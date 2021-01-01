« previous next »
Vegeta

  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3880 on: Yesterday at 06:47:40 pm
Klopp leaving is awful, but he had the unfortunate timing of facing Pep and his cheating City team, meaning he could very well leave with only 1 league title. It's not beyond the realms of possibility that, because of the excellent foundation he has left and possibly City not being as good, and Pep not being around in the next 9 years, we could actually win more.


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3881 on: Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3882 on: Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.
What's Ange angling for then?



Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3883 on: Yesterday at 06:55:38 pm
Mate(s)...
Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3884 on: Yesterday at 06:55:59 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:54:26 pm
What's Ange angling for then?

Meat and tattys, extra gravy and mushy peas, with a side order of chips and fish.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3885 on: Yesterday at 07:14:23 pm
Kicker (German football magazine) say this
Quote
Coach search at #fcbayern: There is whispering in England, so @kicker learned that Xabi #Alonso is already in advanced discussions with Liverpool and that staying in Leverkusen is far from being ruled out. But Bayern will give everything #lfc 1/2
https://twitter.com/georg_holzner/status/1760377543889211538?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg





MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3886 on: Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:14:23 pm
Kicker (German football magazine) say this https://twitter.com/georg_holzner/status/1760377543889211538?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Now this is news that tells us something we don't already know.

Thank you.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3887 on: Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:15:26 pm
Now this is news that tells us something we don't already know.

Thank you.
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair




Draex

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3888 on: Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair

His management team will 100% keep that message up whilst the season is ongoing.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3889 on: Yesterday at 07:20:17 pm
Ignore the noise. Its been fairly apparent for a while that Tuchel would be off at the end of the season, or sacked sooner so todays news hasnt really changed anything. If we want Alonso well be competing with Bayern for him. Its not really need to us, and it certainly shouldnt be news to me he ones doing the recruiting on our side. All the tweets one way or the other are just a distraction really (apart from for Samie!).
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3890 on: Yesterday at 07:25:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:17:41 pm
Whether hes right or not. Well, who knows

However, literally all sources are saying he may well stay at BL. Which is fair
Him being in advanced talks with us is positive news. Why would it get to that stage if he's not ready to move?

Also, the job is only expected to be available this summer.
smutchin

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3891 on: Yesterday at 07:27:17 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 11:23:42 am
Isn't Klopp one of the best paid managers in the world?

Maybe but what was he on when he first joined us? Id be surprised if the new boss gets anything like what Klopp is on, whoever it is. Klopp earned it by winning stuff. For us.

But if we put Xabi on performance bonuses initially, hell be laughing when we do the quadruple in his first season.  ;)
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3892 on: Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
He's already ours if we're in advanced negotations.
DarkOfTheManatee

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3893 on: Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm
Don't see the need to worry about Alonso going to Bayern - if he prefers them over us at this moment in time, when he knows the move would instantly torch the adoration he has from the Leverkusen fans, when Bayern's leadership is in disarray, and when he's already on course to win two of the trophies available to him in Germany (and has a better chance at the CL with us anyway), then is he the right manager to replace someone like Klopp?

Klopp had his pick of pretty much any club in world football, and we were a significantly less appealing prospect than we are now. If Alonso were to pick Real Madrid, that would be one thing, but the only two advantages I can see Bayern having over us are if he doesn't want to leave Germany and if he prefers the prospect of easy trophies. If that's the case, then he's obviously not the right fit for Liverpool!

I think if we go for him, he goes for us.
johnny74

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3894 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:52:06 pm
De Zerbi is angling for the Barca or AC Milan job (Milan fan and formrr player). His wife and children are still living in Italy and have not made the move. Something tells me he's not in England for the long haul.

He's also not particularly impressive. Brighton make managers look good.
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3895 on: Yesterday at 11:58:42 pm
I hope Xabi was watching tonight, he'd have enjoyed seeing what his reserves look like


SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3896 on: Today at 01:36:49 am
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:19:39 pm
His management team will 100% keep that message up whilst the season is ongoing.
and his agent would 100% keep that message up while his LFC contract was being negotiated.
jckliew

  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3897 on: Today at 02:05:10 am
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
Mbappe will not be the next manager of Liverpool Football Club.
Nor his mum.


RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3898 on: Today at 02:46:24 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:53 pm
He's already ours if we're in advanced negotations.
Xabi probably wants to keep everything not in the media. He not going say anything publicly or anything official till Bayer season done.
Didnt he keep just doing preseason at Liverpool till his Madrid transfer happened and was business as normal?
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3899 on: Today at 03:50:12 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:46:24 am
Xabi probably wants to keep everything not in the media. He not going say anything publicly or anything official till Bayer season done.
Didnt he keep just doing preseason at Liverpool till his Madrid transfer happened and was business as normal?
absolutely.  he is the epitome of professionalism, and saying anything about his future would be very disrespectful to his current club, squad and fans (unless it's "I'm going nowhere" of course). add to that, the fact that we could be playing BL in the near future .....
Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: LFC's next manager - chat and informed speculation
Reply #3900 on: Today at 08:54:13 am
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:50:12 am
absolutely.  he is the epitome of professionalism, and saying anything about his future would be very disrespectful to his current club, squad and fans (unless it's "I'm going nowhere" of course). add to that, the fact that we could be playing BL in the near future .....

Walks out of the tunnel, turns to the kop and winks......

