, and saying anything about his future would be very disrespectful to his current club, squad and fans (unless it's "I'm going nowhere" of course). add to that, the fact that we could be playing BL in the near future .....

Walks out of the tunnel, turns to the kop and winks......
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3901 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1760600817403400463

seems like Alonso favours us since we have Bayern reporters not sounding too optimistic now

Quote
News #Alonso: Liverpool have also already contacted the management of Xabi #Alonso! Just like Bayern!

➡️ If Alonso leaves Leverkusen in the summer, it's currently a race between Liverpool and Bayern ✔️ #LFC

➡️ At Bayern, they know it will be very difficult to get Alonso. But he remains the absolute desired replacement for Tuchel - as reported!

@SkySportDE
 🇪🇸
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3902 on: Today at 10:09:56 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:55:39 am
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1760600817403400463

seems like Alonso favours us since we have Bayern reporters not sounding too optimistic now


It is great that we are keeping quiet while Bayern are in the media on an hourly basis.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,067
  • Believer
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3903 on: Today at 10:57:47 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 10:09:56 am
It is great that we are keeping quiet while Bayern are in the media on an hourly basis.

Yeah. Seems like we are acting professionally and that undermining his current teams position etc will not play well with Alonso or the club. There have been no leaks from Liverpool at all. Generic comments that don`t mean a great deal as reported by Melissa Reddy - which is the right way to go about this.

I honestly think that behind the scenes this is all but agreed.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Hestoic

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3904 on: Today at 11:00:33 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
He's also not particularly impressive. Brighton make managers look good.

It's like when Swansea went through a few different coaches within a few years. No real difference in their style of play or league position, just a well run club with managers who fit in as much as the players they bought.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,110
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3905 on: Today at 11:06:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
He's already ours if we're in advanced negotations.

He's at that bit in Football Manager where they need to know about staff changes
Logged

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3906 on: Today at 11:13:44 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:46:24 am
Xabi probably wants to keep everything not in the media. He not going say anything publicly or anything official till Bayer season done.
Didnt he keep just doing preseason at Liverpool till his Madrid transfer happened and was business as normal?

Also turning out to be good strategy for winning the league, Bayern making Tuchel a lame duck, just to signal their intent to get Alonso, certainly helps Bayer Leverkusen :)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,221
  • Seis Veces
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3907 on: Today at 12:45:18 pm »
Conceicao has done a great job with Porto and I think if you want to mention the likes of Amorim his name should be in there, not that he'd be first choice or anything. Similar to Amorim his success has been domestic but it's much harder to do anything now with teams from smaller leagues in Europe. It's remarkable he has Pepe (who's 41 in a few days btw) out there against a free scoring Arsenal and they get a clean sheet. His win record with Porto has been over 72% which is impressive over a good number of years.

Might try and watch Amorim's boys in Europe tonight with them set to go through to the last 16. Not sure I'd fancy playing Sporting next given their quality in attack but it'd be interesting to see how he would handle it.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3908 on: Today at 01:34:49 pm »
Bayern seems like an absolute nightmare of a club to manage, and I have no idea why Xabi would want to go there. If he does, though, we'll live.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3909 on: Today at 01:38:56 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:55:39 am
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1760600817403400463

seems like Alonso favours us since we have Bayern reporters not sounding too optimistic now

This journo is also a Bayern fan. If he's saying something like this about it, then its' done between us and Xabi.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,354
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3910 on: Today at 01:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:56 pm
This journo is also a Bayern fan. If he's saying something like this about it, then its' done between us and Xabi.

Why?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,104
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3911 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 01:53:33 pm
Why?

Because Bayern reporters will big up everything they do and just bully things into existence.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,647
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3912 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
He's been called out on his volte face and is now doubling down on the idea Xabi prefers Bayern.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,519
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3913 on: Today at 02:07:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:56 pm
This journo is also a Bayern fan. If he's saying something like this about it, then its' done between us and Xabi.

The same journo in a reply to that Twitter post linked above says they believe that if Alonso leaves Leverkusen then favours Bayern. Thats how I read it anyway

https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1760620534860046707?s=20

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,697
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3914 on: Today at 02:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:38:56 pm
This journo is also a Bayern fan. If he's saying something like this about it, then its' done between us and Xabi.
More likely on their payroll.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3915 on: Today at 02:28:26 pm »
The league is the absolute minimum requirement at Munich and I would also say the knockout phase of the CL. Obviously, if you're a top manager you'll back yourself but if you have complex tactics (as Alonso seems to) he'll need time and he won't get that time at Munich if he doesn't hit the ground running.
Logged

Online lucid-tentacles

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 554
  • Living for the moment
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3916 on: Today at 02:38:58 pm »
Can't we just let Klopp take a sabbatical! After his performance last night he doesn't strike me as a person who could walk away from this team. Saying that it is up to him but hell what a manager.
Logged
I don't mind waitin', don't mind waitin'
Cause no matter how long it takes
All of us know
That it's getting better
Growing stronger, warm and wilder
Getting better everyday,

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,537
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3917 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Quote from: lucid-tentacles on Today at 02:38:58 pm
Can't we just let Klopp take a sabbatical! After his performance last night he doesn't strike me as a person who could walk away from this team. Saying that it is up to him but hell what a manager.

All good things must come to an end. Klopp is leaving and we just have to get on with it.
Logged

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,614
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3918 on: Today at 02:47:00 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:45:10 pm
All good things must come to an end. Klopp is leaving and we just have to get on with it.

Agreed, he's made his decision and I'm sure the owners are deep into talks with potential new managers. (Cough Alonso Cough).
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,108
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
« Reply #3919 on: Today at 02:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:07:43 pm
The same journo in a reply to that Twitter post linked above says they believe that if Alonso leaves Leverkusen then favours Bayern. Thats how I read it anyway

https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1760620534860046707?s=20

Read his comments from yesterday to today. The man flip flopped more than a seal.

Like Rossi said, he's on their payroll to spew shite. 

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:08:50 pm
More likely on their payroll.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 93 94 95 96 97 [98]   Go Up
« previous next »
 